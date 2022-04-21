James Harden on Joel Embiid: That's the MVP right there

Lauren Rosen: James Harden on Joel Embiid’s game-winner: “That’s the MVP of the league right there.”
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid commended Toronto fans in the building for their passion tonight:
“I enjoy it. I love it…
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid on the game-winner:
“It felt great. Obviously we know what happened a couple years ago.
They’ve got great fans. They’re loud. I knew coming into Toronto, I was definitely going to be the bad guy.
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid on his game-winner tonight:
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden on Joel Embiid’s game-winner:
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Embiid beats Toronto at the overtime buzzer for a 3-0 lead
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
StatMuse @statmuse
Joel Embiid is the first center with a game-winning/go-ahead three in a playoff game in the last 25 seasons.
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris) says Drake was chirping at Joel Embiid in the first half.
“Drake was over there saying, ‘He can’t play here.’”
Tobias’ response to Drake?
“I was like, he can play here, for sure.”
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
StatMuse @statmuse
Tatum/Harden tonight:
19 PTS 19
6 REB 6
10 AST 10
3 TOV 3
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
StatMuse @statmuse
Joel Embiid has been double-teamed (sometimes triple-teamed) the entire series. He’s still averaging:
27.7 PPG
13.0 RPG
51.0 FG%
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Don’t let Joel Embiid game-winner distract you from the fact that Doc Rivers’ team overcame a 17-point deficit to win a game they never led in regulation 🤐
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
OG 1/2 fts w/ about 26 sec left. Ties game at 101.
Raps nearly force PHI into a turnover…& then a near shot clock violation.
Rivers smartly calls a timeout w/ 2.6 sec left.
Embiid hits an incredible 3pt w/ 0.8 sec remaining.
TOR gets nothin at the buzzer.
Thon Maker @ThonMaker14
Embiid should’ve squatted for 3 seconds after that bucket! Tough!🔥
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
I know it’s a regular season award, but Jokic is going to win MVP and he’s currently being targeted and hunted on defense on every possession. Meanwhile, Embiid has taken it to another level.
The award show this year will feel empty. – 10:50 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Embiid bailing out some terrible late-game offense.
and, man, those missed free throws are gonna haunt Precious. – 10:49 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
StatMuse @statmuse
Joel Embiid tonight:
33 PTS
13 REB
12-20 FG
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: 76ers 104, Raptors 101.
Sixers take a 3-0 lead in the series.
Joel Embiid had 28 points in the second half and overtime – including the dagger 3 with .8 seconds left in OT to win it. Incredible performance. – 10:48 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Joel Embiid are you kidding me!
His skill level at 7’1 is absolutely remarkable – 10:46 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I get Joel Embiid is that guy, but why not have him get in the post off at some point?
OR.
Let Tyrese Maxey go to work 1-4 or off Embiid screen and crash the boards.
Going OT.
James Harden has fouled out.
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid gets up a potential game-winning 3-pointer, but misses it short. Tobias Harris gave an incredible effort to get the offensive rebound, but his putback, after wrestling it away from multiple guys, was just short, too.
To overtime we go here in Toronto. – 10:32 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Harden fouls precious. 26.6 sec left. Game tied at 95. Harden’s 6th foul
Rivers challenges
Unsuccessful.
Two huge fts for P.A. coming
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
James Harden is the least likable star in NBA history.
A style of play that’s simply gross. – 10:26 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Sean Marks did the best he could with the hand he was dealt.
I’m just saying…
The way this thing was framed was Harden flaked on his team again and chose Morey over KD & Kyrie.
When in actuality, he left a flakey point guard and KD chose that flakey point guard over Harden. – 10:25 PM
Sean Marks did the best he could with the hand he was dealt.
I’m just saying…
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Game still tied.
Now 90-90 w/ 3:06 to go.
Credit PHI…they’ve answered every big shot by T.O. …an Embiid moon-shot 3pt from the far side…& a danny green 3pt moments ago…on the heels of a Trent 3pt that lit up the crowd.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby have four fouls for Toronto, and James Harden has five for Philadelphia.
