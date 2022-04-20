Mavericks plan to increase practice activity for Luka Doncic today

Marc Stein: The Mavericks plan increased practice activity today for Luka Doncic (left calf strain) as they seek to pinpoint his return in the Utah series, sources say. As we reported pregame Monday on @BallySportsSW, Dončić is on a course to play in this series … question remains when.
The Mavericks plan increased practice activity today for Luka Dončić (left calf strain) as they seek to pinpoint his return in the Utah series, sources say.
The Mavericks plan increased practice activity today for Luka Dončić (left calf strain) as they seek to pinpoint his return in the Utah series, sources say.
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
In the last 10 days: Luka injured, Paul George gets COVID, Capela injured, Scottie Barnes injured, now Booker injured. A few more in there too, but yeah… lame. – 12:27 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Optimism Luka Doncic will return for Mavericks-Jazz Game 3 or Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/19/rep… – 6:31 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
ESPN story on Luka Doncic’s progress in recovery from a strained left calf and “uncertain” possibility of a Game 3 return: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 6:04 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Source describes Luka Doncic’s chances of returning for Game 3 as “uncertain” and says it’s “day to day.” Thursday will be 11 days after Doncic suffered left calf strain. – 4:57 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Dallas Mavericks’ Doncic reportedly to return soon
Dallas Mavericks’ Doncic reportedly to return soon
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
“[That’s] the beautiful part about Maxi in this series.”
“It’s big time.”
“We’re going to need him.”
“Jesus … Jesus!”
How Maxi Kleber — after his 3-pointer show in Game 2 — is Mavs’ key to flummoxing Rudy Gobert and Jazz defense without Luka Doncic: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:12 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Mavericks’ belief they can eliminate Jazz without Luka Doncic bolstered by Game 2 win https://t.co/tlX5klzPL6 pic.twitter.com/TvkSdHFWFO – 1:46 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
From @Brad Townsend: Injury parallels between Luka Doncic and Dirk Nowitzki, and The Question the Mavs must now answer dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:17 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
No Luka Doncic? No problem in Mavs’ series-tying, 3-point-flying Game 2 comeback thriller vs. Jazz dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:16 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
No Luka Doncic? No problem in Mavs’ series-tying, 3-point-flying Game 2 comeback thriller vs. Jazz dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:06 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Jalen Brunson steps up without Luka Doncic, scores 41 to lead Mavericks over Jazz in Game 2 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/19/jal… – 12:56 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs are now 5-1 in G2 in their last 6 series.
Jason Kidd won the 1st G2 of his playoff coaching career (Was 0-4)
Mavs now 2-9 in clutch games w/o Luka.
Mavs tied PHX w/17 wins in reg season trailing by 10+
Trailed by 10 tonight. Utah led NBA with 16 losses when leading by 10 – 12:32 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Injury parallels between Luka Doncic and Dirk Nowitzki, and The Question the Mavs must now answer dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:30 AM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
With 41 points tonight, Jalen Brunson set a career high for regular season or postseason. He joined Dirk (7 times), Luka (5 times), Ro Blackman (2 times) and Nick Van Exel (once) as Mavs with 40+ plus points in a playoff game. – 12:13 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Maxi Kleber after Mavs’ double-digit comeback to tie series without Luka Doncic: “Big time, big time, big time. I mean, everybody came together. We fought.” – 12:12 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Brunson became Luka. Kleber turned into Dirk. Mavs tie the series. – 12:08 AM
Steve Luhm @sluhm
Don’t see how failing to beat Dallas twice without Doncic is anything but a massive ‘L’ for the Jazz. Still, they are now in a best-of-five series with home court advantage, Luka or no Luka. – 11:34 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Spencer Dinwiddie on tying the series without Luka Doncic: “We buy him time. It’s not rocket science. We want to have him back as quickly and safely and health-ily as possible, but we’re still trying to win the series, regardless.” – 11:20 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
If Utah’s guards are the reason why Rudy Gobert escapes blame for Dallas’ Luka Doncic-less small-ball offense destroying the Jazz, that’s a pretty argument for Marcus Smart’s DPOY case. – 11:10 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
The problem for Utah now is that there are five days until Game 4, and the most they can be up is one game on Dallas by that point. That’s a lot of time for Luka to get healthy. – 11:02 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
TIRED: The Jazz got what they needed, a road split.
