NBA executives expect Malik Monk to earn between $6-$10 million annually on next deal

Michael Scotto: Monk was a bright spot for the Lakers this season and gave the team great value while playing on a minimum contract and set himself up for a pay raise this summer. I spoke to four NBA executives who projected Malik Monk to earn an average annual salary somewhere between the taxpayer and non-taxpayer mid-level exception as of now. That would project to be somewhere between roughly the $6-10 million annual range. One executive specifically said, “Malik had a good year. I was surprised he was a minimum guy last year. I thought he should’ve been worth more than that. If you put Monk on a good team, his scoring and shooting is really important.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Mike Trudell: Monk on making a free agent decision, and what he prioritizes: “Me being comfortable, feeling at home … whether that’s here or somewhere else. The money matters, but I know what I can do on the court.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / April 11, 2022
Harrison Faigen: “I’d like to come back and not do this again,” Malik Monk says. You mean win more? “Yeah,” Malik says with a laugh, still saying this was “definitely” the best year of his career because of how the whole organization supported him. -via Twitter @hmfaigen / April 11, 2022
Allen Sliwa: Malik Monk with @LAIreland & @champagnennuts on if he would be interested in coming back next season if it financially makes sense… “I love it here…Def would love to come back.” @ESPNLosAngeles -via Twitter @AllenSliwa / April 11, 2022
