Nets vs. Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (0-1) play against the Boston Celtics (0-0) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday April 20, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 23, Boston Celtics 13 (Q1 03:45)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics are trying to throw knockout punches. The Nets are just playing. – 7:31 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
If the Nets win Kyrie should recreate Wade Boggs and ride around Boston on a horse. pic.twitter.com/mQdIKCQge6 – 7:31 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Cannot imagine how angry Elton Brand and Brett Brown get watching Al Horford play and move like this – 7:30 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
At the 4:54 mark of the first, Theis and Horford are the only Celtics with made field goals. – 7:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bruce Brown’s 12 points matches his highest-scoring quarter of this season, per Nets PR. – 7:30 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jayson Tatum is shaking his head and talking to the refs after every play so far. He needs to let some of these no-calls go – 7:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Two fouls on Daniel Theis. Second game in a row he’s had early foul trouble.
Grant Williams in for him. Derrick White on Jayson Tatum. Regular sub pattern for Ime Udoka with Tatum. Tatum will come back on for Brown towards the end of Q1. – 7:28 PM
Two fouls on Daniel Theis. Second game in a row he’s had early foul trouble.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The ref just moved right into Tatum’s side-step. What in the world was that? – 7:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bruce Brown is now 3-of-3 from downtown in the 2022 NBA playoffs. – 7:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not sure posting up Brown on Curry is the way, but getting him on the move against Curry can work. Straight post-ups are too easy to double for Brooklyn. Cuts can work though. – 7:26 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Celtics double Kyrie and he turns it over and all of Boston rejoices. – 7:26 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Flagrant 1 foul. @John Hollinger , Bubble wrap time. #Celtics #Nets – 7:24 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Also, Kyrie said, “Not all Boston fans.” It sounds like almost all Boston fans chanting, “Fxxx Kyrie” during this break in the action. – 7:24 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown for a few words for Seth Curry after that hard foul. Tatum and Brown have been accused over the years of being too nice on the floor. That wasn’t one of those examples. #Celtics #Nets – 7:23 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Foul on Seth Curry, fouling Jayson Tatum. The play is under review to see if it was a flagrant foul. – 7:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics have active hands going again. on defense. Deflections and turnovers happening early. – 7:23 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics finally getting to run off some turnovers. Seth Curry’s foul on Jayson Tatum is being reviewed for a flagrant foul. They might say he swung unnecessarily, which sent Tatum to the floor – 7:23 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry foul on Tatum being reviewed for a flagrant. #Nets #Celtics – 7:23 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Good hard foul there by Seth Curry on Jayson Tatum to prevent the easy bucket. Timeout, Nets. Officials are going to review the foul now for a flagrant. It shouldn’t be one. – 7:22 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
And they’re going to review this foul by Curry on Tatum. #Celtics #Nets – 7:22 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Seth Curry with a hard foul on Tatum on fast break and they will be reviewing it for a flagrant. – 7:22 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry hesitated on a wide-open corner 3, turns the ball over and it leads to Al Horford scoring in transition plus the foul. Curry has to let that thing fly. The playmaking is only an added bonus because he shoots 70% on wide open 3s. – 7:21 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Capping off a 9-0 @Bruce Brown run! pic.twitter.com/q19GPL2pQJ – 7:21 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
And the first points of the game for Boston come from…Daniel Theis! And moments later…yup, a foul was called on Daniel Theis. #warontheiscontinues – 7:20 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant hits a pull up jumper over 2 Celtics defenders for his first basket of the night. Good sign. – 7:20 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
It has been the Bruce Brown show thus far, scoring the only points of the game thus far as the Nets jump out to a 9-0 lead over the Celtics. – 7:19 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
The Celtics are on pace to have a 0.0 offensive rating. I am a stats guy. – 7:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bruce Brown has scored the Nets first nine points for an early 9-0 lead over his hometown team. Wrote a few weeks ago on his rise from out of the rotation to staple this season: theathletic.com/3203985/2022/0… – 7:18 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Bruce Brown has nearly doubled his Game 1 point total in two minutes and 33 seconds. – 7:18 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Will be very cool and fun if Ben Simmons picks up any of Bruce Brown’s ability to make himself a weapon by attacking open space – 7:17 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Bruce Brown all nine points for Brooklyn; zero points for Celtics, two minutes, 33 seconds into the first quarter. Brown with a steal and offensive rebounds, too. – 7:16 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Thank you @PutnamToday for the Game 2 shirts #CelticPride pic.twitter.com/FXX4M43YbW – 7:16 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Loud “Kyrie sucks” chants to start the game — and the Nets have responded very well to all the intensity. They’re up 9-0 — played well defensively — and Boston native Bruce Brown has scored all nine. Couldn’t have asked for a better start. – 7:16 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Nets run out to a 9-0 lead, with Bruce Brown scoring all nine. – 7:16 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Dorchester’s revenge. Bruce Brown opens on a one-man 9-0 run as the Celtics turn it over twice in their first four possessions. – 7:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
About as bad of a start for the Celtics as possible. Really low energy and sloppy so far. – 7:16 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets wing Bruce Brown has personally outscored his boyhood favorite team 9-0. #Celtics call a quick timeout. – 7:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Bruce Brown has all 9 of the Nets points to start the first quarter. The Nets lead the Celtics, 9-0.
