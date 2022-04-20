George Hill not returning anytime soon

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks big man Bobby Portis is probable to play tomorrow vs. the #Bulls with a right calf bruise.
George Hill remains out with an abdominal strain.
Jordan Nwora is probable with back soreness. – 6:51 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks have submitted their injury report for Wednesday’s Game 2.
OUT: George Hill (abdominal strain)
Probable: Bobby Portis (right calf contusion), Jordan Nwora (back soreness) – 6:40 PM

According to Budenholzer, the latest injury stems from something that happened in the Bucks’ April 8 game at Detroit. Hill hasn’t played since. “We’ll see how he progresses over the next I’d say handful of days or more,” Budenholzer said. -via ESPN / April 20, 2022

