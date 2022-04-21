Bradley Beal cleared to begin rehab work

Bradley Beal cleared to begin rehab work

Main Rumors

Bradley Beal cleared to begin rehab work

April 21, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal has been cleared to begin rehab work on his left wrist, a league source told @The Athletic. Beal tore the scapholunate ligament in the wrist on Jan. 29 and underwent surgery on Feb. 10. Beal’s cast, as well as the pins in his wrist, were removed yesterday. – 3:10 PM

More on this storyline

Bradley Beal: Successful surgery. Dr. Carlson= 🐐 Thank you for the prayers and well wishes. The get back starts now!!! -via Twitter @RealDealBeal23 / February 10, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home