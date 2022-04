NBA executives expect Malik Monk to earn between $6-$10 million annually on next deal

Allen Sliwa: Malik Monk with @LAIreland & @champagnennuts on if he would be interested in coming back next season if it financially makes sense… “I love it here…Def would love to come back.” @ESPNLosAngeles -via Twitter @AllenSliwa / April 11, 2022

Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast. We discuss Malik Monk’s growth potential, whether it makes sense to extend LeBron, and too much schadenfreude from Lakers fans towards the Clippers’ play-in loss. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork

NBA execs say Lakers guard Malik Monk can earn $6-10 million a year in free agency. Lakers only have the taxpayer MLE to offer. Plus, more on Russell Westbrook’s trade value and a possible LeBron James extension with @Yossi Gozlan on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/lakers-r…

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.