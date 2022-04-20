Jason Kidd: Luka Doncic availability for Game 3 will depend on how he feels tomorrow

Marc Stein: Mavs coach Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic playing in Thursday’s Game 3 at Utah is “just a matter of how he feels tomorrow.” More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
What's the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Cato @tim_cato
wrote about some mavericks’ trends this series and how luka’s return would affect them, focusing on these four:
— the tightened rotation
— the 3s they’re creating
— the 3s they’re preventing
— transition success theathletic.com/3259262/ – 3:30 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Doncic “feeling good” but unsure if he will return for Game 3 Thursday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/20/don… – 2:58 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Jason Kidd after today’s practice on the possibility of a Luka return in Game 3, “He’s going in the right direction. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow. Hopefully, it’s a green light. If it’s not, we’re prepared to go without him.” – 2:58 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs guard Luka Doncic ‘improving a lot,’ uncertain if he will play in Game 3 vs. Jazz dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:57 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Players with 35+ points, 10+ rebounds and 9+ assists in a playoff game before turning 25:
Oscar Robertson (4x)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Charles Barkley
Devin Booker
Luka Doncic
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Isiah Thomas
Brandon Ingram – 2:53 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Luka Dončić after practicing today addressed the possibility of playing in Game 3 tomorrow night in Salt Lake City pic.twitter.com/cTpZqgcbTc – 2:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
You could make two playoff teams with the current injuries.
First team:
— Luka Doncic
— Devin Booker
— Scottie Barnes
— Zion Williamson
— Rob Williams
Second team:
— Jamal Murray
— Lonzo Ball
— Michael Porter Jr
— Ben Simmons
— Clint Capela
Hoping we see these guys soon. pic.twitter.com/JteouEWgNA – 2:31 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan (I just arrived in SLC and about to check in on the Jazz):
Mavs guard Luka Doncic ‘improving a lot,’ uncertain if he will play in Game 3 vs. Jazz dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:29 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic and Mavs don’t know if he’ll play tomorrow in Game 3 vs. Jazz, but he does know this: “I’m doing a lot of treatment, man. I’m tired of just laying down and doing treatment.” – 2:21 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “He’s doing the work that the medical staff has asked him to do, and there hasn’t been any setback. He feels great, so I think he just continues to come in with that good attitude that at some point, he’ll get that green light to play.” – 2:18 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic, Zeljko Obradovic, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kostas Sloukas, Nikos Zisis, Theo Papaloukas and the late great Duda Ivkovic on Kill Bill 🐐
pic.twitter.com/UokRMmrTWL – 2:13 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Mavs coach Jason Kidd
says Luka Doncic playing in Thursday’s Game 3 at Utah is “just a matter of how he feels tomorrow.”
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic: “Today and yesterday I did a little bit. We shouldn’t rush anything, but step by step, I think I’m improving a lot, and I’m getting better.” – 2:05 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Luka speaking to the media today. Still nothing definitive on his availability for tomorrow. 8:10 tip @theeagledallas – 1:59 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka says he’s feeling good. But he also said as long as there’s no chance of worse injury, he’ll be out there. – 1:58 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic says he’s “feeling good” but isn’t yet certain if he will play in Game 3 tomorrow. – 1:57 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Doncic says he doesn’t know yet if he is playing in Thursday’s Game 3 at Utah.
More series coverage from me via @BallySportsSW
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 1:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is shooting with Mavs as they finish practice with group 3-point competitions.
He looks more active and agile than in some of his recent shooting regimens. pic.twitter.com/RnVwkbbBCP – 1:46 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic getting some shots up on the move as media is let in at the end of Mavs’ practice: pic.twitter.com/MCiVCJecUp – 1:42 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks plan increased practice activity today for Luka Dončić (left calf strain) as they seek to pinpoint his return in the Utah series, sources say.
As we reported pregame Monday on @BallySportsSW, Dončić is on a course to play in this series … question remains when. – 10:57 AM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
In the last 10 days: Luka injured, Paul George gets COVID, Capela injured, Scottie Barnes injured, now Booker injured. A few more in there too, but yeah… lame. – 12:27 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Optimism Luka Doncic will return for Mavericks-Jazz Game 3 or Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/19/rep… – 6:31 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
ESPN story on Luka Doncic’s progress in recovery from a strained left calf and “uncertain” possibility of a Game 3 return: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:04 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Source describes Luka Doncic’s chances of returning for Game 3 as “uncertain” and says it’s “day to day.” Thursday will be 11 days after Doncic suffered left calf strain. – 4:57 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Dallas Mavericks’ Doncic reportedly to return soon
sportando.basketball/en/dallas-mave… – 4:44 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: There’s optimism Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will return for Game 3 (Thursday) or Game 4 (Saturday) vs. Jazz. The calf strain that Doncic suffered on April 10 is improving and workouts over next two days could determine comeback timing. – 4:17 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
“[That’s] the beautiful part about Maxi in this series.”
