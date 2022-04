Bradley Beal cleared to begin rehab work

Bradley Beal has been cleared to begin rehab work on his left wrist, a league source told @The Athletic . Beal tore the scapholunate ligament in the wrist on Jan. 29 and underwent surgery on Feb. 10. Beal’s cast, as well as the pins in his wrist, were removed yesterday. – 3:10 PM