Some lucky person who played this player prop just made bank. – 7:16 PM
Bruce Brown has all 9 of the Nets points to start the first quarter. The Nets lead the Celtics, 9-0.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Timeout Boston – Nets jump out to a 9-0 lead. Boston 0-for-2 with 2 turnovers. – 7:15 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
9-0 Nets run to open the game as Brooklyn is moving with more pace than they showed in Game 1 and Boston keeps trying to force it to Jaylen in the post. – 7:15 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Bruce Brown is everywhere right now. He has all 9 points in an opening 9-0 run for Brooklyn – 7:15 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Bruce Brown with the first nine points of the game. Timeout #Celtics. – 7:15 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Boston can also do a better job targeting poor defenders – seems like they’ve made an emphasis on that early going tonight. – 7:15 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Just save the energy and give us live updates when the fans *don’t* boo Kyrie on a possession. – 7:13 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Key will be watching how many minutes Drummond gets, how much they emphasize extreme spacing and if they attempt a more efficient shot diet. – 7:13 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Naturally, there’s a ginormous Kyrie Sucks chant on the first possession of the game. – 7:12 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
They just played Grant Williams post-game on-court interview from Sunday and he has a future in pro wrestling. Got this place fired up — as if it wasn’t already. – 7:11 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Brooklyn has quite a few decent adjustments they can make to win this series imho.
The hard part in betting isn’t trying to figure out what adjustments a team can make, its trying to predict what adjustments they *will* make. – 7:10 PM
Brooklyn has quite a few decent adjustments they can make to win this series imho.
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The kyrie Irving intro went as expected! pic.twitter.com/Vt2hIlyJFN – 7:09 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Garden already packed for a 7 p.m. start which is usually tough to pull off with Boston traffic. April vacation week helping on that front. – 7:08 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Yeah, it hasn’t gotten better for Kyrie. pic.twitter.com/KBDnr1Fkhu – 7:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
More boos for Kyrie Irving during pregame introductions as expected. – 7:07 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Welcoming the 2022 DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR to @tdgarden ☘️☘️☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/I74y2CsUAg – 7:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
How fitting for a Celtics fan to scream “Fuck Kyrie!” during a quiet moment in the national anthem. – 7:06 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Marcus Smart receives his Defensive Player of the Year award before Celtics vs Nets game 2 pic.twitter.com/7y2lyz0JIf – 7:05 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart gets his DPOY award in front of the home crowd pic.twitter.com/lgAxicFBYN – 7:04 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
There have been striking similarities in statements issued to season ticket holders from Phil Jackson, Steve Mills and Leon Rose.
Here are five important questions the Knicks can answer so that the next letter includes the “playoffs.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:04 PM
There have been striking similarities in statements issued to season ticket holders from Phil Jackson, Steve Mills and Leon Rose.
Here are five important questions the Knicks can answer so that the next letter includes the “playoffs.”
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Marcus Smart receives his DPOY trophy at mid-court from Gary Payton and Celtics ownership. – 7:03 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart getting a big ovation as he’s presented Defensive Player of the Year award at midcourt at Garden. – 7:03 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Presentation here to Marcus Smart for winning Defensive Player of the Year. – 7:03 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Nets at Celtics– TD Garden – April 20, 2022 – Game 2 Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Theis
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond
OUT: Boston: Rob Williams Brooklyn: Ben Simmons, Joe Harris pic.twitter.com/GIIUN78RmP – 7:02 PM
Nets at Celtics– TD Garden – April 20, 2022 – Game 2 Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Theis
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Pregame reading on Kyrie Irving and Boston nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:01 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
PSA for #Celtics’ fans: Stop hating on #Kyrie and enjoy the ride! ☘️
Fact or Cap? 🤷🏻♂️
🎥: @TheGameDayNBA
pic.twitter.com/tgpR17wWgn – 7:00 PM
PSA for #Celtics’ fans: Stop hating on #Kyrie and enjoy the ride! ☘️
Fact or Cap? 🤷🏻♂️
🎥: @TheGameDayNBA
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Celtic fans vs. Kyrie Irving!
