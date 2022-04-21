CJ McCollum on Devin Booker missing multiple games: A wounded animal is more dangerous than a healthy one

Christian Clark: CJ McCollum on the likelihood Devin Booker misses several games: “What I’ve told the team many times is a wounded animal is more dangerous than a healthy animal because you don’t know what to expect.”
Allia LaForce @ALaForce
Devin Booker strained his left hamstring in December and missed 16 days. Sense of urgency different for playoffs vs regular season, but 16 days was his last length of recovery. The team has NOT a given a time table for return. @NBAonTNT @NBATV – 3:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
That’s our leading scorer, a guy we thought should’ve been MVP of the league this year. So without him, I think a lot of guys probably think you gotta do more, but we just gotta sort of do more together.” – Chris Paul on playing without Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/gPCCBoLXDV – 3:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Devin Booker didn’t take part in anything in practice (obviously) but he is here. Asked about the report of a 2-3 week timetable and the Suns’ familiarity with playing without guys, and here’s what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/SdDLcqKGjD – 3:15 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
CJ McCollum on the likelihood Devin Booker misses several games: “What I’ve told the team many times is a wounded animal is more dangerous than a healthy animal because you don’t know what to expect.” – 2:42 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Phoenix Suns Devin Booker could miss 2-to-3 weeks
sportando.basketball/en/phoenix-sun… – 2:22 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Booker reportedly has Grade 1 hamstring strain, could miss 2-3 weeks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/21/boo… – 2:05 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
These injuries to Booker and Middleton suck. I really hope Doncic doesn’t come back until he’s absolutely ready and the Raptors gotta be prudent about Barnes facing an 0-3 hole, too. – 1:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I think Devin Booker is clearly the most important player on the Suns. I also think the panic that we’ve got suddenly a real series on our hands is bordering on Chris Paul slander. – 1:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Report: #Suns All-Star Devin Booker could be sidelined 2-3 weeks with right hamstring strain azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bummer for Devin Booker and the Suns if 2-3 weeks is indeed the timetable for a return, but this group still has more than enough to win this series. Defense has to be better and guys have to step up as they’ve done all season – 1:42 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Devin Booker injury update: Suns star could miss 2-3 weeks with hamstring strain, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/devin… – 1:41 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The suns are good enough to get past the Pelicans without Booker, but they’ll need him against the Mavs (or Jazz). – 1:39 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker could miss 2-to-3 weeks with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, @Brian Windhorst reports: es.pn/3vBU2KE – 1:31 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Basketball fans everywhere are getting more familiar with #Pelicans during 2022 #NBA playoffs.
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
Tuesday was truly a special day. We surprised the Flint Affiliation basketball players with free Puma sneakers. The shoes were purchased with proceeds of our new book, "All In: The Kelvin Torbert Story." Everyone also received a free book. #AllIn
Link: https://t.co/jzeDMIpn42 pic.twitter.com/DRyjJCuJ37 – 9:52 AM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• Embiidzilla
• Celts holding bail on Kyrie & KD
• Caruso & DeRozan unbelievable in upset W
• Devin Booker injury
• Luka situation
• Self-Driving Cars
• My favorite 90s POGS
Here all night, come hang! ⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=ky0NP0… – 12:30 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Who has to step up the most with Devin Booker (hamstring) likely out Game 3?
If you think it’s someone else, quote the tweet with your guy of choice?
#Suns #Pelicans #NBAPlayoffs – 10:39 PM
Who has to step up the most with Devin Booker (hamstring) likely out Game 3?
If you think it’s someone else, quote the tweet with your guy of choice?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns Playoff Pulse: Devin Booker injury, tied 1-1, should Pelicans worry Phoenix? azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Quick FYI:
Devin Booker (hamstring) made trip to New Orleans. #Suns #Pelicans – 8:27 PM
Quick FYI:
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
After Devin Booker’s hamstring injury, Suns face latest test of adversity – https://t.co/hD8uPI3iJy via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/PYISWUD3yL – 8:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane & I were joined by @Eric Pincus to talk Playoffs (including Booker, Simmons and Doncic updates), the 2022 offseason landscape, Lakers and the upcoming immersive session of @SportsBizClass in Las Vegas this summer.
