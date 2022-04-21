Ben Simmons on track to debut in Game 4 for Nets

Shams Charania: Brooklyn Nets three-time All-Star Ben Simmons plans to make his season debut in Game 4 vs. Boston on Monday as long as rehab remains on course, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Simmons is set to play his first game since June 2021.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ben Simmons injury update: Nets star plans to make debut in Game 4 vs. Celtics, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/ben-s… – 12:35 PM
Ben Simmons injury update: Nets star plans to make debut in Game 4 vs. Celtics, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/ben-s… – 12:35 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Massive news for the Nets. Ben Simmons set to make his season debut with the team in Game 4 vs the Celtics. It’s obvious he needs time to adjust but he can do many things alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving. #NetsWorld
sdna.gr/mpasket/957909… – 11:57 AM
Massive news for the Nets. Ben Simmons set to make his season debut with the team in Game 4 vs the Celtics. It’s obvious he needs time to adjust but he can do many things alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving. #NetsWorld
sdna.gr/mpasket/957909… – 11:57 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
I know coaches/execs don’t want to give anything away, but it has been strange to see consistent reporting that Ben Simmons is planning to return when the Nets-Celtics series shifts to Brooklyn and Steve Nash consistently downplaying or outright dismissing the idea. – 11:44 AM
I know coaches/execs don’t want to give anything away, but it has been strange to see consistent reporting that Ben Simmons is planning to return when the Nets-Celtics series shifts to Brooklyn and Steve Nash consistently downplaying or outright dismissing the idea. – 11:44 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Letting Ben Simmons make his debut in what will either be an elimination game or a 2-2/3-1 swing game seems like an awful idea. – 11:44 AM
Letting Ben Simmons make his debut in what will either be an elimination game or a 2-2/3-1 swing game seems like an awful idea. – 11:44 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Brooklyn Nets three-time All-Star Ben Simmons plans to make his season debut in Game 4 vs. Boston on Monday as long as rehab remains on course, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Simmons is set to play his first game since June 2021. – 11:38 AM
Brooklyn Nets three-time All-Star Ben Simmons plans to make his season debut in Game 4 vs. Boston on Monday as long as rehab remains on course, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Simmons is set to play his first game since June 2021. – 11:38 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2022:
Kevin Boyle says Ben Simmons can ‘fit in well’ with Nets, help ‘slow Jayson Tatum down’ despite long layoff nj.com/nets/2022/04/n…
@coachkevinboyle
@MVABasketball
@Brooklyn Nets – 9:46 AM
Now on @njdotcom
NBA Playoffs 2022:
Kevin Boyle says Ben Simmons can ‘fit in well’ with Nets, help ‘slow Jayson Tatum down’ despite long layoff nj.com/nets/2022/04/n…
@coachkevinboyle
@MVABasketball
@Brooklyn Nets – 9:46 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Latest report: Ben Simmons targeting Game 4 for debut with Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/21/lat… – 9:00 AM
Latest report: Ben Simmons targeting Game 4 for debut with Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/21/lat… – 9:00 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons could make #Nets debut as soon as Game 4 nypost.com/2022/04/20/ben… via @nypostsports – 11:49 PM
Ben Simmons could make #Nets debut as soon as Game 4 nypost.com/2022/04/20/ben… via @nypostsports – 11:49 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
It looked like the Nets turned things around against the Celtics, then Jayson Tatum came in the fourth quarter and tore Brooklyn apart. Now the Celtics head to New York up 2-0 with Ben Simmons’ return on the horizon. Quick one from @Alex Schiffer and I:
theathletic.com/news/celtics-b… – 10:34 PM
It looked like the Nets turned things around against the Celtics, then Jayson Tatum came in the fourth quarter and tore Brooklyn apart. Now the Celtics head to New York up 2-0 with Ben Simmons’ return on the horizon. Quick one from @Alex Schiffer and I:
theathletic.com/news/celtics-b… – 10:34 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Ben Simmons is reportedly hoping to make his season debut in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics.
Should the Brooklyn Nets throw Simmons in the deep end and play him right now? Do the pros outweigh the cons? We asked our @basketbllnews writers to weigh in: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-ro… – 10:28 PM
Ben Simmons is reportedly hoping to make his season debut in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics.
