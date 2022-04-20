Steve Nash on Ben Simmons return: I don't think we're targeting any game

Kristian Winfield: Steve Nash on Woj’s report that Ben Simmons is targeting Game 4: “That’s news to me. I don’t think we’re targeting any game. … We haven’t penciled in anything or made any conclusions yet. I think he’s got a long way to go.”
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash has some high praise for young #Nets big Nic Claxton ahead of a monster Game 2 pic.twitter.com/o8MCUOoxFs5:53 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash’s full quote on Woj’s report that Ben Simmons is targeting Game 4 to make his Nets debut #NetsWorld #Nets #Celtics #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/24uNLrsFTQ5:49 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Steve Nash said that Ben Simmons did more contact work today and that he thinks Simmons came out of it ok.
Nash also said there is no timeline for Simmons’ return as far as a set game. He added about Simmons: “I think he’s got a long ways to go before he feels ready to play.” – 5:47 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I don’t think we’re targeting any game…that’s something that with the recent history since the trade this has not been straight forward…. I don’t think any of us are saying it’s imminent.”
-Steve Nash full pregame comments on Ben Simmons eyeing a Game 4 return.
#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/6mq4erW9is5:44 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Steve Nash, reacting to reports that Ben Simmons is targeting Game 4 for a debut — “That’s news to me.” – 5:37 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on the #Nets targeting Game 4 for Ben Simmons’ return: “That’s news to me.” #NBA5:37 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on Kevin Durant’s penchant of bouncing back after poor games: “That’s just the nature of top top players. It’s very hard for them to have two bad games…It’s normal for a top player when they have a bad game to have a big game the next night.” #Nets5:36 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Steve Nash said the Nets haven’t penciled in Ben Simmons’s return for any particular time: “I don’t think we’re targeting any game. … I think he’s got a long ways to go before he feels ready to play.” – 5:36 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“If he’s able to play that’ll be great — He’s got a long ways to go before he feels ready to play.”
⁃Steve Nash on Ben Simmons – 5:35 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says the Woj report that Ben Simmons is targeting a Game 4 return is news to him. “We haven’t penciled in anything or made any conclusions yet.” – 5:35 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on Woj’s report that Ben Simmons is targeting Game 4: “That’s news to me. I don’t think we’re targeting any game. … We haven’t penciled in anything or made any conclusions yet. I think he’s got a long way to go.” – 5:35 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“This is not all on Kevin (Durant). He has carried us so far.”
⁃Steve Nash on Game 2. – 5:34 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons had a workout this morning and he thinks he came out OK today. Added They’ll see how he does tomorrow but so far so good. – 5:34 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash confirms Ben Simmons has been making steps in improving. – 5:34 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Ben Simmons did some contact work today. “I think he came out OK,” said Steve Nash. Nash called it “another step.”
“So far, so good.” – 5:33 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“He’s more durable — His endurance has grown … Proud of him. He’s come a long way.”
⁃Steve Nash on Nic Claxton. – 5:33 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash says,
“We just want Kevin (Durant) to play free.” – 5:32 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“It always tough. Especially after as a loss. I remember as a player — It’s not easy on the mind.”
⁃Steve Nash on having two days of rest before playing. – 5:31 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says it might be good for their bodies but harder on their mind to have the extra day between games following a loss like Game 1. – 5:31 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says the Celtics know Ben Simmons well enough with his experience coaching him and Horford being his teammate, so Boston feels comfortable for when they eventually have to prepare for his return that seems likely to happen in Brooklyn. – 5:18 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Udoka said Celtics will “start to talk about” Ben Simmons if it becomes more of a possibility he’ll play in this series. Udoka pointed out he and the team are very familiar with Simmons.
“I don’t think it’s a problem for our guys. We have a group that’s seen him quite a bit.” – 5:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Game 4 vs. Boston on Monday looming as a realistic target date for Ben Simmons’ debut: es.pn/3v03pET2:08 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash was asked if he would like to see Kyrie just not respond to Boston fans — in wake of $50k fine.
Nash paused for a couple moments:
“I don’t care,” he said. “What did he have?”
“39,” reporters responded
Nash shrugged with a smile.
“I’ll keep it at that.” – 11:26 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash said Simmons is “progressing and moving forward” and would get another workout in today — but remains hesitant to give any timeline for possible return. Nets want to see how Simmons responds to each workout and want him to be comfortable enough to say he’s ready to play. – 11:08 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Would #Nets coach Steve Nash prefer Kyrie Irving avoid going back and forth with the #Celtics fans? “I don’t care. What did the have?” Told Irving had 39 points, he smiled “I’ll keep it at that.” – 10:55 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Steve Nash on if he would like to see Kyrie not respond to fans here in Boston: “what did he have? 39?” Seemed fine with the response. – 10:46 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said the lineup stays the same. – 10:43 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Good morning: Steve Nash, Seth Curry and Nic Claxton are set to talk at shootaround shortly.
From yesterday: The Nets don’t plan on going big to match Boston’s size, so plan on getting Curry more involved. #NetsLevel #Netsworld nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…10:31 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash said the Nets don’t plan on playing dual bigs to match Al Horford & Daniel Theis — but said they might be more intentional about getting Seth Curry the ball if more touches don’t come regularly in the flow of the offense.
More for @NYDNSports nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…7:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Ben Simmons makes big strides in race to play versus #Celtics nypost.com/2022/04/19/net… via @nypostsports6:29 PM