WIRED: The Mavs got what they needed, a split without Luka Doncic. – 11:01 PM
TIRED: The Jazz got what they needed, a road split.
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Embarrassing loss for the Jazz. Mike Conley had a brutal night, Maxi Kleber couldn’t miss and Jalen Brunson outplayed everyone, scoring 41. Buys Luka time to take another game off if he needs it. Utah is suspect. The Jazz are nowhere close to being the team they were last season. – 11:01 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Mavs get Game 2 without Doncic, 110-104. In the end, the Jazz’s perimeter D let them down in a big way, especially in the 4Q.
Jalen Brunson: 21 points. Maxi Kleber 25 points.
Mitchell had 34, Bogdanovic 25.
Back to Utah with a 1-1 series tie, and Mavs have significant hope. – 10:56 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Wow. What a win for the Mavs.
Series tied at 1. Luka Doncic is pumping his fists. Nodding his head. Clearly as pumped as the 20,000-plus rocking in AAC. – 10:55 PM
Wow. What a win for the Mavs.
StatMuse @statmuse
List of Mavs players with a 40-point playoff game:
— Luka Doncic
— Dirk Nowitzki
— Nick Van Exel
— Rolando Blackman
List of Mavs players with a 40-point playoff game:
— Luka Doncic
— Dirk Nowitzki
— Nick Van Exel
— Rolando Blackman
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic is beside himself. Kleber is on 🔥, 25 points on 8-of-10 shooting, all 3-pointers, and Doncic is loving it. – 10:46 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jalen Brunson is going nuts. 36 and counting. Mavs down 2 with seven minutes left. Would be huge for them to win one of these at home without Doncic. – 10:34 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Jalen Brunson, No. 33 overall pick in the same draft that Luka Doncic went No. 3 overall, is up to 36 points for Dallas in this must-win Game 2.
Utah clings to a 93-91 lead with 7:22 to go.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com
And via @BallySportsSW … – 10:33 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Three 3s from the kid from Wurzburg* keep Dallas in it … but Utah takes an 81-77 lead into the fourth quarter of Game 2 seeking a 2-0 series lead over the Luka-less Mavs.
*Meant Maxi Kleber, of course … – 10:22 PM
Three 3s from the kid from Wurzburg* keep Dallas in it … but Utah takes an 81-77 lead into the fourth quarter of Game 2 seeking a 2-0 series lead over the Luka-less Mavs.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jalen Brunson might be making Luka Doncic jealous over on the bench. He’s up to 31 points midway through the third quarter. He’s hit 6-of-8 from 3-point range. – 10:04 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Knicks came to Dallas one game too early. The two guys they wanted to see — Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell — have 21 points each at halftime.
Jazz up 55-48 at the half and worryingly so for the Luka-less hosts: 28-13 on the boards and 1-0 already in the series. – 9:42 PM
The Knicks came to Dallas one game too early. The two guys they wanted to see — Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell — have 21 points each at halftime.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic might get a tech for arguing with refs before he even plays a minute in this series … and after the last few mins of officiating, he’d have a point. – 9:28 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
An itching-to-play Luka Doncic has hoisted a 3, flipped in a layup and kept the ball in his hands for some bonus dribbling throughout this stoppage of play in Game 2 while they’ve gone to commercial. Safe to say he is eager to get back to game action … – 8:59 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic just came out of the timeout and grabbed the ball and shot a 3-pointer. It’s better than griping at the refs, which most of the other Mavericks are doing right now. They lead 21-18 with Jazz going to the line. – 8:58 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka who? Brunson has 15 of Dallas’ 18 points. Gonna need some help, quick. – 8:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
What snack will Luka Doncic break out on the bench for Game 2?
Wrong answers only.
📸: @TomFoxPhoto pic.twitter.com/vAxe8g8B06 – 8:26 PM
What snack will Luka Doncic break out on the bench for Game 2?
Wrong answers only.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
A row of young fans watched Luka Doncic’s entire warm-up (and cheered every make), and he gave them more than a couple waves.
