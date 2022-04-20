Patrick Williams on Giannis Antetokounmpo: He is good but he's not God

Julia Poe: Ahead of Game 2 in Milwaukee, Patrick Williams says the key to guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo is to not feel scared of the assignment. “He is good. But he’s not God.” pic.twitter.com/py2ha3VWMJ
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Patrick Williams on preparing to face Giannis: “Same as you get ready for anybody else. First of all, don’t be scared. I feel like a lot of people in this league are scared or nervous to guard guys like that… He puts his pants on the same way I do. He’s good, but he’s not God.” – 1:16 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Ahead of Game 2 in Milwaukee, Patrick Williams says the key to guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo is to not feel scared of the assignment.
“He is good. But he’s not God.” pic.twitter.com/py2ha3VWMJ – 12:42 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls hit the road to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night in Game 2 of their first round series, and if youR… lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 10:55 AM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
‘Tis awards season: NBA just announced Marcus Smart of Boston is defensive player of the year. First guard to win it since Gary Payton in mid-1990s
Full disclosure: I had it Mikal Bridges, Smart, GIannis Antetokounmpo in what was tied with coach of the year for the hardest pick – 7:13 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
This is Patrick Williams trying to find the range. #Bulls pic.twitter.com/g5Tu2EJP1i – 2:07 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Put it in my story today, but the Bucks really started to do a nice job with this last postseason.
Link($1/month offer inside): https://t.co/MlwVcUy4ZW
If you double Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez is running straight to the front of the rim. That cut opens Middleton for 3. pic.twitter.com/BoWKG2596w – 1:00 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over the last five seasons combined, Nikola Jokic has more assists than Chris Paul or LeBron James.
And Jokic has more rebounds than Giannis or Embiid. – 11:19 AM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from April 17:
– K. Irving: 39 pts, 6 ast, 4 stl
– J. Tatum: 31 pts, 8 reb, 2 blk
– C. Paul: 30 pts, 7 reb, 10 ast
– Giannis: 27 pts, 16 reb, 2 blk
– D. Robinson: 27 pts, 8-9 3pt, 23 min
– A. Horford: 20 pts, 15 reb, 41 min
– J. Valanciunas: 18 pts, 25 reb, 3 ast – 9:44 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
With Giannis Antetokounmpo in foul trouble and outside shots not falling, the Bucks needed someone to get to the rim late in Game 1. Enter Brook Lopez.
“Brook is also a bucket. People forget sometimes.” – @Jrue Holiday
On the ugly win, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3255962/2022/0… – 9:40 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Can the Bulls’ defense build off Game 1 and keep locking down Giannis Antetokounmpo’s teammates? Or was Sunday’s scare the inspiration that paves the way for an easy Milwaukee sweep
✍🏻 by @jon_greenberg via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3255729/2022/0… – 9:27 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Giannis was over the back, so respect to Bud for inexplicably taking him out for the last minute of a one-possession game as penance. The gentleman’s foul out. pic.twitter.com/s9NBzkbJ2v – 8:55 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez help the #Bucks avoid a Game 1 letdown vs. the #Bulls jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @BenSteeleMJS – 12:03 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Asked Budenholzer about the thought process of taking Giannis Antetokounmpo off the floor with 1:24 left. Antetokounmpo did not get back on the floor for over a minute and returned to the floor with 15.3 seconds left.
