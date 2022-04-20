Scottie Barnes returning for Game 4?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey has been upset over the injury to Scottie Barnes in this series #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/20/tyr… via @SixersWire #NBA – 7:10 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Raptors’ Scottie Barnes will remain sidelined for Game 3 vs. Sixers with a sprained left ankle inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:50 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Scottie Barnes is out tonight for the Raptors, but Nick Nurse said he is progressing and that he would “certainly assume” he’ll be ready to play Game 4 Saturday. – 6:28 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
No Scottie Barnes (sprained left ankle) tonight. #Raptors coach Nick Nurse assumes he’ll be ready to play in Game 4. – 6:18 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes will not play tonight. Nick Nurse assumes he will be ready for Game 4. – 6:17 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Nick Nurse on Scottie Barnes: “He’s been able to do some things, but not to the level of letting him go tonight”
Sounds optimistic he plays Game 4 – 6:17 PM
Nick Nurse on Scottie Barnes: “He’s been able to do some things, but not to the level of letting him go tonight”
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Raptors coach Nick Nurse says Scottie Barnes is “pretty good” but that he won’t play tonight. Said he’s encouraged by his progress and believes he could be ready to go for Game 4 Saturday night. – 6:17 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Scottie Barnes will not play tonight but Nurse expects he’ll be available for Game 4 – 6:17 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes is “pretty good” Nick said. But he will not play tonight. – 6:17 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The latest Raptors injury report has Gary Trent Jr. as probable (Nick says he’ll play) but Scottie Barnes remains doubtful. He looked very graceful as he walked past me earlier today but I have no idea if he’ll play tonight. – 5:02 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
You could make two playoff teams with the current injuries.
First team:
— Luka Doncic
— Devin Booker
— Scottie Barnes
— Zion Williamson
— Rob Williams
Second team:
— Jamal Murray
— Lonzo Ball
— Michael Porter Jr
— Ben Simmons
— Clint Capela
Hoping we see these guys soon. pic.twitter.com/JteouEWgNA – 2:31 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
If Scottie Barnes plays tonight, the Sixers have to get him involved in the action on defense. Keep his feet moving. You obviously don’t want to hurt the guy, but you have to treat that as a weakness for the Raptors and exploit it. – 2:15 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
So from the morning shoot around: Trent Jr. will get the opportunity to play again but on a short leash. Scottie Barnes walked by without a walking boot or a limp. Nick says maybe for Barnes for tonight but that seems awfully early, but who knows? – 12:24 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Gary Trent Jr. will play tonight; Thad Young (thumb) is improved and will play. Scottie Barnes is out of his walking boot. Will he play tonight? ‘maybe’ said Raptors head coach Nick Nurse. – 11:04 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Gary Trent Jr. Will play tonight, and likely start. He’s feeling a bit better but still not great. Scottie Barnes is doing a bit better and it’s possible he plays tonight, according to Nick Nurse – 11:01 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Gary Trent Jr will play tonight. Asked about Scottie Barnes, Nick Nurse said “maybe.” #Raptors – 11:00 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes “looks like he’s doing pretty good”. “Maybe” he plays, Nick says – 10:59 AM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
In the last 10 days: Luka injured, Paul George gets COVID, Capela injured, Scottie Barnes injured, now Booker injured. A few more in there too, but yeah… lame. – 12:27 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Injury report for tomorrow’s game:
Scottie Barnes – Doubtful (left ankle sprain).
Gary Trent Jr – Questionable (non-COVID illness).
Matisse Thybulle is, of course, ineligible to play. – 6:38 PM
Gina Mizell: Just saw Scottie Barnes walk through the hall to the Raptors’ locker room wearing basketball shoes. When asked if Barnes could play tonight, Nick Nurse coyly said “Maybe.” (He’s listed as doubtful) Gary Trent Jr. was also at shootaround, and Nurse said he’s feeling better. -via Twitter @ginamizell / April 20, 2022
Josh Lewenberg: The Raptors are listing Scottie Barnes as doubtful for tomorrow’s Game 3 in Toronto. Gary Trent Jr. is questionable. Thad Young isn’t listed on the injury report. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / April 19, 2022
