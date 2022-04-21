Bradley Beal cleared to begin rehab work

Josh Robbins: Bradley Beal has been cleared to begin rehab work on his left wrist, a league source told @The Athletic. Beal tore the scapholunate ligament in the wrist on Jan. 29 and underwent surgery on Feb. 10. Beal’s cast, as well as the pins in his wrist, were removed yesterday.
Bradley Beal has been cleared to begin rehab work on his left wrist, a league source told @The Athletic. Beal tore the scapholunate ligament in the wrist on Jan. 29 and underwent surgery on Feb. 10. Beal’s cast, as well as the pins in his wrist, were removed yesterday. – 3:10 PM
Bradley Beal: Successful surgery. Dr. Carlson= 🐐 Thank you for the prayers and well wishes. The get back starts now!!! -via Twitter @RealDealBeal23 / February 10, 2022
Josh Robbins: (1/2) Wes Unseld Jr. on Bradley Beal’s wrist injury: “He really wanted to kind of gut through it and see if he could get some mobility back, get the swelling out of it and try to see could he finish the season? But it’s not in the cards. …” -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / February 9, 2022
