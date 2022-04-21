Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (1-1) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1) at Target Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday April 21, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 28, Minnesota Timberwolves 47 (Q2 06:50)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Grizzlies lack of veteran leadership by example…is pronounced & conspicuous…and redundant…Where is Tony Allen and Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol when you need them!!! – 8:20 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Wolves are doing such a better job executing the game plan, forcing Memphis’ mediocre shooters to take 3s, and packing the paint vs their 2s. Grizz are 3-13 from 2, 5-16 from 3. – 8:18 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Ja goes into traffic yet again. Minnesota just walls the glass. Terrible 1/2 court possession #GrizzTwolves – 8:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The typical body language from these Grizzlies is not there. Hands on hips and dudes looking on in a bit of disbelief. – 8:18 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
This game is reminiscent of these teams’ meeting in November here when the Wolves won by 43. Everything went right for the Wolves from the tip. Crowd was crazy. Memphis never responded. – 8:12 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
So, it’s pretty clear that Steven Adams is more valuable than Jokic, right? – 8:11 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Couldn’t have gone any worse for Memphis. 47-21 game with 10:25 left in the second quarter. The Timberwolves are locked in. – 8:11 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Love the confidence with which the Timberwolves play and while he wasn’t a finalist for coach of the year, Chris Finch took the Timberwolves from 23 victories last season (72-game season) to 46 victories this season (82-game season). Quite a leap. – 8:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Grizzlies are at their worst defensively when Ja is on the floor – 8:11 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley completing changing the complexion of the Wolves offense by consistently attacking the rim – 8:10 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
minnesota PA said ‘here’s someone who is no stranger to playoff games in this building!’ and i was like ‘well this must be a female’ – 8:10 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
KAT was very excited on the bench that Pat Bev took it to Ja Morant on that last play. – 8:09 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Ja Morant not being able to contain Patrick Beverley is embarrassing. – 8:09 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Vando in the first quarter:
5 pts. / 6 reb. / 1 ast. pic.twitter.com/QrgnR0d7Du – 8:08 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Rough 1st qtr.
Grizzlies down 39-21.
Shots not falling. Couldn’t get stops. Couldn’t get a rebound. Costly turnovers. Too many fouls. And also couldn’t get it inside. – 8:07 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 39-21.
Towns leads the way with 6 points, 4 rebounds and 3 blocks.
Russell is up to 10 points and 4 rebounds, his first 10+ point quarter of the series and fourth in his postseason career. – 8:06 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
PLENTY of basketball left.
🐻 : 21 | 🐺 : 39
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/nEpTmCbpLD – 8:05 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
First quarter:
Timberwolves 39 Grizzlies 21
Timberwolves shooting 54.2% and holding Memphis to 29.2% shooting. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks each have two fouls. Ugly start for the Grizzlies. – 8:05 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
End of a tremendous first quarter for the Timberwolves, who lead 39-21. Russell with 10 points and 4 rebounds(!). He came to play and the Wolves are much better for it. – 8:05 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Hellacious first quarter by Minnesota, up 39-21 and this crowd is *hungry.* Only one Minnesota turnover. – 8:05 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Minnesota predictably brought the storm in that first quarter. Memphis did not weather it very well at all. – 8:04 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
After only playing 9 total minutes in Game 2, Jarred Vanderbilt has played the first 10 minutes of the 1st quarter tonight.
Tappin into his Rodman bag – 8:02 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
The @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 31-18 with 2:40 left in the first quarter.
Towns is up to 6 points, 4 rebounds and 3 blocks, his most in a single quarter in his postseason career. – 7:59 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
z ball. corner pocket.
@MemphisTravel | #MEMTHIS pic.twitter.com/65hcWTxj3d – 7:58 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Minnesota came out blazing. Rotation is a little jumbled because Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks had to leave earlier than expected because of 2 fouls. D’Angelo Russell is hitting shots. Crowd is electric. And the Grizzlies trail 25-18. They’re weathering the storm. – 7:54 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Felt like the Grizzlies had taken the Wolves’ big punch, but then another came. Big shot by rook Ziaire Williams get it back to single digits. 25-17 Minny. – 7:53 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Grizzlies already with 8 3 attempts in 8 minutes. 4-8. That’s been big in keeping this thing from getting broken open. – 7:53 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies sub patterns are thrown off with the foul trouble. Desmond Bane just exited and had to check back in with Dillon Brooks picking up his second foul. Ja Morant left the game about 3 minutes earlier than normal because of two fouls. – 7:51 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
That was one of the worst fouls you can commit if you’re Dillon Brooks. Totally off the ball and meaningless while the Wolves are in the bonus.
