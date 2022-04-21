Devin Booker could miss 2-3 weeks

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has suffered a Grade 1 right hamstring strain and could miss 2-3 weeks, sources told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on Thursday.
Source: ESPN
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Booker reportedly has Grade 1 hamstring strain, could miss 2-3 weeks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/21/boo… – 2:05 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
These injuries to Booker and Middleton suck. I really hope Doncic doesn’t come back until he’s absolutely ready and the Raptors gotta be prudent about Barnes facing an 0-3 hole, too. – 1:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I think Devin Booker is clearly the most important player on the Suns. I also think the panic that we’ve got suddenly a real series on our hands is bordering on Chris Paul slander. – 1:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Report: #Suns All-Star Devin Booker could be sidelined 2-3 weeks with right hamstring strain azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bummer for Devin Booker and the Suns if 2-3 weeks is indeed the timetable for a return, but this group still has more than enough to win this series. Defense has to be better and guys have to step up as they’ve done all season – 1:42 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Devin Booker injury update: Suns star could miss 2-3 weeks with hamstring strain, per report
Devin Booker injury update: Suns star could miss 2-3 weeks with hamstring strain, per report
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The suns are good enough to get past the Pelicans without Booker, but they’ll need him against the Mavs (or Jazz). – 1:39 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker could miss 2-to-3 weeks with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, @Brian Windhorst reports: es.pn/3vBU2KE – 1:31 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• Embiidzilla
• Celts holding bail on Kyrie & KD
• Caruso & DeRozan unbelievable in upset W
• Devin Booker injury
• Luka situation
• Self-Driving Cars
• My favorite 90s POGS
Here all night, come hang! ⬇️
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Who has to step up the most with Devin Booker (hamstring) likely out Game 3?
If you think it’s someone else, quote the tweet with your guy of choice?
Who has to step up the most with Devin Booker (hamstring) likely out Game 3?
If you think it’s someone else, quote the tweet with your guy of choice?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns Playoff Pulse: Devin Booker injury, tied 1-1, should Pelicans worry Phoenix? azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
After Devin Booker’s hamstring injury, Suns face latest test of adversity – https://t.co/hD8uPI3iJy via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/PYISWUD3yL – 8:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane & I were joined by @Eric Pincus to talk Playoffs (including Booker, Simmons and Doncic updates), the 2022 offseason landscape, Lakers and the upcoming immersive session of @SportsBizClass in Las Vegas this summer.
youtu.be/OO7FFFXny8A – 7:02 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane & I were joined by @Eric Pincus to talk Playoffs (including Booker, Simmons and Doncic updates), the 2022 offseason landscape, Lakers and the upcoming immersive session of @SportsBizClass in Las Vegas this summer.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
MRI confirms Devin Booker has mild right hamstring strain, most likely out #Suns-#Pelicans Game 3 and 4 https://t.co/4WWwnNz3wi via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/OFDDBBCy4E – 6:08 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Devin Booker injury (3:13)
🔘 Pelicans (12:58)
🔘 Thunder (20:21)
🔘 Ben Simmons (37:39)
🔘 Jokic, Gobert, awards debate (43:22)
🔘 Marcus Smart (52:14)
🔘 Giannis (1:18:45)
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Took a look at the impact of Devin Booker’s hamstring strain: espn.com/nba/insider/st… (ESPN+) – 5:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker missed 7 games with left hamstring strain in December.
#Suns went 5-2, but I’m looking at three different numbers.
30. 19. 3
Booker hurt left hamstring Nov. 30 vs. Warriors.
Returned Dec. 19 vs. Hornets.
Devin Booker missed 7 games with left hamstring strain in December.
#Suns went 5-2, but I’m looking at three different numbers.
30. 19. 3
Booker hurt left hamstring Nov. 30 vs. Warriors.
Returned Dec. 19 vs. Hornets.
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 The Pelicans’ chances against the Suns without Devin Booker
🗣 Grizzlies-Timberwolves
🗣 Any concerns with the Heat’s offense?
🗣 The Pelicans’ chances against the Suns without Devin Booker
🗣 Grizzlies-Timberwolves
🗣 Any concerns with the Heat’s offense?
