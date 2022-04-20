Terrence Ross wants a trade from Orlando

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Terrence Ross @TerrenceRoss
TARKOV TIME!!!!!! (its been a while lol) PC GIVEAWAY!!!!! twitch.tv/terrenceross – 9:17 PM
Although he’s made it clear he’d like to be in a different situation, Ross said he hasn’t explicitly requested a trade. He’s entering the last season of a 4-year, $54 million contract ($50 million guaranteed) he signed with the Magic during the 2019 offseason. Ross, who’s the longest-tenured Magic playing having been in Orlando since February 2017, has an $11.5 million salary for 2022-23 — about $1 million more than the projected standard mid-level exception ($10.3 million). -via Orlando Sentinel / April 20, 2022
Unless he signs an extension — which is seemingly unlikely since it’d put a six-month trade hold on Ross — he’ll be an unrestricted free agent in the 2023 offseason. “We’re definitely in different spots,” Ross said. “I feel like I’m a part of that old regime, and they’re going in a different direction. I don’t know what they’ve got in store for me. It’s hard to say. They don’t really let me know too much about what they’re doing so. I’m kind of here just along for the ride.” When asked if he planned on having conversations with the Magic’s front office about wanting to be traded, Ross responded: “They know that. They’re well aware of that, so there’s no point. They’re going to do what they want to do regardless.” -via Orlando Sentinel / April 20, 2022
Keith Smith: It sounds like the Terrence Ross situation is playing out very similarly to Evan Fournier at last season’s deadline, per sources. Orlando wants a first round pick for Ross. Rival teams are hoping as the day goes along, that price come down to two second round picks. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / February 10, 2022
