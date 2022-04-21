Clint Capela out for Game 3

Chris Kirschner: Nate McMillan said Clint Capela is out for tomorrow’s Game 3 against Miami.
Source: Twitter @ChrisKirschner
Source: Twitter @ChrisKirschner
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Clint Capela will be OUT for Game 3, Nate McMillan says.
Capela has been doing some light running, per McMillan. – 1:15 PM
Clint Capela will be OUT for Game 3, Nate McMillan says.
Capela has been doing some light running, per McMillan. – 1:15 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said Clint Capela is out for tomorrow’s Game 3 against Miami. – 1:08 PM
Nate McMillan said Clint Capela is out for tomorrow’s Game 3 against Miami. – 1:08 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Clint Capela is here wearing a sleeve on his right leg pic.twitter.com/zBJGX5idMr – 12:43 PM
Clint Capela is here wearing a sleeve on his right leg pic.twitter.com/zBJGX5idMr – 12:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
You could make two playoff teams with the current injuries.
First team:
— Luka Doncic
— Devin Booker
— Scottie Barnes
— Zion Williamson
— Rob Williams
Second team:
— Jamal Murray
— Lonzo Ball
— Michael Porter Jr
— Ben Simmons
— Clint Capela
Hoping we see these guys soon. pic.twitter.com/JteouEWgNA – 2:31 PM
You could make two playoff teams with the current injuries.
First team:
— Luka Doncic
— Devin Booker
— Scottie Barnes
— Zion Williamson
— Rob Williams
Second team:
— Jamal Murray
— Lonzo Ball
— Michael Porter Jr
— Ben Simmons
— Clint Capela
Hoping we see these guys soon. pic.twitter.com/JteouEWgNA – 2:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hawks pre-game injury update:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness): Available
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension): Out
Lou Williams (low back discomfort): Out
Heat do not report any injuries. – 6:44 PM
Hawks pre-game injury update:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness): Available
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension): Out
Lou Williams (low back discomfort): Out
Heat do not report any injuries. – 6:44 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness) is officially AVAILABLE.
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) is out.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 6:35 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness) is officially AVAILABLE.
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) is out.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 6:35 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Clint Capela is out here and doing a little work with the ball: pic.twitter.com/0N174F8xJ4 – 6:27 PM
Clint Capela is out here and doing a little work with the ball: pic.twitter.com/0N174F8xJ4 – 6:27 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Travis Schlenk, talking on 92.9 this morning about Clint Capela:
“They’re going to re-evaluate him on Friday. He has started doing his strength exercises. We dodged a bullet there. There is no structural damage …There is a small bone bruise.” pic.twitter.com/ohssTnSor6 – 2:18 PM
Travis Schlenk, talking on 92.9 this morning about Clint Capela:
“They’re going to re-evaluate him on Friday. He has started doing his strength exercises. We dodged a bullet there. There is no structural damage …There is a small bone bruise.” pic.twitter.com/ohssTnSor6 – 2:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hawks injury report:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness): Probable
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension): Out
Lou Williams (low back discomfort): Out – 5:13 PM
Hawks injury report:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness): Probable
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension): Out
Lou Williams (low back discomfort): Out – 5:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Hawks injury report for Game 2:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness): Probable
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension): Out
Lou Williams (low back discomfort): Out – 5:09 PM
Hawks injury report for Game 2:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness): Probable
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension): Out
Lou Williams (low back discomfort): Out – 5:09 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow’s game at Miami:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness) is probable.
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) is out.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:01 PM
For tomorrow’s game at Miami:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness) is probable.
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) is out.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:01 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
For tomorrow’s game at Miami:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness) is probable.
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) is out.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:00 PM
For tomorrow’s game at Miami:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness) is probable.
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) is out.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:00 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tomorrow’s game at Miami:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness) is probable.
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) is out.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:00 PM
For tomorrow’s game at Miami:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness) is probable.
Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension) is out.
Lou Williams (low back discomfort) is out. – 5:00 PM
More on this storyline
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan said Clint Capela is limited to physical rehab/recovery right now. He complimented Capela for becoming a coach of sorts, especially for Onyeka Okongwu. Said Capela is helping on the sidelines/timeouts. “There’s ways he can continue to help, and he’s doing that.” -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / April 19, 2022
Sarah K. Spencer: Here’s a look at Clint Capela doing some physical therapy. Nate McMillan says he doesn’t have a specific timeline for how long Capela will be out, but he will definitely be out for Game 2. -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / April 18, 2022
Ira Winderman: Hawks injury report: John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain): Questionable Clint Capela (right knee hyperextension): Out Lou Williams (low back discomfort): Out -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / April 16, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.