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @RohanNadkarni on if the Pelicans can beat the Suns without Devin Booker, the Grizzlies bouncing back to beat the Timberwolves, Jimmy Butler’s huge night for the Heat, and much more around the NBA playoffs: open.spotify.com/episode/3BKIc5… – 3:37 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Devin Booker: The term mild suggests a low grade strain. He has a history of hamstring strains having previously missed time w/ issues on each leg. The left has been historically more problematic but he missed 2 games during the 2018-19 season w/ right hamstring tightness. – 3:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Official: MRI reveals Devin Booker mild right hamstring strain. No timetable for his return and update “will be provided as appropriate.” #Suns – 3:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns confirm Devin Booker has hamstring strain, reportedly could miss games 3, 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/20/sun… – 3:16 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On what we know about Devin Booker’s hamstring injury so far, the Suns’ latest test of adversity and why it’s not time to panic just yet: bit.ly/3KUy4c9 – 3:09 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Players with 35+ points, 10+ rebounds and 9+ assists in a playoff game before turning 25:
Oscar Robertson (4x)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Charles Barkley
Devin Booker
Luka Doncic
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Isiah Thomas
Players with 35+ points, 10+ rebounds and 9+ assists in a playoff game before turning 25:
Oscar Robertson (4x)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Charles Barkley
Devin Booker
Luka Doncic
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Isiah Thomas
Allia LaForce @ALaForce
Per the Phoenix Suns: “Devin Booker has sustained a mild right hamstring strain, an MRI confirmed today. There is no timetable for his return and updates will be provided as appropriate.” @NBAonTNT @Phoenix Suns – 2:51 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker likely to miss Games 3 and 4 vs. New Orleans Pelicans with mild hamstr… – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:48 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Update from the Suns: “Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has sustained a mild right hamstring strain, an MRI confirmed today. There is no timetable for his return and updates will be provided as appropriate.” – 2:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Per the Suns:
“Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has sustained a mild right hamstring strain, an MRI confirmed today. There is no timetable for his return and updates will be provided as appropriate.” – 2:45 PM
Per the Suns:
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns officially announce that “guard Devin Booker has sustained a mild right hamstring strain, an MRI confirmed today. There is no timetable for his return.”
Suns officially announce that “guard Devin Booker has sustained a mild right hamstring strain, an MRI confirmed today. There is no timetable for his return.”
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Devin Booker has a mild right hamstring strain, per Suns. Booker underwent an MRI today. No timetable for his return. – 2:45 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Devin Booker injury update: Suns star likely out Games 3 and 4 vs. Pelicans with hamstring issue, per report
Devin Booker injury update: Suns star likely out Games 3 and 4 vs. Pelicans with hamstring issue, per report
StatMuse @statmuse
You could make two playoff teams with the current injuries.
First team:
— Luka Doncic
— Devin Booker
— Scottie Barnes
— Zion Williamson
— Rob Williams
Second team:
— Jamal Murray
— Lonzo Ball
— Michael Porter Jr
— Ben Simmons
— Clint Capela
You could make two playoff teams with the current injuries.
First team:
— Luka Doncic
— Devin Booker
— Scottie Barnes
— Zion Williamson
— Rob Williams
Second team:
— Jamal Murray
— Lonzo Ball
— Michael Porter Jr
— Ben Simmons
— Clint Capela
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
There’s still an evaluation ongoing on MRI results of Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker’s right hamstring, but it appears unlikely he will be able to play in Games 3 and 4 in New Orleans, sources tell ESPN. – 2:25 PM
More on this storyline
Sources told ESPN on Wednesday that Booker would likely miss Games 3 and 4 against the New Orleans Pelicans and that the Suns were still evaluating his MRI results to get a full picture of the injury and a clearer timeline for a return. -via ESPN / April 21, 2022
Duane Rankin: Quick FYI: Devin Booker (hamstring) made trip to New Orleans. #Suns #Pelicans -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / April 20, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: The right hamstring strain is believed to be mild and Devin Booker isn’t being ruled out of this opening-round series vs. New Orleans, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 20, 2022