Should the Brooklyn Nets throw Simmons in the deep end and play him right now? Do the pros outweigh the cons? We asked our @basketbllnews writers to weigh in: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-ro… – 10:28 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Danny Green looking like Ben Simmons shooting layups 😂 – 10:16 PM
Danny Green looking like Ben Simmons shooting layups 😂 – 10:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Well, at least we all know Ben Simmons can come in and score in the fourth quarter of playoff games 🫠 – 9:48 PM
Well, at least we all know Ben Simmons can come in and score in the fourth quarter of playoff games 🫠 – 9:48 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
So much talk about how Ben Simmons could come into the series and be a better version of Bruce Brown but how can you be better than the short roll GOAT – 9:31 PM
So much talk about how Ben Simmons could come into the series and be a better version of Bruce Brown but how can you be better than the short roll GOAT – 9:31 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Will be very cool and fun if Ben Simmons picks up any of Bruce Brown’s ability to make himself a weapon by attacking open space – 7:17 PM
Will be very cool and fun if Ben Simmons picks up any of Bruce Brown’s ability to make himself a weapon by attacking open space – 7:17 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Nets at Celtics– TD Garden – April 20, 2022 – Game 2 Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Theis
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond
OUT: Boston: Rob Williams Brooklyn: Ben Simmons, Joe Harris pic.twitter.com/GIIUN78RmP – 7:02 PM
Nets at Celtics– TD Garden – April 20, 2022 – Game 2 Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Theis
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond
OUT: Boston: Rob Williams Brooklyn: Ben Simmons, Joe Harris pic.twitter.com/GIIUN78RmP – 7:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from the basement. Once again, I’m out for Game 2 of Nets-Celtics. I will return for Game 3 on Saturday. Ben Simmons ain’t coming back before yours truly. Follow @Jared Weiss tonight for updates. I’m curious if we see more Goran Dragic among other things. – 6:52 PM
Greetings from the basement. Once again, I’m out for Game 2 of Nets-Celtics. I will return for Game 3 on Saturday. Ben Simmons ain’t coming back before yours truly. Follow @Jared Weiss tonight for updates. I’m curious if we see more Goran Dragic among other things. – 6:52 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ben Simmons and Nets GM Sean Marks chatting pregame pic.twitter.com/w4NUQXLJ0P – 6:20 PM
Ben Simmons and Nets GM Sean Marks chatting pregame pic.twitter.com/w4NUQXLJ0P – 6:20 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Devin Booker injury (3:13)
🔘 Pelicans (12:58)
🔘 Thunder (20:21)
🔘 Ben Simmons (37:39)
🔘 Jokic, Gobert, awards debate (43:22)
🔘 Marcus Smart (52:14)
🔘 Giannis (1:18:45)
🎧 https://t.co/1psoEXMXf7
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
FULL RECAP⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GYKiAHdJ75 – 5:55 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Devin Booker injury (3:13)
🔘 Pelicans (12:58)
🔘 Thunder (20:21)
🔘 Ben Simmons (37:39)
🔘 Jokic, Gobert, awards debate (43:22)
🔘 Marcus Smart (52:14)
🔘 Giannis (1:18:45)
🎧 https://t.co/1psoEXMXf7
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
FULL RECAP⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GYKiAHdJ75 – 5:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash’s full quote on Woj’s report that Ben Simmons is targeting Game 4 to make his Nets debut #NetsWorld #Nets #Celtics #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/24uNLrsFTQ – 5:49 PM
Steve Nash’s full quote on Woj’s report that Ben Simmons is targeting Game 4 to make his Nets debut #NetsWorld #Nets #Celtics #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/24uNLrsFTQ – 5:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Steve Nash said that Ben Simmons did more contact work today and that he thinks Simmons came out of it ok.
Nash also said there is no timeline for Simmons’ return as far as a set game. He added about Simmons: “I think he’s got a long ways to go before he feels ready to play.” – 5:47 PM
Steve Nash said that Ben Simmons did more contact work today and that he thinks Simmons came out of it ok.
Nash also said there is no timeline for Simmons’ return as far as a set game. He added about Simmons: “I think he’s got a long ways to go before he feels ready to play.” – 5:47 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I don’t think we’re targeting any game…that’s something that with the recent history since the trade this has not been straight forward…. I don’t think any of us are saying it’s imminent.”
-Steve Nash full pregame comments on Ben Simmons eyeing a Game 4 return.
#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/6mq4erW9is – 5:44 PM
“I don’t think we’re targeting any game…that’s something that with the recent history since the trade this has not been straight forward…. I don’t think any of us are saying it’s imminent.”
-Steve Nash full pregame comments on Ben Simmons eyeing a Game 4 return.
#NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/6mq4erW9is – 5:44 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Steve Nash, reacting to reports that Ben Simmons is targeting Game 4 for a debut — “That’s news to me.” – 5:37 PM
Steve Nash, reacting to reports that Ben Simmons is targeting Game 4 for a debut — “That’s news to me.” – 5:37 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“If he’s able to play that’ll be great — He’s got a long ways to go before he feels ready to play.”
⁃Steve Nash on Ben Simmons – 5:35 PM
“If he’s able to play that’ll be great — He’s got a long ways to go before he feels ready to play.”
⁃Steve Nash on Ben Simmons – 5:35 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says the Woj report that Ben Simmons is targeting a Game 4 return is news to him. “We haven’t penciled in anything or made any conclusions yet.” – 5:35 PM
Steve Nash says the Woj report that Ben Simmons is targeting a Game 4 return is news to him. “We haven’t penciled in anything or made any conclusions yet.” – 5:35 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons had a workout this morning and he thinks he came out OK today. Added They’ll see how he does tomorrow but so far so good. – 5:34 PM
Steve Nash says Ben Simmons had a workout this morning and he thinks he came out OK today. Added They’ll see how he does tomorrow but so far so good. – 5:34 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash confirms Ben Simmons has been making steps in improving. – 5:34 PM
Steve Nash confirms Ben Simmons has been making steps in improving. – 5:34 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says the Celtics know Ben Simmons well enough with his experience coaching him and Horford being his teammate, so Boston feels comfortable for when they eventually have to prepare for his return that seems likely to happen in Brooklyn. – 5:18 PM
Ime Udoka says the Celtics know Ben Simmons well enough with his experience coaching him and Horford being his teammate, so Boston feels comfortable for when they eventually have to prepare for his return that seems likely to happen in Brooklyn. – 5:18 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Udoka said Celtics will “start to talk about” Ben Simmons if it becomes more of a possibility he’ll play in this series. Udoka pointed out he and the team are very familiar with Simmons.
“I don’t think it’s a problem for our guys. We have a group that’s seen him quite a bit.” – 5:17 PM
Udoka said Celtics will “start to talk about” Ben Simmons if it becomes more of a possibility he’ll play in this series. Udoka pointed out he and the team are very familiar with Simmons.
“I don’t think it’s a problem for our guys. We have a group that’s seen him quite a bit.” – 5:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
You could make two playoff teams with the current injuries.
First team:
— Luka Doncic
— Devin Booker
— Scottie Barnes
— Zion Williamson
— Rob Williams
Second team:
— Jamal Murray
— Lonzo Ball
— Michael Porter Jr
— Ben Simmons
— Clint Capela
Hoping we see these guys soon. pic.twitter.com/JteouEWgNA – 2:31 PM
You could make two playoff teams with the current injuries.
First team:
— Luka Doncic
— Devin Booker
— Scottie Barnes
— Zion Williamson
— Rob Williams
Second team:
— Jamal Murray
— Lonzo Ball
— Michael Porter Jr
— Ben Simmons
— Clint Capela
Hoping we see these guys soon. pic.twitter.com/JteouEWgNA – 2:31 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Game 4 vs. Boston on Monday looming as a realistic target date for Ben Simmons’ debut: es.pn/3v03pET – 2:08 PM
ESPN story on Game 4 vs. Boston on Monday looming as a realistic target date for Ben Simmons’ debut: es.pn/3v03pET – 2:08 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ben Simmons injury update: Nets-Celtics Game 4 reportedly a ‘realistic target’ for guard’s Brooklyn debut
cbssports.com/nba/news/ben-s… – 1:39 PM
Ben Simmons injury update: Nets-Celtics Game 4 reportedly a ‘realistic target’ for guard’s Brooklyn debut
cbssports.com/nba/news/ben-s… – 1:39 PM
More on this storyline
Kristian Winfield: Steve Nash on Woj’s report that Ben Simmons is targeting Game 4: “That’s news to me. I don’t think we’re targeting any game. … We haven’t penciled in anything or made any conclusions yet. I think he’s got a long way to go.” -via Twitter @Krisplashed / April 20, 2022
Jared Weiss: Steve Nash said Ben Simmons got more contact work in today: “I think he came out okay. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow, but it’s another step. So far, so good.” -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / April 20, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Based on Ben Simmons’ progress in practices this week – and the anticipation of him further accelerating in the coming days – Game 4 vs. Boston on Monday is looming as a realistic target for his Brooklyn debut, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 20, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.