@Jason Terry tells @Rick Kamla and @adaniels33 how Kyrie Irving should deal with Celtics fans tonight.
Hear every second of Game 2 from Boston on NBA Radio – https://t.co/Wir3FS92Ki pic.twitter.com/9eICWcl0qJ – 7:00 PM
Celtic fans vs. Kyrie Irving!
@Jason Terry tells @Rick Kamla and @adaniels33 how Kyrie Irving should deal with Celtics fans tonight.
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Real casual with it @Andre Drummond 👀 pic.twitter.com/ke4MTr3fRI – 6:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from the basement. Once again, I’m out for Game 2 of Nets-Celtics. I will return for Game 3 on Saturday. Ben Simmons ain’t coming back before yours truly. Follow @Jared Weiss tonight for updates. I’m curious if we see more Goran Dragic among other things. – 6:52 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Crowd doing its normal thing re: Kyrie Irving in the layup line, but each time a player like Marcus Smart comes out of the locker room, it shifts to wild cheers, and then slides back into the drone of boos. – 6:49 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Marcus Smart arrived in a custom “DPOY” boxing robe tonight from @PumaHoops 👀 pic.twitter.com/hYJhmsxZBN – 6:46 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Among the MANY keys for Boston-Brooklyn Game 2, here are two I’m watching:
Nets: Expecting them to try to free up Durant by running him off a series of picks
Celtics: Ball security. Push the pace against Nets’ D while avoiding turnovers that could lead to easy Brooklyn buckets – 6:44 PM
Among the MANY keys for Boston-Brooklyn Game 2, here are two I’m watching:
Nets: Expecting them to try to free up Durant by running him off a series of picks
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Celtics:
👴🏾Kyrie Irving
💦Seth Curry
🔒Bruce Brown
💲Kevin Durant
🦍Andre Drummond – 6:35 PM
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Celtics:
👴🏾Kyrie Irving
💦Seth Curry
🔒Bruce Brown
💲Kevin Durant
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Daniel Theis
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nets starters:
Andre Drummond
Bruce Brown
Kevin Durant
Seth Curry
Kyrie Irving – 6:31 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Daniel Theis
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nets starters:
Andre Drummond
Bruce Brown
Kevin Durant
Seth Curry
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Going live from TD Garden now. 30 minutes until tipoff. Bring all your Nets, Celtics, NBA questions with you.
Instagram.com/Krisplashed – 6:29 PM
Going live from TD Garden now. 30 minutes until tipoff. Bring all your Nets, Celtics, NBA questions with you.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ben Simmons and Nets GM Sean Marks chatting pregame pic.twitter.com/w4NUQXLJ0P – 6:20 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Dissecting potential Celtics-Nets adjustments w/@jacksobd | @WinningPlaysPod powered by @betonline_ag twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Robert Williams is playing some 3-on-3 as he hits the three-week mark in his recovery timeline masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 6:09 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Built for the challenge.
#NetsLevel pic.twitter.com/f6h1IZGRXy – 6:00 PM
Built for the challenge.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“It’s incredible to have Kevin Durant on your team…. but this isn’t just about Kevin tonight it’s about our team playing better.”
Steve Nash talks about isn’t worried about KD, who struggled in Game 1. But wants to get his star more help. pic.twitter.com/3JUQNf35E8 – 5:55 PM
“It’s incredible to have Kevin Durant on your team…. but this isn’t just about Kevin tonight it’s about our team playing better.”
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Devin Booker injury (3:13)
🔘 Pelicans (12:58)
🔘 Thunder (20:21)
🔘 Ben Simmons (37:39)
🔘 Jokic, Gobert, awards debate (43:22)
🔘 Marcus Smart (52:14)
🔘 Giannis (1:18:45)
🎧 https://t.co/1psoEXMXf7
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Devin Booker injury (3:13)
🔘 Pelicans (12:58)
🔘 Thunder (20:21)
🔘 Ben Simmons (37:39)
🔘 Jokic, Gobert, awards debate (43:22)
🔘 Marcus Smart (52:14)
🔘 Giannis (1:18:45)
🎧 https://t.co/1psoEXMXf7
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash has some high praise for young #Nets big Nic Claxton ahead of a monster Game 2 pic.twitter.com/o8MCUOoxFs – 5:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash’s full quote on Woj’s report that Ben Simmons is targeting Game 4 to make his Nets debut #NetsWorld #Nets #Celtics #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/24uNLrsFTQ – 5:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Steve Nash said that Ben Simmons did more contact work today and that he thinks Simmons came out of it ok.
