Lawrence Frank: Paul George 'will be fine' after COVID-19 bout

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank again mentioning the flukiness of Paul George’s injury in Portland and Kawhi Leonard’s injury in transition vs Jazz in terms of hoping that is out of the way.
“We’re looking forward to good health.” – 1:27 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lawrence Frank on level of concern that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George haven’t been consistently healthy: “We’ve gotten the injuries out of the way, and we’re looking forward to good health.” Lawrence conceded “you examine everything,” but he’s bullish they’ll will be healthy – 1:27 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank describes Paul George’s elbow injury as “a 7-foot-2 dude lands on his elbow at the exact spot to do the damage” – 1:05 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lawrence Frank says that Paul George will be fine. Out of respect for privacy, can’t say much more. George ended season in health and safety protocols. – 1:03 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lawrence Frank said that Paul George “will be fine,” without sharing exact specifics with how he has recovered from COVID-19 – 1:01 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Lawrence Frank: “Paul will be fine.” Doesn’t want to say ore out of concern for Paul George’s privacy. – 1:01 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
In the last 10 days: Luka injured, Paul George gets COVID, Capela injured, Scottie Barnes injured, now Booker injured. A few more in there too, but yeah… lame. – 12:27 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Maxey fine but that Embiid elbow injury is concerning until further notice. Def had a Paul George flashback there – 9:24 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bam Adebayo was in quarantine.
Paul George missed an elimination game.
“There’s a lot of things in the playoffs that require a little more attention, that require a little bit more maybe conversation or mention…we can’t forget.”
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 3:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
P.J. Tucker, who shot just 24.2 percent on threes after the All-Star break, is 4 of 4 from deep today. Playoff P.J.! – 2:31 PM
Julia Poe: Chicago Bulls assistant coaches Chris Fleming and Damian Cotter tested positive for COVID-19 this week. They will not travel with the team to Milwaukee tomorrow. Coach Billy Donovan said both coaches are experiencing cold-like symptoms. -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / April 15, 2022
Mirjam Swanson: Clippers president of basketball ops, Lawrence Frank: “Yesterday Paul wasn’t feeling well.” Learned of official diagnosis today. -via Twitter @MirjamSwanson / April 15, 2022
