No Devin Booker update until tomorrow?

In a potential series-shifting moment, Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker went down with a hamstring injury, and the New Orleans Pelicans pounced with a huge finish to take a 125-114 Game 2 win and even their series at 1-1 on Tuesday night . Booker had a prolific first half, scoring 31 points and nailing seven 3-pointers. But he didn’t score in the third quarter, and with 4:45 left in the period, he injured his right hamstring challenging a Jaxson Hayes dunk in transition. He immediately left the game and went to the locker room. -via ESPN / April 20, 2022