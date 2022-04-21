Ja Morant on stealing a game in Minnesota: I'm looking to steal two

Mark Giannotto: A very confident and comfortable Ja Morant after today’s shootaround, when asked if Grizzlies want to steal one in Minnesota like Minnesota did in Memphis. “I’m looking to steal two. We got Game 3 and 4 here, right?”
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Interesting comment from Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels while discussing how difficult it is to defend Ja Morant:
“It kind of seems like he’s as tall as us with just how high he jumps when he gets past you. So try to keep him in front. He jumps so high, it’s like he’s 6-10.” – 1:36 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant was asked about stealing one of two games in Minnesota to get back home court advantage. He said the Grizzlies want to win both.
Why Morant and the Grizzlies are hoping to send Minnesota fans home mad.
“That’s us. We like that.”
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
A very confident and comfortable Ja Morant after today’s shootaround, when asked if Grizzlies want to steal one in Minnesota like Minnesota did in Memphis.
“I’m looking to steal two. We got Game 3 and 4 here, right?” – 12:57 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
In Game 2 for the Grizzlies, Taylor Jenkins made a big adjustment. So did Ja Morant. Game 3 tonight.
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Ja Morant last night:
✅ 23 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 10 AST
Morant is the youngest player in NBA postseason history to record at least 20p/10a in 30 or fewer minutes played.
He helped the @Memphis Grizzlies record the largest margin of victory in a playoff game in franchise history (28). pic.twitter.com/471IzWmMTS – 9:21 AM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies are dancing their way to Minnesota even at one game each.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves: Ja Morant’s near triple-double helps Memphis tie series with Minnesota in Game 2
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Kaari Morant, Ja Morant’s 2-year old daughter, was shown on the big screen during a timeout dancing to “Whoop That Trick”.
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant said he isn’t a stat chaser. He didn’t know he was 1 rebound shy of a triple-double until he came out of the game.
“I can have zero across the board. As long as we win the game, I’m happy…. the win is the most important thing. we got that.” – 11:54 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant on his daughter Kaari and dad Tee dancing to Whoop That Trick in the final seconds.
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant said he’s okay after taking a hit on the thigh.
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant said he is good.
“I’m a warrior dog, I played on concrete.” – 11:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Playoff games with 20+ points, 10+ assists in Grizzlies history:
— Ja Morant (3x). That’s it.
StatMuse @statmuse
Ja Morant tonight:
23 PTS
9 REB
10 AST
9-16 FG
+24
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant’s next “you remember that quote I said?” suggestion:
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Double-double Ja Morant! (21pts, 10ast)
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizz by 24.
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant making plays on both ends of the floor. Stands in and takes a charge on KAT.
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
10-2 run to start the third quarter. Jaren Jackson Jr. hit a three. Ja Morant hit his first 3-pointer in the last 18 quarters against the Timberwolves. The Grizzlies are in business.
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant drains the step-back triple on Beverley.
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your starters for Game 2 in Memphis: T’wolves: Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt, KAT, Patrick Beverley, D’Angelo Russell.
Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant. Set your fantasy lineups and betting slips accordingly – 8:21 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Newest NBA Player Power Rankings are live.
10. Kyrie Irving
9. Ja Morant
8. Pascal Siakam
7. Trae Young
6. Jayson Tatum
5.
4.
3.
2.
1.
Courtesy of @fromal09 on @Sportscasting19: https://t.co/6ZFvPEcpfR pic.twitter.com/gkNSOXbhKJ – 1:53 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Karl-Anthony Towns on how you guard Ja Morant coming downhill without fouling:
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant told me these things stood out to him from watching film of Game 1:
-attention to detail
-didn’t shoot the three ball well
-offense wasn’t the issue but it was the defense
(can’t give up 130pts)
-need to lock in and take away shots from certain players
-rebounding – 6:05 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant turned on the The Last Dance and saw a relative moment to the situation the Grizzlies are in.
“Why be mad after one game? It’s the playoffs. Seven game series.”
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Teams down 0-2 win 7% of the time.
“It’s not (a must-win) at all,” Ja Morant said. “Obviously, we want to win. That’s our goal, to win. But we can’t put that pressure on ourselves. I feel like if we do that, we are playing right into their hands.” dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 5:15 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. texted Ja Morant “I got you” right after Saturday’s Game 1 loss. Why JJJ knows he has to be better in Game 2.
Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 4:26 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant said he was watching “The Last Dance” last night and wants to channel the MJ energy.
