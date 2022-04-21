Clippers, Heat strong potential suitors for John Wall in event of buyout

If the Rockets are unable to find a trade for John Wall before the June 23 NBA draft, all signs now point to Houston and Wall’s representation revisiting buyout talks prior to free agency in July. In that event, Wall would become an unrestricted free agent, and the Clippers, along with the Miami Heat, have been mentioned by league sources as strong potential landing spots for him.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
The latest on John Wall, plus how the Pelicans' improbable postseason run changed the context in New Orleans, benefited OKC's draft stock, and may have critical implications on the Blazers' efforts to acquire Jerami Grant, all at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10033…
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Rockets Off-season Primer
Rockets Off-season Primer

Bouncing around some of the important questions for Houston this summer — extensions, John Wall, the draft and more.
Rockets Off-season Primer
Bouncing around some of the important questions for Houston this summer — extensions, John Wall, the draft and more. theathletic.com/3257339/2022/0… – 10:51 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
605 players appeared in an NBA game this past regular season.
They did NOT include:
– Ben Simmons
– TJ Warren
– Jonathan Isaac
– Jamal Murray
– James Wiseman
– Kawhi Leonard
– Jason Preston
– Kendrick Nunn
– Dario Saric
– John Wall
– Zion Williamson – 6:37 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Rockets offseason questions: What's the free-agency approach? Is Jalen Green the cornerstone? Will John Wall stay?
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
#Rockets offseason primer:
Draft possibilities, futures of Wood/Gordon, extension talks, the John Wall equation, free agency strategy, youth movement and much more.
New for @The Athletic:
Michael Scotto: As expected, John Wall is going to exercise his $47.4 million player option for next season, I’m told. After that, the Rockets will have time to look for a trade to move Wall. If Houston can’t find a trade partner for Wall, his representation at Klutch Sports is expected to work with the Rockets on a buyout agreement before next season. A potential buyout agreement would allow Wall to take advantage of the (free agent) market. Wall turns 32 in September. He’s healthy. I’ve heard he’d like to be on a winning team and have a role. -via HoopsHype / April 7, 2022