Now he has 2. That’s a big blow. – 7:50 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
big stepping thru a pack of wolves. pic.twitter.com/QcTPsf66oG – 7:49 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
5 fouls already called on the Grizzlies.
Ja Morant has 2 fouls.
7 free throw attempts for Minnesota.
& we have barely played 6 minutes into the 1st qtr. – 7:47 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Xavier Tillman is at the scorers table as the first Grizzlies sub. – 7:47 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. is going to have to attack the boards like a mad man for this lineup to work. – 7:46 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
2 fouls on Ja Morant with 7:40 left in the first quarter. Looks like Taylor Jenkins is trusting him and will keep him in. Morant usually plays about the first 10 minutes of the first quarter. – 7:45 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
We might see a lot of Desmond Bane 3-point attempts this fame if they continue to double Ja Morant the way that they have. – 7:45 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Six of Memphis’ 8 field-goal attempts here have been from three-point range. – 7:44 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Bane finally breaks the ice. (A metaphor that works here in Minnesota). – 7:44 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
we’re not even three minutes into this game and Pat Bev has hit Ja Morant with the “too small” twice. pic.twitter.com/QfgYZ7LvGM – 7:43 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Grizzlies are starting Kyle Anderson over Steven Adams because they believe that gives them a better way of guarding KAT.
On the other end though, the Wolves can now take DLo off Bane and put him on Anderson. Pat Bev now on Bane (previously Ja) and Ant is taking Ja. – 7:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That Patrick Beverley sequence >>>
strip
look back
Bucket
And 1 – 7:42 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
About as bad of a start as possible for the Grizzlies, minus a foul for JJJ. – 7:40 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Attacking Morant’s defense, even with Beverley. There’s an adjustment, and a good one for Minny. – 7:38 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
you all made fun of Timberwolves fans for celebrating too hard after the play-in and now this place sounds like the Roman Coliseum good job. – 7:37 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
KAT is hyped up
Grizzlies take timeout two minutes in and Towns points to his ears to get the stadium going
Wolves up 8-0 to start – 7:37 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the environment in Minnesota looks incredible. That should be Amway in another few years – 7:37 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout Memphis as the @Minnesota Timberwolves have opened an 8-0 lead with 10:01 left in the first quarter.
Beverley has 4 points to lead the way.
Russell has 3 points and 2 assists so far. – 7:37 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This place is rocking and the Timberwolves players are feeding off of it. 8-0 start for the Timberwolves. – 7:36 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
A perfect start for the Timberwolves, who lead 8-0 2 minutes in. Timeout Memphis. – 7:36 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Four possessions for the Grizzlies: Three long 3-pointers and one layup blocked at the rim. 8-0.
Timeout. – 7:36 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant hearing loud boos when he touches the ball. Haven’t seen too much of that on the road until now – 7:35 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Memphis not even bothering with the Adams experiment tonight. He’s not starting. Kyle Anderson is. – 7:28 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
FIRST FIVE OUT VS @Minnesota Timberwolves
🥷 @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
⏪ @KyleAnderson5
🦄 @jarenjacksonjr
@Verizon | #MemThis pic.twitter.com/a9M0A337Qm – 7:22 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Grizzlies starting Kyle Anderson instead of Steven Adams. Will be up to Towns to make quick decisions when he’s doubled … and stay out of foul trouble. – 7:19 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Kyle Anderson will start for the Grizzlies along with Morant, Bane, Brooks and Jackson. Same lineup Memphis used to start the 2nd half of Game 2. – 7:16 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
#WolvesBack AT HOME.
HERE WE GO WOLVES FANS. pic.twitter.com/zC2m66t9gE – 7:09 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
best mascot in the league x #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/KDjmo35VMT – 6:59 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
counting down the seconds…
@Take5_OilChange | #MemThis pic.twitter.com/NMGTuCdzSB – 6:54 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Grizzlies Game 3
McDaniels over 11.5 points + rebounds + assists
Beasley over 3.0 rebounds
Vanderbilt under 4.5 points + under 5.5 rebounds
Williams over 4.5 points
Towns over 1.5 made 3s – 6:37 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Feels to me like if Steven Adams was going to be starting, Taylor Jenkins would have said so. The fact that he’s leaving it late makes me think he will not be starting, and probably won’t be playing. It would just be a token start anyway; it’s not Senior Night, no time for that. – 6:26 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
you see where he’s pulling from?