Good on ya, @Luka Doncic. These kids were so thrilled. pic.twitter.com/8QieQyUiWc – 7:48 PM
A row of young fans watched Luka Doncic’s entire warm-up (and cheered every make), and he gave them more than a couple waves.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic isn’t playing tonight, but he made two fans really happy. pic.twitter.com/mUNkmgcaOn – 7:47 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Certainly a step forward compared to the warm-up window before Game 1, Luka is doing some light on-court work on the AAC floor before Game 2 tonight. pic.twitter.com/1v5nQmpchy – 7:44 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka, from just beyond the free-throw line, getting in some pregame work at a game he will not play in. pic.twitter.com/qRi3nVYtaY – 7:36 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is out on the AAC court during what would be his usual warm-up window, but he’s not doing much beyond casual dribbling, waving at young fans and chatting with the homies. pic.twitter.com/oZMXMiHzbd – 7:26 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic, who’s out for Game 2 vs. Jazz tonight: “A lot of times when you’re hurt, you can be grumpy or frustrated, but he’s not, so we’ll just hope that he continues to be able to do more as each day goes by.”
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:01 PM
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic, who’s out for Game 2 vs. Jazz tonight: “A lot of times when you’re hurt, you can be grumpy or frustrated, but he’s not, so we’ll just hope that he continues to be able to do more as each day goes by.”
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Confirmed that Luka is out for Game 2. Jason Kidd said in his pregame media availability that he is continuing to make progress. – 6:52 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jason Kidd just said Luka will not play tonight, but he continues to make progress. – 6:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dallas Mavericks officially rule out Luka Doncic for Game 2 vs the Utah Jazz – 6:51 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic (calf) will not play in Game 2 tonight against the Utah Jazz. – 6:50 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic will not play in tonight’s Game 2 “but continues to progress.” – 6:50 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic will not play Game 2 tonight vs. Jazz but “continues to progress.” – 6:50 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Dončić (left calf strain) has been officially ruled OUT of tonight’s Game 2 against visiting Utah, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said this morning.
More series coverage from me via @BallySportsSW
More NBA writing from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 6:50 PM
Luka Dončić (left calf strain) has been officially ruled OUT of tonight’s Game 2 against visiting Utah, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said this morning.
More series coverage from me via @BallySportsSW
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Luka Doncic remains OUT for Game 2 of Mavs-Jazz tonight, per Dallas coach Jason Kidd. – 6:50 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
2021-22 All-NBA G League Teams:
First Team: Mason Jones, Trevelin Queen, Justin Anderson, Moses Wright, Justin Tillman
Second Team: Cat Barber, Saben Lee, Braxton Kee, Reggie Perry, Charles Bassey
Third Team: Jared Harper, Carlik Jones, Justin Jackson, Anthony Lamb, Luka Garza – 3:09 PM
2021-22 All-NBA G League Teams:
First Team: Mason Jones, Trevelin Queen, Justin Anderson, Moses Wright, Justin Tillman
Second Team: Cat Barber, Saben Lee, Braxton Kee, Reggie Perry, Charles Bassey
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka update: still “doubtful” but at some point the Mavericks will have to make hard decisions as first-round series vs. Jazz continues tonight. Details here:
mavs.com/luka-game-2-up… – 12:55 PM
Luka update: still “doubtful” but at some point the Mavericks will have to make hard decisions as first-round series vs. Jazz continues tonight. Details here:
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd on Luka, comparing his calf to Dirk’s playoff knee in 2003: “That time is coming that we’re going to have to make that decision, either way . . . Do you play him or not? And we’ve gone through this once before. And we’re going to be right back in that seat again.” – 12:26 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd: Luka Doncic ‘still doubtful,’ Mavs in wait-and-see mode ahead of Game 2 vs. Jazz dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:18 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
After this morning’s shootaround, Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic is still doubtful for tonight’s game against the Jazz. Tipoff is at 7:30 at American Airlines Center. – 12:08 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd’s update on Luka Doncic: pic.twitter.com/VQv7N2JXyh – 12:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs wrapped up shootaround *quite* quickly this morning with the Jazz scheduled to use the court right after.
But did manage to see Luka Doncic shoot a could half-court shots — and he made one.
Jason Kidd said “but still doubtful, and we’ll see how he feels before the game.” – 12:07 PM
Mavs wrapped up shootaround *quite* quickly this morning with the Jazz scheduled to use the court right after.