youtu.be/OO7FFFXny8A – 7:02 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane & I were joined by @Eric Pincus to talk Playoffs (including Booker, Simmons and Doncic updates), the 2022 offseason landscape, Lakers and the upcoming immersive session of @SportsBizClass in Las Vegas this summer.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
MRI confirms Devin Booker has mild right hamstring strain, most likely out #Suns-#Pelicans Game 3 and 4 https://t.co/4WWwnNz3wi via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/OFDDBBCy4E – 6:08 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Devin Booker injury (3:13)
🔘 Pelicans (12:58)
🔘 Thunder (20:21)
🔘 Ben Simmons (37:39)
🔘 Jokic, Gobert, awards debate (43:22)
🔘 Marcus Smart (52:14)
🔘 Giannis (1:18:45)
🎧 https://t.co/1psoEXMXf7
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Took a look at the impact of Devin Booker’s hamstring strain: espn.com/nba/insider/st… (ESPN+) – 5:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker missed 7 games with left hamstring strain in December.
#Suns went 5-2, but I’m looking at three different numbers.
30. 19. 3
Booker hurt left hamstring Nov. 30 vs. Warriors.
Returned Dec. 19 vs. Hornets.
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 The Pelicans’ chances against the Suns without Devin Booker
🗣 Grizzlies-Timberwolves
🗣 Any concerns with the Heat’s offense?
‘The Void’ with @Kevin O’Connor and @RohanNadkarni: open.spotify.com/episode/3BKIc5… – 3:37 PM
🗣 The Pelicans’ chances against the Suns without Devin Booker
🗣 Grizzlies-Timberwolves
🗣 Any concerns with the Heat’s offense?
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @RohanNadkarni on if the Pelicans can beat the Suns without Devin Booker, the Grizzlies bouncing back to beat the Timberwolves, Jimmy Butler’s huge night for the Heat, and much more around the NBA playoffs: open.spotify.com/episode/3BKIc5… – 3:37 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Devin Booker: The term mild suggests a low grade strain. He has a history of hamstring strains having previously missed time w/ issues on each leg. The left has been historically more problematic but he missed 2 games during the 2018-19 season w/ right hamstring tightness. – 3:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Official: MRI reveals Devin Booker mild right hamstring strain. No timetable for his return and update “will be provided as appropriate.” #Suns – 3:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns confirm Devin Booker has hamstring strain, reportedly could miss games 3, 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/20/sun… – 3:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On what we know about Devin Booker’s hamstring injury so far, the Suns’ latest test of adversity and why it’s not time to panic just yet: bit.ly/3KUy4c9 – 3:09 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from April 19:
– J. Butler: 45 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast
– B. Ingram: 37 pts, 11 reb, 9 ast
– D. Booker: 31 pts, 12-19 fg, 25 min
– Bog. Bogdanovic: 29 pts, 4 reb, 12-18 fg
– J. Morant: 23 pts, 9 reb, 10 ast
– C. McCollum: 23 pts, 8 reb, 9 ast
– C. Paul: 17 pts, 14 ast, 0 to – 12:09 PM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
That C.J. McCollum trade (a heist!) might have completely altered the Pelicans’ future. On the Pels after their mammoth win in Phoenix: ziller.substack.com/p/lets-talk-ab… – 9:05 AM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Pelicans outscored Phoenix by 18 points during Brandon Ingram’s 39 minutes in Game 2.
The next closest was CJ McCollum at +11. – 7:48 AM
The Pelicans outscored Phoenix by 18 points during Brandon Ingram’s 39 minutes in Game 2.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum on Game 3 in New Orleans:
“They gonna show out when we get back to the crib, baby. I already know. I played there before. I know what type of time they’ll be on when we go back home. I’m looking forward to not being in enemy territory.” – 2:36 AM
CJ McCollum on Game 3 in New Orleans:
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
CJ McCollum on Jaxson’s night:
“He’s got a tough responsibility as a young guy in the league that has to guard a Devin Booker or have to switch onto a CP. … He’s learning, he’s adapting and I’m proud of the growth he showed tonight in a tough environment.” – 2:21 AM
CJ McCollum on Jaxson’s night:
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
From @ESPNStatsInfo: Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum scored/assisted on 56 of the Pelicans’ 69 points in the 2nd half. – 12:58 AM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
6 of the 7 Pelicans to play in the 4th quarter were not on the team last season:
CJ McCollum (acquired in season)
Larry Nance Jr. (acquired in season)
Jonas Valanciunas (acquired before season)
Jose Alvarado (rookie)
Herbert Jones (rookie)
Trey Murphy III (rookie)
Brandon Ingram – 12:54 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum to Jen Hale on Brandon Ingram’s spectacular game of 37 points, 11 rebounds, 9 assists and 4 threes:
“No one has an answer for him when he gets to his spots, when he’s locked in, when he’s confident. No one has an answer for him.” – 12:34 AM
CJ McCollum to Jen Hale on Brandon Ingram’s spectacular game of 37 points, 11 rebounds, 9 assists and 4 threes:
StatMuse @statmuse
Series tied 1-1.