Steve Nash said that Ben Simmons did more contact work today and that he thinks Simmons came out of it ok.
Nash also said there is no timeline for Simmons’ return as far as a set game. He added about Simmons: “I think he’s got a long ways to go before he feels ready to play.” – 5:47 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I don’t think we’re targeting any game…that’s something that with the recent history since the trade this has not been straight forward…. I don’t think any of us are saying it’s imminent.”
-Steve Nash full pregame comments on Ben Simmons eyeing a Game 4 return.
#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/6mq4erW9is – 5:44 PM
“I don’t think we’re targeting any game…that’s something that with the recent history since the trade this has not been straight forward…. I don’t think any of us are saying it’s imminent.”
-Steve Nash full pregame comments on Ben Simmons eyeing a Game 4 return.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Steve Nash, reacting to reports that Ben Simmons is targeting Game 4 for a debut — “That’s news to me.” – 5:37 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on the #Nets targeting Game 4 for Ben Simmons’ return: “That’s news to me.” #NBA – 5:37 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on Kevin Durant’s penchant of bouncing back after poor games: “That’s just the nature of top top players. It’s very hard for them to have two bad games…It’s normal for a top player when they have a bad game to have a big game the next night.” #Nets – 5:36 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
It’s been 1,044 days since an NBA playoff game was played in Toronto. That was Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals – the game Kevin Durant tore his Achilles. Surreal to be back here for Game 3 of this series tonight as he and the Brooklyn Nets get ready to play tonight in Boston. – 5:35 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“If he’s able to play that’ll be great — He’s got a long ways to go before he feels ready to play.”
⁃Steve Nash on Ben Simmons – 5:35 PM
“If he’s able to play that’ll be great — He’s got a long ways to go before he feels ready to play.”
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says the Woj report that Ben Simmons is targeting a Game 4 return is news to him. “We haven’t penciled in anything or made any conclusions yet.” – 5:35 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on Woj’s report that Ben Simmons is targeting Game 4: “That’s news to me. I don’t think we’re targeting any game. … We haven’t penciled in anything or made any conclusions yet. I think he’s got a long way to go.” – 5:35 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“This is not all on Kevin (Durant). He has carried us so far.”
⁃Steve Nash on Game 2. – 5:34 PM
“This is not all on Kevin (Durant). He has carried us so far.”
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons got more contact work in today: “I think he came out okay. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow, but it’s another step. So far, so good.” – 5:34 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons had a workout this morning and he thinks he came out OK today. Added They’ll see how he does tomorrow but so far so good. – 5:34 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash confirms Ben Simmons has been making steps in improving. – 5:34 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He’s more durable — His endurance has grown … Proud of him. He’s come a long way.”
⁃Steve Nash on Nic Claxton. – 5:33 PM
“He’s more durable — His endurance has grown … Proud of him. He’s come a long way.”
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“The NBA is something I dreamed about, just going against those top guys. Kyrie, LeBron, Giannis, KD, getting respect from those guys means a lot to me.”
@Chris Duarte spoke with Pat Boylan about his rookie season, representing the Dominican Republic & more ⤵️
#PacersReview2022 pic.twitter.com/fkTlmUKfjN – 5:31 PM
“The NBA is something I dreamed about, just going against those top guys. Kyrie, LeBron, Giannis, KD, getting respect from those guys means a lot to me.”