His explanation: pic.twitter.com/Gl4Z4Stg0s – 9:27 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan on Patrick Williams’ foul on Giannis while jockeying for rebound position down stretch: “I thought it was over-the-back (on Giannis), just from my angle.” But said Bulls need to do better job moving on to next play – 9:22 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Billy Donovan thought that Giannis went over Patrick Williams’ back, which should have resulted in him fouling out, but he didn’t want to fixate on it: “We have to move on to the next play.” – 9:21 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan thought Giannis went over Patrick Williams’ back, which would’ve been Giannis’ 6th foul. Instead, Williams drew a foul. – 9:20 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Donovan thought Patrick Williams foul was over-the-back on Giannis, but said his team needs to do a better job of moving on. – 9:19 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Bucks’ #NBAPlayoffs kicks for Game 1:
• Giannis in the Freak 1
• Khris in the Kobe 6
• Pat in a KD 14 iD
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
Something to keep an eye on:
Bucks with Giannis: +19 in 34 minutes
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bucks take Game 1 93-86
Vucevic: 24-17-3
LaVine: 18-10-3
DeRozan: 18-8-6
(Those three shot combined 21-for-71)
Coby: 12 pts off bench
Giannis: 27-16-3
Lopez: 18-5
Teams shoot combined 17-75 from 3 – 9:05 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I thought the Bulls missed a chance to challenge that foul on Williams where Giannis was kind of over his back. Could have been his 6th. Think it probably would have gotten upheld b/c Williams grabbed him at one point, but was worth a shot. – 9:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bucks 93, Bulls 86
Vucevic 24 pts, 17 rebs
LaVine 18 pts, 10 rebs
DeRozan 18 pts, 8 rebs, 6 assists; 6-25 FGs
Bulls 7-37 from 3
Vucevic missed point blank layup and LaVine missed a 3 in final minute. This was great chance for Bulls to steal Game 1.
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bucks 93, Bulls 86.
Nikola Vučević: 24/17/3
Zach LaVine: 18/10/3
DeMar DeRozan: 18/8/6
Coby White: 12/4
G. Antetokounmpo: 27/16/3.
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis has won 14 straight games vs the Bulls.
The last Bulls win was 2017, when Nikola Mirotic was still on the team. pic.twitter.com/J47KcpEzcX – 9:02 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Bud is hilarious. What the hell is he thinking taking Giannis out and then not calling timeout to out him back in? – 9:01 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
What situation is Bud subbing Giannis in and out for? What is he not good enough at? – 8:59 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Do we think that Bud sometimes is just like “let’s try to make this as hard as possible on ourselves?”
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m not a coach, but I feel like going offense-defense with Giannis is a weird decision. – 8:59 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Subbing Giannis out with less than 2 minutes left in the game because he had 5 fouls is wild, can’t believe they got away with it – 8:58 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Lopez bulldozes Patrick Williams under the basket for a foul. These Bucks bigs have provided a huge learning curve for Williams tonight. – 8:56 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Giannis was horse-back on Pat Williams and the over-the-back foul was on Chicago? – 8:55 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Keystone Kops triple team on Giannis left Holiday wide open for a 3. – 8:44 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Coming out of the timeout, Mike Budenholzer goes with his starters — save Giannis Antetokounmpo. Pat Connaughton is in for him. – 8:40 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Second game in a row Giannis has had foul trouble vs. #Bulls. He and LaVine both have 5 fouls, Bulls trail 75-74 with 8:14 left – 8:39 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Wow. Giannis just picked up his fifth foul with 8:14 to play. Alex Caruso stepped in and took a charge on a drive late in the shot clock – 8:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo is called for another offensive foul – his fifth. Alex Caruso was waiting for it.
8:14 to go in regulation in this one. – 8:36 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
That Giannis foul is the equivalent of holding onto the ropes while you’ve got someone in the figure four. You shouldn’t do it but it ain’t that bad – 8:35 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls trail 74-71 heading into 4thQ. Need to stay disciplined on defense vs. Giannis to have a chance. Vucevic 22 & 12, LaVine 18, DeRozan 5-19 FGs for 14 pts. Giannis 27 & 12 – 8:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are a combined 7-for-22 (1-for-9 from behind the three-point line).
Giannis Antetokounmpo is carrying the load through three quarters for the #Bucks with 27 points, 12 rebounds, 2 blocks.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Giannis absolutely flattens DeMar on his way to a layup and gets the free throw to boot. Makes it easier to quell a comeback when he’s available to sub back in. – 8:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s dunk at the 6:40 mark was the last #Bucks score.
2:43 remain in the third quarter, #Bulls up 69-64.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Foul update w/ 5:43 to go the third quarter.
