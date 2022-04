Terrence Ross wants a trade from Orlando

Unless he signs an extension — which is seemingly unlikely since it’d put a six-month trade hold on Ross — he’ll be an unrestricted free agent in the 2023 offseason. “We’re definitely in different spots,” Ross said. “I feel like I’m a part of that old regime, and they’re going in a different direction. I don’t know what they’ve got in store for me. It’s hard to say. They don’t really let me know too much about what they’re doing so. I’m kind of here just along for the ride.” When asked if he planned on having conversations with the Magic’s front office about wanting to be traded, Ross responded: “They know that. They’re well aware of that, so there’s no point. They’re going to do what they want to do regardless.” -via Orlando Sentinel / April 20, 2022