“It’s big time.”
“We’re going to need him.”
“Jesus … Jesus!”
How Maxi Kleber — after his 3-pointer show in Game 2 — is Mavs’ key to flummoxing Rudy Gobert and Jazz defense without Luka Doncic: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:12 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs are now 5-1 in G2 in their last 6 series.
Jason Kidd won the 1st G2 of his playoff coaching career (Was 0-4)
Mavs now 2-9 in clutch games w/o Luka.
Mavs tied PHX w/17 wins in reg season trailing by 10+
Trailed by 10 tonight. Utah led NBA with 16 losses when leading by 10 – 12:32 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said at start of season his No. 1 goal for Jalen Brunson was to get him paid.
How much did he make tonight?
“A lot. He’s going to make a lot of money. I don’t know if he needs an agent, but I’m willing to put my name in the hat. … I hope he pays me for saying that.” – 11:17 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Credit Jason Kidd for finding the one lineup that Dallas has that could score on Utah with Kleber at C, and riding it to victory tonight. They went Kleber at C for 32 mins tonight. – 10:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jalen Brunson came over especially heated about refs reviewing Dwight Powell’s foul.
Jason Kidd patted him on the chest and started to calm him down 1-on-1.
These two, always talking. pic.twitter.com/KBpdnTcsDf – 10:06 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic, who’s out for Game 2 vs. Jazz tonight: “A lot of times when you’re hurt, you can be grumpy or frustrated, but he’s not, so we’ll just hope that he continues to be able to do more as each day goes by.”
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:01 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Confirmed that Luka is out for Game 2. Jason Kidd said in his pregame media availability that he is continuing to make progress. – 6:52 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jason Kidd just said Luka will not play tonight, but he continues to make progress. – 6:51 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic will not play in tonight’s Game 2 “but continues to progress.” – 6:50 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic will not play Game 2 tonight vs. Jazz but “continues to progress.” – 6:50 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Dončić (left calf strain) has been officially ruled OUT of tonight’s Game 2 against visiting Utah, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said this morning.
More series coverage from me via @BallySportsSW
More NBA writing from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 6:50 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Luka Doncic remains OUT for Game 2 of Mavs-Jazz tonight, per Dallas coach Jason Kidd. – 6:50 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd on Luka, comparing his calf to Dirk’s playoff knee in 2003: “That time is coming that we’re going to have to make that decision, either way . . . Do you play him or not? And we’ve gone through this once before. And we’re going to be right back in that seat again.” – 12:26 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd: Luka Doncic ‘still doubtful,’ Mavs in wait-and-see mode ahead of Game 2 vs. Jazz dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:18 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
After this morning’s shootaround, Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic is still doubtful for tonight’s game against the Jazz. Tipoff is at 7:30 at American Airlines Center. – 12:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs wrapped up shootaround *quite* quickly this morning with the Jazz scheduled to use the court right after.
But did manage to see Luka Doncic shoot a could half-court shots — and he made one.
Jason Kidd said “but still doubtful, and we’ll see how he feels before the game.” – 12:07 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Dončić (left calf strain) remains doubtful for tonight’s Game 2 against visiting Utah, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said this morning.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:07 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Game 2. The adjustment game. Dating to 2014, the last 5 series, w/Rick Carlisle, Mavs are 4-1 in G2. Jason Kidd is 0-4 in career G2s. No time like the present to break through, & end a 6 game playoff home losing streak. @PeasRadio pre at 7. Tip w/Brad & me at 7:40 @theeagledallas – 11:37 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd and Maxi Kleber are scheduled to talk with reporters this morning after Mavs finish their Game 2 walkthrough at AAC.
There could be a Luka Doncic update. There also could not be a Luka Doncic update. Have no fear, I’ll tweet about it either way. – 11:27 AM
Tim Cato @tim_cato
Jason Kidd and the Mavericks used the regular season as a test tube, and they should have been the team opponents have to adjust to. without Luka in Game 1, there simply weren’t enough options: theathletic.com/3253877/2022/0… – 2:54 PM
Brad Townsend: Quin Snyder just now on Doncic: “We’ve been conscious that he’s going to come back at some point of the series. It might not be (Game 3), we just don’t know. But we’ve been conscious of that.” -via Twitter @townbrad / April 20, 2022
Jordan Schultz: #Mavs superstar Luka Doncic is “making progress, but not likely to play” Game 3 versus the #Jazz, per source. -via Twitter @Schultz_Report / April 20, 2022
Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic: “I don’t know if I’m going to be 100 percent. I think that’s tough right now. But if I’m ready and there’s no risk of [aggravating the] injury, I’ll be out there.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 20, 2022
