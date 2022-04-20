Lawrence Frank: Paul George 'will be fine' after COVID-19 bout

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank again mentioning the flukiness of Paul George’s injury in Portland and Kawhi Leonard’s injury in transition vs Jazz in terms of hoping that is out of the way.
“We’re looking forward to good health.” – 1:27 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lawrence Frank on level of concern that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George haven’t been consistently healthy: “We’ve gotten the injuries out of the way, and we’re looking forward to good health.” Lawrence conceded “you examine everything,” but he’s bullish they’ll will be healthy – 1:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank describes Paul George’s elbow injury as “a 7-foot-2 dude lands on his elbow at the exact spot to do the damage” – 1:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank says that Paul George will be fine. Out of respect for privacy, can’t say much more. George ended season in health and safety protocols. – 1:03 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lawrence Frank said that Paul George “will be fine,” without sharing exact specifics with how he has recovered from COVID-19 – 1:01 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Lawrence Frank: “Paul will be fine.” Doesn’t want to say ore out of concern for Paul George’s privacy. – 1:01 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