yeah that’s money. pic.twitter.com/8xfaadYLR9 – 6:19 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Taylor Jenkins declines to reveal his starting lineup before he has to submit it. But Xavier Tillman did say this morning he knows he’ll play tonight. I’d bet on a repeat of Game 2’s second-half adjustment. – 6:05 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
With Jordan Poole, Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards all taking the floor tonight, some pre-game reading on the four young guards who have been the story of the first round so far:
theathletic.com/3260057/2022/0… – 5:41 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Game Day from Minneapolis!! 🏀🔥 The series is tied up between The Grizzlies and The Timberwolves- On the call for Game 3 as analyst alongside my partner @Sean Kelley tonight on @ESPNRadio! #NBAPlayoffs 🏀🙌🏽☺️🤓 – 5:35 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The full episode of ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ with Noah Croom is available on @getcallin here: callin.com/link/jixuXAraKC
Really interesting conversation about NBA expansion, NIL wars, and the fun, young Timberwolves. – 5:12 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
#WolvesBack
#WolvesBack
#WolvesBack pic.twitter.com/kK4DWaAued – 4:59 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Will the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves combine for over or under 237 points tonight?
(Odds via @FDSportsbook) – 4:46 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
We’ll talk to Taylor Jenkins in an hour to get a better idea, but to no surprise, Xavier Tillman Sr. said “I’ll be playing” in terms of his Game 3 role. So either an even larger rotation (11-man), reduced Steven Adams role or a possible lineup change. – 4:44 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
you pulling up the watch party tonight?
More info: https://t.co/wHGTifTdg4 pic.twitter.com/1ocPYAfiOt – 4:44 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
CJ McCollum pointed out that his 1st #NBA playoff start didn’t come until his 3rd season (2015 at Mem). He never played more than 8 minutes in playoff game prior to that. By comparison, #Pelicans rookies Jones, Murphy, Alvarado have already logged 76, 42 and 32 mins in Phx series – 4:14 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Donovan Mitchell Home Playoff games
45 v. LA Clippers on 16 of 30 shooting
37 v. LA Clippers on 15 of 29 shooting
30 pts, 10 ast v. Memphis is Clinching Game 5
31 v. Houston in Game 4 in 2019
34 v. Houston in Game 3 in 2019
38 in Game 6 clincher v. OKC in 2018
Let’s Go !!!!! pic.twitter.com/iUDMbwiZ3N – 4:04 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2004, the @Minnesota Timberwolves Kevin Garnett had 20 points, 22 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 95-81 win over the Nuggets in their first-round series.
Garnett is one of only seven players in NBA history to record at least 20p/20r/10a in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/8rj9WY8Fr8 – 4:01 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @kzprovisioning Game 3 Media Meal:
Blackened Chicken
Roasted baby carrots, honey and herbs
Rustic garlic mashed potatoes
Eggplant Parmesan
Penne Puttanesca
Salad Bar
Focaccia
@BellecourBakery crepe cake, caramel cake, chocolate mousse, assorted cookies – 4:00 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Shoutout to the @Twins. Scheduled a tour of the ballpark today, but unfortunately the guide had an emergency and no showed.
As an apology, the team refunded the tour AND gave nice seats for the game tomorrow night. That’s how you take care of people. Minnesota nice, indeed. – 3:46 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
reporter: “are you guys looking to steal one here?”
ja morant: “i’m looking to steal two. we got game three and four here, right? there go your answer right there.” – 3:36 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NFL schedule, with dates and times and TV info, to be released May 12. Besides AFC East teams twice, Dolphins are home vs. Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Green Bay, Minnesota and Houston. Dolphins play on the road at Baltimore, Chicago, Cincinnati, Detroit, San Francisco and Chargers. – 3:34 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
“Can’t be happy with 1 win. The job’s not done.”
@Michael Wallace | @Kyle Anderson pic.twitter.com/oPu7HO5cMY – 3:19 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
MikeCheck: Road-ready Grizzlies relying on bench boost to reclaim control of series grindcitymedia.com/2022/04/21/mik… – 1:57 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Interesting comment from Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels while discussing how difficult it is to defend Ja Morant:
“It kind of seems like he’s as tall as us with just how high he jumps when he gets past you. So try to keep him in front. He jumps so high, it’s like he’s 6-10.” – 1:36 PM