But did manage to see Luka Doncic shoot a could half-court shots — and he made one.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd says Doncic is “still doubtful, but we’ll see how he feels” closer to tip-off. – 12:07 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Dončić (left calf strain) remains doubtful for tonight’s Game 2 against visiting Utah, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said this morning.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:07 PM
Luka Dončić (left calf strain) remains doubtful for tonight’s Game 2 against visiting Utah, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said this morning.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Apologies for the wonky video, but here is Luka after Mavs’ walkthrough. pic.twitter.com/S8Dv1V2Nyv – 12:04 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Looking at who’s got “next” in the NBA, this is what the #Rockets rebuild is up against:
MIN: KAT, Ant
MEM: Ja, JJJ
DAL: Luka
NOP: Ingram, Zion (maybe), HERB!
CLE: Garland, Mobley
DET: Cade, top pick
OKC: Shai, top picks
CHA: LaMelo, Bridges
ATL: Trae, Hunter, Okongwu – 12:01 PM
Looking at who’s got “next” in the NBA, this is what the #Rockets rebuild is up against:
MIN: KAT, Ant
MEM: Ja, JJJ
DAL: Luka
NOP: Ingram, Zion (maybe), HERB!
CLE: Garland, Mobley
DET: Cade, top pick
OKC: Shai, top picks
CHA: LaMelo, Bridges
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd and Maxi Kleber are scheduled to talk with reporters this morning after Mavs finish their Game 2 walkthrough at AAC.
There could be a Luka Doncic update. There also could not be a Luka Doncic update. Have no fear, I’ll tweet about it either way. – 11:27 AM
Jason Kidd and Maxi Kleber are scheduled to talk with reporters this morning after Mavs finish their Game 2 walkthrough at AAC.
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Utah Jazz win Game 1 differently, Mavs lacks ball handlers without Luka Doncic and Game 2 look ahead – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/utah-jazz… – 10:06 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ is live in moments.
At youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU…
Topics
* The game was exactly as expected
* Dallas is thin without Luka Doncic and lacks ball handlers
* Rudy Gobert was a monster
* Great recognition all game – Donovan’s steal
LOCKED ON JAZZ is live in moments.
At youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU…
Topics
* The game was exactly as expected
* Dallas is thin without Luka Doncic and lacks ball handlers
* Rudy Gobert was a monster
* Great recognition all game – Donovan’s steal
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nothing is official, but Luka Doncic “unlikely” to play in Game 2 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/18/not… – 8:00 AM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
Thoughts on non-Wolves games over weekend:
– Losing the “games we shouldn’t win but could’ve won” is the ultimate playoff burn
– Mavs with Luka sweep this Jazz team. Bummer he’s out
– Bulls missed 2,388 open looks
– Celtics win was bonkers – Smart is so important – 9:14 PM
Thoughts on non-Wolves games over weekend:
– Losing the “games we shouldn’t win but could’ve won” is the ultimate playoff burn
– Mavs with Luka sweep this Jazz team. Bummer he’s out
– Bulls missed 2,388 open looks
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs list Doncic as doubtful for Game 2 vs Utah. 7:00 P w/@PeasRadio. 7:40 tip w/Brad & me. @theeagledallas – 6:12 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP award ranking, per our NBA awards poll among media member
1. Nikola Jokic
2. Joel Embiid
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo
4. Devin Booker
5. Luka Doncic
6. Jayson Tatum – 5:08 PM
MVP award ranking, per our NBA awards poll among media member
1. Nikola Jokic
2. Joel Embiid
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo
4. Devin Booker
5. Luka Doncic
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs are listing Luka as doubtful for Game 2 vs Utah tomorrow night. He did some light on-court work at practice today. – 5:07 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Mavericks Injury Report (as of 4/17)
DOUBTFUL – Luka Doncic (left calf strain)
OUT – Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery)
OUT – Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery) – 5:04 PM
Mavericks Injury Report (as of 4/17)
DOUBTFUL – Luka Doncic (left calf strain)
OUT – Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery)
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Luka Doncic ‘unlikely’ to play in Game 2 vs. Jazz with calf strain.