#Bucks
3 – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen
#Bulls
4 – Zach LaVine
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Javonte just can’t do anything on Giannis when the Bucks throw it over the top, hops and hustle can’t make up for that size advantage – 8:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton draws Zach LaVine’s fourth foul by taking a charge on a fast break — which leads to an assist and bucket by Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Not sure what to make of that 1stH. #Bulls did a great job of weathering the storm, then missed several opportunities to get closer. Bucks lead 51-43 at half. Bulls are 3-for-17 from 3, but lead in made FTs 14-5.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Bucks 51, Bulls 43
DeRozan: 12 pts, 4-12 FG
LaVine: 11 pts, 3-9 FG
Vucevic: 10 pts, 3-10 FG
Bulls shot 31.7%, 3-17 from 3
Giannis: 17-11-2
Bucks shot 6-22 (27.3%) from 3 and 5-10 from FT line – 7:42 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bucks 51, Bulls 43 at half
DeRozan 12 pts
LaVine 11 pts
Vucevic 10 pts, 7 rebs
Bulls 31.7 FG%; 3-17 from 3
Giannis 16 pts, 11 rebs
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Huh.
Zach LaVine decides to pick up his third foul with a tick left by shoving Gianni Antetokounmpo in the back on a loose ball.
#Bucks go into the half up 51-43. – 7:41 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine picks up his third foul with 0.1 secs left in first half. Forearmed Giannis jockeying for rebound position on a last-second shot – 7:41 PM
Rashad Mobley @rashad20
Giannis is too experienced to be taking these types of rushed shots in a playoff game – 7:34 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls are hanging in after disaster start. Have trailed by as many as 16, but Zach LaVine has a chance to trim to 6 out of this timeout
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Patrick Williams, who passed up an open 3 on last possession, has yet to take a shot in 12 minutes. – 7:33 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have gone cold from the floor and the #Bulls have cut the lead down to 44-39.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo heads to the #Bucks bench with 8:18 to go in the half with two fouls. Milwaukee leads Chicago by 10. – 7:20 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Not even sure how many syllables Antetokounmpo actually has. But it’s somewhere around 11 when Ian Eagle screams it after he’s done something incredible. – 7:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
First free throws of the game for Giannis Antetokounmpo with 8:25 to go in the first half.
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
This is the 5th time in Giannis’ career he’s had a double-double in the first half of a playoff game – 7:17 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeRozan draws a fairly light offensive foul on Giannis, who wags his finger at the ref as he jogs back down the court – 7:13 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
End of Q1: Not great
Bucks lead 34-21. Brook Lopez and Giannis tearing the defense up. Bulls shooting 2-for-11 from 3-point range.
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
End of Q1: Bucks 34, Bulls 21
Giannis: 9-8-2
Lopez 11 pts
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
So far, just a continuation of regular season for #Bulls. They trail Bucks 34-21 after 1stQ and lucky it wasn’t worse. Bulls shot 33%, Brook Lopez and Giannis combined for 2- pts – 7:06 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Disaster formula midway through first quarter for Bulls:
Giannis has 9-7-2 in less than seven minutes
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Dreadful start for #Bullls. They couldn’t ask for better shots, but are just 3-for-14 from the field. Then letting Giannis get a head of steam, giving up offensive rebounds — a clinic in what not to do. Bucks lead 21-9 – 6:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Rajon Rondo for No. 84 on the all-time playoffs rebounds list. – 6:50 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA awards finalists: Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo finish top three for MVP
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
giannis pulling up like that less than 2 mins in almost as disrespectful as kyrie throwing it off the backboard to lebron on the opening possession of the series against the raptors – 6:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo punctuates a 9-0 game-opening run for the #Bucks. #Bulls start 0-for-3 from the floor. – 6:44 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bucks open game on a 9-0 run, punctuated by a Giannis 3. Timeout Billy Donovan, 10:27 Q1 – 6:43 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
KD definitely gets way less slander than any other star in the league. If Steph or Harden or Giannis or Jokic or pick any other star had that game, the takes that’d be flying… – 6:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic #NBA MVP finalists.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid is officially an MVP finalist along with Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 6:16 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP award ranking, per our NBA awards poll among media member
1. Nikola Jokic
2. Joel Embiid
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo
4. Devin Booker
5. Luka Doncic
6. Jayson Tatum – 5:08 PM
