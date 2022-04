Draymond Green trashes NBA awards voting system

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has some strong thoughts about a system in which members of the media vote on the NBA’s top awards. Green said on his podcast Wednesday that it’s “absolutely disgusting” the media determines the league’s individual honors. “I think when you look at voting for All-NBA, when you look at voting for Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, MVP, ultimately these things are voting on by the media, which I think is absolutely disgusting,” he said at the 4:40 mark. “Because these are human beings that could have personal issues against guys because that does happen.” Source: Joseph Zucker @ Bleacher Report