@Chris Duarte spoke with Pat Boylan about his rookie season, representing the Dominican Republic & more ⤵️
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Udoka said he doesn’t expect Durant to struggle again. And robert Williams III has progressed to 3-on-3 but they aren’t counting on him soon. – 5:28 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics going green with the “Celtics Pride” shirts pic.twitter.com/tUk1sGb1gI – 5:28 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Per Ime Udoka: Rob Williams is now taking part in 3-on-3 work, including contact. No update on timeline. – 5:26 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ime Udoka on what’s a healthy level of back and forth with fans: “Talk and talk back. I guess keep the gesture to yourself I guess that’s what’s gonna get you in trouble…Some players enjoy it & some stay to themselves.” #nets – 5:25 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ime Udoka says Robert Williams has started getting some 3-on-3 work in practice as he continues his rehab work from a knee injury. Celtics still expecting to play this series without him, but door remains open for a return if he continues improving. – 5:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that Robert Williams has started playing 3-on-3 Celtics practices and “looks good at times and is doing more every day”. Udoka added that Boston is still planning to be without Williams for this series, but that they are happy with his progress. – 5:23 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ime Udoka said he saw a stat that says Kevin Durant averages 41.8 points per game coming off of a playoff loss. Udoka says the Celtics know KD will be in attack mode and that they can’t sit back and let him go to work. #NetsWorld – 5:22 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Udoka says Rob Williams has progressed to playing 3-on-3 at practice: “He’s doing more every day … We’re still planning on playing without him, but happy with his progress.” – 5:22 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says Robert Williams has progressed to 3 on 3 work and the Celtics are happy with his progress – 5:21 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Robert Williams has moved up to doing 3-on-3 work and is making progress but Udoka said the team is still preparing to play the series without him. #Celtics #Nets – 5:21 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams has gotten 3 on 3 work done now, but they’re monitoring the risk of swelling post surgery. He’ll have a heavy session then have to ease up the next day. Udoka reiterates they are going through this series with the assumption he’ll be out. – 5:20 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Ime Udoka says Rob Williams is playing three-on-three and “looking good at times.” Says Celtics are still planning on playing without him this series but is happy with Williams progress. – 5:20 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka asked what is the appropriate level of interaction between players and fans in light of Kyrie Irving’s love fest with the Celtics fans:
Ime Udoka asked what is the appropriate level of interaction between players and fans in light of Kyrie Irving’s love fest with the Celtics fans:
“Talk and talk back.” – 5:19 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says the Celtics know Ben Simmons well enough with his experience coaching him and Horford being his teammate, so Boston feels comfortable for when they eventually have to prepare for his return that seems likely to happen in Brooklyn. – 5:18 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Udoka said Celtics will “start to talk about” Ben Simmons if it becomes more of a possibility he’ll play in this series. Udoka pointed out he and the team are very familiar with Simmons.
“I don’t think it’s a problem for our guys. We have a group that’s seen him quite a bit.” – 5:17 PM
Udoka said Celtics will “start to talk about” Ben Simmons if it becomes more of a possibility he’ll play in this series. Udoka pointed out he and the team are very familiar with Simmons.
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Kyrie Irving getting in some work. pic.twitter.com/87POhqXRh0 – 4:35 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
I can’t predict the score, but feel safe saying for Kyrie Irving and the Boston crowd Game 2 will feel – and sound – the same newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 4:34 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie is at the Garden already — getting some pregame shots up prior to Game 2. pic.twitter.com/C68zIMXRyc – 4:28 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Anyone know the over- under of the number of fingers Kyrie throws up in Game 2? – 4:13 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Nobody brings the noise like our fans 🔊 pic.twitter.com/AJ6egURDw5 – 4:05 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
My Wednesday #samegameparlay for @FDSportsbook hits four Nets/Celts predictions that I like
—Game 2 will be pretty close
—Smart 15+ pts
—Tatum 4+ assists
—2+ threes by KD
+424 on Fan Duel right now! pic.twitter.com/pV4OVUjY88 – 4:01 PM
My Wednesday #samegameparlay for @FDSportsbook hits four Nets/Celts predictions that I like
—Game 2 will be pretty close
—Smart 15+ pts
—Tatum 4+ assists
—2+ threes by KD
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: it’s fair to assume Kevin Durant will miss fewer shots tonight vs. BOS. But can BKN close the rebounding gap during pivotal Game 2? Given circumstances, you could argue this is Nets’ biggest game since they moved from East Rutherford to BKN: sny.tv/articles/nets-… – 3:59 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Me waiting for Celtics-Nets to tip off: pic.twitter.com/Qma11pBcSz – 3:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I didn’t make the headline, but I did make the reservation.
Got to review The Daily Catch, one of Boston’s premier seafood spots that absolutely lives up to its name.
nydailynews.com/sports/ny-bost… – 3:46 PM
I didn’t make the headline, but I did make the reservation.
