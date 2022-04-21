Clint Capela out for Game 3

Clint Capela out for Game 3

Main Rumors

Clint Capela out for Game 3

April 21, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Clint Capela is out tomorrow per Nate McMillan. – 1:27 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Clint Capela will be OUT for Game 3, Nate McMillan says.
Capela has been doing some light running, per McMillan. – 1:15 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said Clint Capela is out for tomorrow’s Game 3 against Miami. – 1:08 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Clint Capela is here wearing a sleeve on his right leg pic.twitter.com/zBJGX5idMr12:43 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
You could make two playoff teams with the current injuries.
First team:
— Luka Doncic
— Devin Booker
— Scottie Barnes
— Zion Williamson
— Rob Williams
Second team:
— Jamal Murray
— Lonzo Ball
— Michael Porter Jr
— Ben Simmons
— Clint Capela
Hoping we see these guys soon. pic.twitter.com/JteouEWgNA2:31 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hawks pre-game injury update:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness): Available
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension): Out
Lou Williams (low back discomfort): Out
Heat do not report any injuries. – 6:44 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness) is officially AVAILABLE.
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) is out.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 6:35 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Clint Capela is out here and doing a little work with the ball: pic.twitter.com/0N174F8xJ46:27 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Travis Schlenk, talking on 92.9 this morning about Clint Capela:
“They’re going to re-evaluate him on Friday. He has started doing his strength exercises. We dodged a bullet there. There is no structural damage …There is a small bone bruise.” pic.twitter.com/ohssTnSor62:18 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hawks injury report:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness): Probable
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension): Out
Lou Williams (low back discomfort): Out – 5:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Hawks injury report for Game 2:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness): Probable
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension): Out
Lou Williams (low back discomfort): Out – 5:09 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow’s game at Miami:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness) is probable.
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) is out.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:01 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
For tomorrow’s game at Miami:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness) is probable.
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) is out.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:00 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tomorrow’s game at Miami:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness) is probable.
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) is out.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:00 PM

More on this storyline

Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan said Clint Capela is limited to physical rehab/recovery right now. He complimented Capela for becoming a coach of sorts, especially for Onyeka Okongwu. Said Capela is helping on the sidelines/timeouts. “There’s ways he can continue to help, and he’s doing that.” -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / April 19, 2022
Ira Winderman: Hawks injury report: John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain): Questionable Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension): Out Lou Williams (low back discomfort): Out -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / April 16, 2022

, , Main Rumors

, , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home