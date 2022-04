Internal discussions on LeBron James' future have not taken place yet?

The marriage between LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (33-49) is at a tenuous point. James has only one season left on his contract, and while he can sign a two-year extension in August, it’s unclear whether he will. “Based on my conversations with people who have a strong sense of such things, it’s clear James is considering playing out this contract rather than signing a two-year extension this summer,” Sam Amick of The Athletic recently wrote. “… [James] could go back to the year-by-year approach he perfected in his second Cleveland stop.” Sources at Klutch Sports insist those internal discussions on James’ future haven’t taken place yet. However, James was non-committal after his exit meeting with the team last week.Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report