➡️ https://t.co/r8PhRxl4hV pic.twitter.com/FBYwNrtkc7 – 4:02 PM
Luka Doncic ‘unlikely’ to play in Game 2 vs. Jazz with calf strain.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs’ Luka Doncic (calf injury) is shooting, ‘able to do more,’ but Game 2 return remains unlikely dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:37 PM
Shaun Powell @Powell2daPeople
Luka getting hurt in the last game of the regular season will only encourage teams to keep load-managing stars who are difference-makers. – 2:58 PM
Luka getting hurt in the last game of the regular season will only encourage teams to keep load-managing stars who are difference-makers. – 2:58 PM
Tim Cato @tim_cato
Jason Kidd and the Mavericks used the regular season as a test tube, and they should have been the team opponents have to adjust to. without Luka in Game 1, there simply weren’t enough options: theathletic.com/3253877/2022/0… – 2:54 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story with @Tim MacMahon on Luka Doncic’s unlikely availability for Game 2 vs. Utah: es.pn/3rTZF5Z – 2:30 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jason Kidd on Luka: “Yesterday was another good day, and today he’s back on the court, so that’s a plus. And we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” Luka did light shooting, no apparent jumping. Progress, but pushing off hard on a calf muscle that was strained a week ago is different. – 2:25 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic “unlikely” to play in Game 2 vs. Jazz
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 2:23 PM
Luka Doncic “unlikely” to play in Game 2 vs. Jazz
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic status is not yet determined for Game 2
sportando.basketball/en/mavericks-l… – 2:13 PM
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic status is not yet determined for Game 2
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd after Luka Doncic did light shooting for the second straight day: “Yesterday was another good day, and today he’s back on the court, so that’s a plus. And we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” – 1:23 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
WNBA camps open today so Kristi Toliver gets up some shots after Mavs practice. In the background is Luka getting some shots of his own. pic.twitter.com/RIDizapJTP – 1:12 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka not REALLY doing Luka things. But at least he’s on rhe court. pic.twitter.com/DGeFSwn7Pc – 1:11 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
👀👀
He’s not jumping and haven’t gotten an update from Jason Kidd yet, but this is the first time I’ve seen Luka Doncic on a basketball court since he strained his calf last Sunday. pic.twitter.com/bBXeeaFIbq – 1:06 PM
👀👀
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
More of Luka Doncic’s light on-court work: pic.twitter.com/CXRnU3Lhpf – 1:05 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
For those wondering, Mavs have until 5 PM today to enter Luka’s condition on the injury report – 1:02 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka is doing some basketball stuff today. He missed Game 1 with a left calf strain. pic.twitter.com/t77N2b0guy – 12:54 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
A bit limited, but at least there is a Luka sighting on the court. pic.twitter.com/EY6FnsKwpI – 12:52 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Some extremely light on-court work for Luka Doncic: pic.twitter.com/BCBaHBiitj – 12:50 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic is in the weight room area again as the Mavs open practice to the media. We will ask Jason Kidd in a bit about what, if any, basketball activities Doncic did today. – 12:35 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Looking to G2, 5x this season, Mavs have played an opponent in consecutive games. 4x they have split. 3 of their 4 wins came in the 2nd of those games (Adjustments?). Only loss was vs LAC in Feb. Only time they were swept was at PHX. Luka played neither game (Ominous sign?). – 11:48 AM
Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic’s recovery from a strained left calf has progressed to the point that there is legitimate hope he will be able to return as the first-round series with the Utah Jazz shifts to Salt Lake City this week, sources told ESPN. One source told ESPN that Doncic’s status for Thursday’s Game 3 was “uncertain,” saying the guard was “day to day.” Another source said while there is hope that Doncic could return for Game 3, it is “not a sure thing.” -via ESPN / April 19, 2022
The Mavericks were off Tuesday, but Doncic continued his rehabilitation work, which has included gradually ramping up basketball activities. How Doncic’s calf responds to Tuesday’s workout and Wednesday’s practice, in which his participation is to be determined, will be critical to his chances to return this week. -via ESPN / April 19, 2022
Shams Charania: Sources: There’s optimism Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will return for Game 3 (Thursday) or Game 4 (Saturday) vs. Jazz. The calf strain that Doncic suffered on April 10 is improving and workouts over next two days could determine comeback timing. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 19, 2022
