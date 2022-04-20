Scottie Barnes out of walking boot, Nick Nurse says 'maybe' he will play tonight

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Gary Trent Jr. will play tonight; Thad Young (thumb) is improved and will play. Scottie Barnes is out of his walking boot. Will he play tonight? ‘maybe’ said Raptors head coach Nick Nurse. – 11:04 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Gary Trent Jr. Will play tonight, and likely start. He’s feeling a bit better but still not great. Scottie Barnes is doing a bit better and it’s possible he plays tonight, according to Nick Nurse – 11:01 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Gary Trent Jr will play tonight. Asked about Scottie Barnes, Nick Nurse said “maybe.” #Raptors – 11:00 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes “looks like he’s doing pretty good”. “Maybe” he plays, Nick says – 10:59 AM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes is at Raptors shootaround this morning. Not sure how much or if he’s participating but he’s not wearing a walking boot and seems to be moving OK on that sprained left ankle. – 10:18 AM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
In the last 10 days: Luka injured, Paul George gets COVID, Capela injured, Scottie Barnes injured, now Booker injured. A few more in there too, but yeah… lame. – 12:27 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Injury report for tomorrow’s game:
Scottie Barnes – Doubtful (left ankle sprain).
Gary Trent Jr – Questionable (non-COVID illness).
Matisse Thybulle is, of course, ineligible to play. – 6:38 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Raptors listed Scottie Barnes as Doubtful for Game 3 vs. #Sixers
Gary Trent Jr. is questionable again after leaving Monday’s game early – 4:35 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Matisse Thybulle (ineligible to play) and Charles Bassey (right shoulder sprain) are the only players on the Sixers’ injury report for Game 3.
Scottie Barnes is listed as doubtful, Gary Trent Jr. as questionable. – 4:34 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Officially the Raptors are listing Scottie Barnes (left ankle sprain) doubtful for Game 3 on Wednesday and Gary Trent Jr (non-COVID illness) questionable. – 4:16 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes is doubtful for Game 3. Gary Trent Jr. is questionable. – 4:15 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Scottie Barnes is doubtful for Game 3, Gary Trent Jr is questionable. – 4:15 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Updated odds from @betonline_ag for NBA Rookie of the Year:
#Cavs Evan Mobley: 5/8
#Raptors Scottie Barnes: 11/10
#Pistons Cade Cunningham: 14/1 – 3:51 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
Before the playoffs (and the ankle injury), got to chat with Scottie Barnes for awhile. https://t.co/x8pnJsmkuJ pic.twitter.com/UqRWLuXfAj – 2:11 PM
More on this storyline
Gina Mizell: Just saw Scottie Barnes walk through the hall to the Raptors’ locker room wearing basketball shoes. When asked if Barnes could play tonight, Nick Nurse coyly said “Maybe.” (He’s listed as doubtful) Gary Trent Jr. was also at shootaround, and Nurse said he’s feeling better. -via Twitter @ginamizell / April 20, 2022
Josh Lewenberg: The Raptors are listing Scottie Barnes as doubtful for tomorrow’s Game 3 in Toronto. Gary Trent Jr. is questionable. Thad Young isn’t listed on the injury report. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / April 19, 2022