Got to review The Daily Catch, one of Boston’s premier seafood spots that absolutely lives up to its name.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
1 Assist = $20 Donated by @LendingTree to @roofabove 💰 Your Hornets dropped 2,302 dimes this season, bringing the donation total to $46,040 to fight homelessness in our community!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/dicMPfbC0J – 3:08 PM
1 Assist = $20 Donated by @LendingTree to @roofabove 💰 Your Hornets dropped 2,302 dimes this season, bringing the donation total to $46,040 to fight homelessness in our community!
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Will the Celtics Take a 2-0 Series Lead vs the Nets? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely, @Gary Washburn & @KwaniALunis | Powered by @betonline_ag (USE Code CLNS50) twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 3:00 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
You don’t wanna miss moments like this!
Activate the #NetsLevel together at tonight’s Game 2 Watch Party ⤵️ – 3:00 PM
You don’t wanna miss moments like this!
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Players with 35+ points, 10+ rebounds and 9+ assists in a playoff game before turning 25:
Oscar Robertson (4x)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Charles Barkley
Devin Booker
Luka Doncic
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Isiah Thomas
Brandon Ingram – 2:53 PM
Players with 35+ points, 10+ rebounds and 9+ assists in a playoff game before turning 25:
Oscar Robertson (4x)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Charles Barkley
Devin Booker
Luka Doncic
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Isiah Thomas
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
1 Assist = $20 Donated by @LendingTree to @roofabove 💰 Your Hornets have dropped 2,302 total dimes so far this season, bringing the donation total to $46,040 to fight homelessness in our community! pic.twitter.com/p5eGElTZc5 – 2:46 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kyrie Irving, the Boston crowd and Game 2: Expect the same newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 2:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
You could make two playoff teams with the current injuries.
First team:
— Luka Doncic
— Devin Booker
— Scottie Barnes
— Zion Williamson
— Rob Williams
Second team:
— Jamal Murray
— Lonzo Ball
— Michael Porter Jr
— Ben Simmons
— Clint Capela
Hoping we see these guys soon. pic.twitter.com/JteouEWgNA – 2:31 PM
You could make two playoff teams with the current injuries.
First team:
— Luka Doncic
— Devin Booker
— Scottie Barnes
— Zion Williamson
— Rob Williams
Second team:
— Jamal Murray
— Lonzo Ball
— Michael Porter Jr
— Ben Simmons
— Clint Capela
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
There is no gambling line on the number of middle fingers Kyrie Irving of #Nets will show to #Cetics fans tonight. Should there be? sidelines.io/nba/nba-playof… – 2:26 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Lots of Bob Cousy (who I could absolutely roast 1-1) slander, but if Kyrie played back then he would be called for a carry every time he touched the ball. The courts were also full of deadspots, the balls had all sorts of issues & you couldn’t always count on a predictable bounce – 2:16 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Game 4 vs. Boston on Monday looming as a realistic target date for Ben Simmons’ debut: es.pn/3v03pET – 2:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
In terms of summer league in July, Lawrence Frank mentioned Brandon Boston Jr. as a likely participant, says team is hopeful Jason Preston will be there, and says it will be “close” in terms of Jay Scrubb being there.
Scrubb had season-ending foot surgery in February. – 1:40 PM
In terms of summer league in July, Lawrence Frank mentioned Brandon Boston Jr. as a likely participant, says team is hopeful Jason Preston will be there, and says it will be “close” in terms of Jay Scrubb being there.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ben Simmons injury update: Nets-Celtics Game 4 reportedly a ‘realistic target’ for guard’s Brooklyn debut
cbssports.com/nba/news/ben-s… – 1:39 PM
Ben Simmons injury update: Nets-Celtics Game 4 reportedly a ‘realistic target’ for guard’s Brooklyn debut
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post playoff podcast! @Tim Bontemps on Sixers-Raps, Celtics-Nets heading into tonight (plus my take on Kyrie/fans); @Tim MacMahon on Jazz-Mavs; @kendra__andrews on the Warriors looking like the Warriors:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3EqDCZD
Apple: apple.co/3MeU1Tn – 1:33 PM
Lowe Post playoff podcast! @Tim Bontemps on Sixers-Raps, Celtics-Nets heading into tonight (plus my take on Kyrie/fans); @Tim MacMahon on Jazz-Mavs; @kendra__andrews on the Warriors looking like the Warriors:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3EqDCZD
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Based on Ben Simmons’ progress in practices this week – and the anticipation of him further accelerating in the coming days – Game 4 vs. Boston on Monday is looming as a realistic target for his Brooklyn debut, sources tell ESPN. – 1:25 PM
