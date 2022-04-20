Luka Doncic 'feeling good' but isn't sure if he'll play in Game 3... won't play if he might aggravate injury

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Quin Snyder just now on Doncic: “We’ve been conscious that he’s going to come back at some point of the series. It might not be (Game 3), we just don’t know. But we’ve been conscious of that.” – 3:35 PM
Tim Cato @tim_cato
wrote about some mavericks’ trends this series and how luka’s return would affect them, focusing on these four:
— the tightened rotation
— the 3s they’re creating
— the 3s they’re preventing
— transition success theathletic.com/3259262/ – 3:30 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Doncic “feeling good” but unsure if he will return for Game 3 Thursday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/20/don… – 2:58 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Jason Kidd after today’s practice on the possibility of a Luka return in Game 3, “He’s going in the right direction. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow. Hopefully, it’s a green light. If it’s not, we’re prepared to go without him.” – 2:58 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs guard Luka Doncic ‘improving a lot,’ uncertain if he will play in Game 3 vs. Jazz dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:57 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Players with 35+ points, 10+ rebounds and 9+ assists in a playoff game before turning 25:
Oscar Robertson (4x)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Charles Barkley
Devin Booker
Luka Doncic
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Isiah Thomas
Brandon Ingram – 2:53 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Luka Dončić after practicing today addressed the possibility of playing in Game 3 tomorrow night in Salt Lake City pic.twitter.com/cTpZqgcbTc – 2:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
You could make two playoff teams with the current injuries.
First team:
— Luka Doncic
— Devin Booker
— Scottie Barnes
— Zion Williamson
— Rob Williams
Second team:
— Jamal Murray
— Lonzo Ball
— Michael Porter Jr
— Ben Simmons
— Clint Capela
Hoping we see these guys soon. pic.twitter.com/JteouEWgNA – 2:31 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan (I just arrived in SLC and about to check in on the Jazz):
Mavs guard Luka Doncic ‘improving a lot,’ uncertain if he will play in Game 3 vs. Jazz dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:29 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic and Mavs don’t know if he’ll play tomorrow in Game 3 vs. Jazz, but he does know this: “I’m doing a lot of treatment, man. I’m tired of just laying down and doing treatment.” – 2:21 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic, Zeljko Obradovic, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kostas Sloukas, Nikos Zisis, Theo Papaloukas and the late great Duda Ivkovic on Kill Bill 🐐
pic.twitter.com/UokRMmrTWL – 2:13 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Mavs coach Jason Kidd
says Luka Doncic playing in Thursday’s Game 3 at Utah is “just a matter of how he feels tomorrow.”
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 2:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic: “Today and yesterday I did a little bit. We shouldn’t rush anything, but step by step, I think I’m improving a lot, and I’m getting better.” – 2:05 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Luka speaking to the media today. Still nothing definitive on his availability for tomorrow. 8:10 tip @theeagledallas – 1:59 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka says he’s feeling good. But he also said as long as there’s no chance of worse injury, he’ll be out there. – 1:58 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic says he’s “feeling good” but isn’t yet certain if he will play in Game 3 tomorrow. – 1:57 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Doncic says he doesn’t know yet if he is playing in Thursday’s Game 3 at Utah.
More series coverage from me via @BallySportsSW
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 1:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is shooting with Mavs as they finish practice with group 3-point competitions.
He looks more active and agile than in some of his recent shooting regimens. pic.twitter.com/RnVwkbbBCP – 1:46 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic getting some shots up on the move as media is let in at the end of Mavs’ practice: pic.twitter.com/MCiVCJecUp – 1:42 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks plan increased practice activity today for Luka Dončić (left calf strain) as they seek to pinpoint his return in the Utah series, sources say.
As we reported pregame Monday on @BallySportsSW, Dončić is on a course to play in this series … question remains when. – 10:57 AM
The Mavericks plan increased practice activity today for Luka Dončić (left calf strain) as they seek to pinpoint his return in the Utah series, sources say.
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
In the last 10 days: Luka injured, Paul George gets COVID, Capela injured, Scottie Barnes injured, now Booker injured. A few more in there too, but yeah… lame. – 12:27 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Optimism Luka Doncic will return for Mavericks-Jazz Game 3 or Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/19/rep… – 6:31 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
ESPN story on Luka Doncic’s progress in recovery from a strained left calf and “uncertain” possibility of a Game 3 return: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:04 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Source describes Luka Doncic’s chances of returning for Game 3 as “uncertain” and says it’s “day to day.” Thursday will be 11 days after Doncic suffered left calf strain. – 4:57 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Dallas Mavericks’ Doncic reportedly to return soon
sportando.basketball/en/dallas-mave… – 4:44 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: There’s optimism Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will return for Game 3 (Thursday) or Game 4 (Saturday) vs. Jazz. The calf strain that Doncic suffered on April 10 is improving and workouts over next two days could determine comeback timing. – 4:17 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
“[That’s] the beautiful part about Maxi in this series.”
“It’s big time.”
“We’re going to need him.”
“Jesus … Jesus!”
How Maxi Kleber — after his 3-pointer show in Game 2 — is Mavs’ key to flummoxing Rudy Gobert and Jazz defense without Luka Doncic: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:12 PM
