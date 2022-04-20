Nic Claxton on Ben Simmons: He has a real good swagger about himself right now

Nick Friedell: Nic Claxton on Ben Simmons: “He’s coming along pretty good. He definite has a real good swagger about himself right now so I think the whole world really like to see him back out there and he would definitely help us out in a lot of ways.”
Source: Twitter @NickFriedell
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nic Claxton on Simmons: “He’s coming along pretty good. He definite has a real good swagger about himself right now so I think the whole world really like to see him back out there and he would definitely help us out in a lot of ways.” – 10:49 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Good morning: Steve Nash, Seth Curry and Nic Claxton are set to talk at shootaround shortly.
From yesterday: The Nets don’t plan on going big to match Boston’s size, so plan on getting Curry more involved. #NetsLevel #Netsworld nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 10:31 AM
Good morning: Steve Nash, Seth Curry and Nic Claxton are set to talk at shootaround shortly.
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Get Ben Simmons back on the court asap! Here’s why⬇️ audacy.com/podcasts/the-j… – 6:30 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
605 players appeared in an NBA game this past regular season.
They did NOT include:
– Ben Simmons
– TJ Warren
– Jonathan Isaac
– Jamal Murray
– James Wiseman
– Kawhi Leonard
– Jason Preston
– Kendrick Nunn
– Dario Saric
– John Wall
– Zion Williamson – 6:37 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Ben Simmons makes big strides in race to play versus #Celtics nypost.com/2022/04/19/net… via @nypostsports – 6:29 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Brooklyn Nets’ Ben Simmons ruled out for Game 2 vs. Boston Celtics, per team. pic.twitter.com/9FkCDKHrs4 – 4:53 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Ben Simmons updates these days have me dying.
Last week: He shot basketballs.
Four days ago: He tied his own shoe.
Two days ago: He dunked a basketball.
Yesterday: He ate a kale salad.
Today: He shot more basketballs. – 2:59 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ben Simmons injury update: Nets star cleared for contact in practice, Steve Nash unsure when he’ll make debut
https://t.co/ighbJsdfoA pic.twitter.com/nhrKgISbyT – 2:57 PM
Ben Simmons injury update: Nets star cleared for contact in practice, Steve Nash unsure when he’ll make debut
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: “Yesterday was his first day of contact. Yesterday was his first day of contact, played with some teammates. He’s making progress, but there’s no real update. We’ll just see how he responds & see if he’s able to do more contact tomorrow.” #Nets #Celtics – 2:16 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I was on @Toucherandrich this morning talking about this stuff… Go to 28:40 for my extended Ben Simmons take
985thesportshub.com/episodes/bosto… – 1:53 PM
I was on @Toucherandrich this morning talking about this stuff… Go to 28:40 for my extended Ben Simmons take
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons did 4 on 4 yesterday and scripting—“5 on 0, running thru the plays”—today. Yesterday was Simmons’ first day of contact when he played with some teammates. Asked how Simmons’ back reacted to the contact, Nash said: “So far so good. He managed yesterdays activity well.” – 1:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons getting some work in with Kyle Korver after Nets practice on Harvard’s campus pic.twitter.com/oCACgxFQKH – 1:13 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons at practice working with Kyle Korver. #nets pic.twitter.com/J5NEgMcgMF – 1:13 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons getting some post practice shooting form work in with Kyle Korver. pic.twitter.com/vfyQk7iQ1F – 1:12 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Three key plays here for the #Nets:
1. Excellent transition defense from Kevin Durant staying vertical while back-peddling (very difficult)
2. Goran Dragic misses the push shot, but knows Nic Claxton is right there
3. Claxton again makes a winning play with the and-1 follow pic.twitter.com/ujGpL7kXtQ – 5:54 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton with 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks in 20 minutes. Since March he’s played great. – 5:35 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton just bodied up Al Horford and rejected him at the rim. – 5:26 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Drummond just picked up his fourth foul with 4:48 left in the 2nd. A lot of Nic Claxton the rest of the way here. – 4:33 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton is like Tonks from Harry Potter. Always switching up the hairstyle. Got to respect it. – 4:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton and Patty Mills are the first Nets off the bench in Game 1. – 3:59 PM
Alex Schiffer: Nets status report for tomorrow’s Game 2 remains just Joe Harris and Ben Simmons listed as out. Everyone else is a go. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / April 19, 2022
Nick Friedell: Steve Nash says Ben Simmons has been cleared for contact. He got some 4-on-4 work in yesterday. Nash said he came through it well. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / April 19, 2022
. @ramonashelburne says Ben Simmons is “pain free” 👀 📽️ “NBA Today” -via Twitter @_Talkin_NBA / April 19, 2022