Brandon Ingram: 37/11/9
CJ McCollum: 23/8/9
They combined for 15 points on 5-7 shooting in the last 5 minutes tonight. pic.twitter.com/vrF19BsOaV – 12:31 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Pelicans 125, Suns 114
Ingram 37 pts (26 in 2nd half), 11 rebs & 9 assts
McCollum 23 pts, 8 rebs & 9 assts
Jones 14 pts
BI has an all-time game as Suns lose Booker in the 2nd half. Pels tie the series at 1-1. Do you think people are going to be excited at SKC on Friday? – 12:29 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Pelicans are hitting monster shots.
CJ McCollum 3.
#Suns hitting answers.
Cam Johnson 3
But Pelicans keep hitting monster shots.
Ingram 3.
Timeout #Suns down 115-108 with 3:17 left in the game. – 12:16 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
NOP gets Bridges on the blind pig action trying to deny, McCollum cuts back off JV for the open 3. – 12:16 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Two massive buckets by CJ McCollum on back-to-back possessions. Pels take a 7-point lead. – 12:15 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans dodge a terrible inbounds pass and CJ McCollum drills his fifth 3-pointer of the game. Pelicans up 102-98 with 6:12 remaining. – 12:12 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Pelicans 90, Suns 83
Ingram 25 pts, 7 rebs & 8 assts
McCollum 15 pts, 8 rebs & 6 assts
Nance 11 pts
Pels outscored the Suns 34-22 in the 3rd and Booker is in the locker room with an apparent injury. Huge opportunity coming here for the Pels in the 4th. – 11:58 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
still can’t believe the pelicans got larry nance jr. as part of the cj mccollum. such an under-the-radar home run at the time. – 11:55 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Suns 61, Pels 56
McCollum 15 pts
Ingram 11 pts
Valanciunas 6 pts & 9 rebs
Devin Booker (31 pts) went insane in the half, but the Pels are still within striking distance. They just need to keep getting good looks for BI & CJ (and hope Book comes to Earth) – 11:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 61, NOP 56
Booker: 31 Pts, 12-18 FG, 7-10 3P
Bridges: 10 Pts, 3-4 FG
Ayton: 4 Pts, 5 Reb
McCollum: 15 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 4-11 FG – 11:10 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 30, Suns 28
Ingram 11 pts & 3 assts
McCollum 7 pts & 4 rebs
Valanciunas 4 pts & 6 rebs
Booker 16 pts (6-10 FG) – 10:37 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum are cooking early. BI is attacking hard ad CJ is burning the Suns from 3-point range.
Pelicans grab their first lead of game 2 at 13-11. – 10:18 PM
Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum are cooking early. BI is attacking hard ad CJ is burning the Suns from 3-point range.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
C.J. McCollum back-to-backs, Booker answers with 3.
#Suns up 14-13. – 10:18 PM
C.J. McCollum back-to-backs, Booker answers with 3.
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:26 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels sticking with the same starting 5 as expected:
CJ McCollum
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:23 PM
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
still laugh when the CJ McCollum lookalike on the wingstop commercial tells ole boy “you look like a boneless guy to me” and I’m not sure why 😂 – 7:53 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
CJ McCollum realizing he’s gotta deal with an even more motivated Mikal Bridges in Game 2: pic.twitter.com/X7mIIceAo8 – 7:13 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Not a lot has gone right in Blazers land recently, but the Lakers going 7-20 after Portland traded CJ McCollum to the Pelicans is one of the *maaaaany* things that absolutely did not work out in the Blazers favor. – 5:44 PM
Allia LaForce: Monty Williams told me Devin Booker, who strained his right hamstring in game 2, did not do anything on the court today. He is resting now. There is no time table the team has set for his return, despite reports. @NBAonTNT @Phoenix Suns @NBATV -via Twitter @ALaForce / April 21, 2022
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has suffered a Grade 1 right hamstring strain and could miss 2-3 weeks, sources told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on Thursday. -via ESPN / April 21, 2022
Sources told ESPN on Wednesday that Booker would likely miss Games 3 and 4 against the New Orleans Pelicans and that the Suns were still evaluating his MRI results to get a full picture of the injury and a clearer timeline for a return. -via ESPN / April 21, 2022