WIth Toronto up 82-80 with 6:59 left, foul trouble on both sides will be a looming issue to watch down the stretch. – 10:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Very short Joel Embiid rest stint here, and Toronto again won it by a small margin (this time, 3).
Philly only being -5 with Joel off the court is not quite the advantage of the first two games, but still far better than it typically has been. – 10:04 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lineup to start Q4:
Maxey / Harden / Harris / Niang / Reed aka Paul – 9:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Embiid was not good in the 1st half but he was outstanding in q3. 18 pts in the qrt. Philly down one going to the 4th.
Embiid played the entire 3rd. Will that impact him in the 4th…?
Biggest 12 min of the season coming for Toronto – 9:56 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Two big scoring quarters for Joel Embiid so far this series — 19 points in the first quarter of Game 1, 18 points in the third quarter tonight.
Sixers down just a point heading into the fourth after trailing by as many as 17. – 9:56 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers were down 10 after 1, down 10 at the break, and are now down just 1 heading into the 4th.
Embiid scored 18 in the quarter to get Sixers back in the game.
Sixers are shooting 55.3% from field and 10-22 from 3, but 18 turnovers is holding them back. Raps have 15 more FGA – 9:55 PM
Sixers were down 10 after 1, down 10 at the break, and are now down just 1 heading into the 4th.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid in the first half: 5 points on 2-for-5 shooting 4 turnovers.
Embiid in the third: 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting, 1 turnover.
Dominant performance by the big fella. As a result, Toronto’s lead is down to 75-74 after 3.
Huge start to the 4th for both teams w/ him out – 9:55 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers close the gap, and trail by one, 75-74, at the end of Q3.
The Sixers outscored the Raptors, 28-19, in Q3.
Embiid: 23 PTS / 8 REB
Harden: 16 PTS / 6 REB / 8 AST
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Well, here we go
Embiid has 18 in the third quarter, Raptors up 75-74 going into the fourth
Not saying the season is on the line for Toronto but not saying it isn’t – 9:53 PM
Well, here we go
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Still a long way to go in both series but right now it looks like playoff wins for 2022:
Harden/Embiid – 2 (at home)
KD/Kyrie – 0 (on road) pic.twitter.com/7V7Atkb43z – 9:44 PM
Still a long way to go in both series but right now it looks like playoff wins for 2022:
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Raps went zone to counter the Embiid-Harden PNR, push the lead back up 5.
Sixers have handled that well the first two games, but those were two straight bad possessions. Good timeout by Rivers. – 9:43 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Embiid’s fifth turnover of the game leads to a Trent FB bucket and Raptors are up 5 but teetering
3:29 left in the third – 9:41 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Embiid in the first half: 5 points, 2-5 FG, 4 turnovers.
Embiid in the first 7 minutes of the second half: 12 points, 5-7 FG, 0 turnovers. – 9:39 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Embiid starting to get it going a bit here in q3. Looking for his offense more. Harden his best offensive game thus far. Raptors still lead by 5 but the vibe feels like Philly is coming. Time to punch back for T.O.
6:21
62-57 – 9:35 PM
Embiid starting to get it going a bit here in q3. Looking for his offense more. Harden his best offensive game thus far. Raptors still lead by 5 but the vibe feels like Philly is coming. Time to punch back for T.O.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
They just took a 3 off the board for Philly here in Toronto.
Halftime: Raptors 56, 76ers 46.
Sixers have committed 15 turnovers, leading to 21 Raptors points, but are in the game thanks to shooting 55 percent overall and 8-16 from 3.
Joel Embiid has 5 pts, 4 rebs, 4 TOs. – 9:17 PM
They just took a 3 off the board for Philly here in Toronto.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers down 21-9 in points off turnovers, 11-2 in fast-break points at the half.
Adjustments forced by Matisse Thybulle’s ineligibility — among them an eight-man rotation, Shake Milton subbing in for James Harden mid-first — generally ineffective. – 9:13 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Same story as after 1st quarter — only being down 10 despite playing that poorly is a victory. Winnable game in spite of disastrous execution.
Gotta see more Harden/Embiid P&R in the second half. – 9:10 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
13.5 sec left …Danny Green called for the foul …argues …gets T’d up….then gets heated, big time, and needs to be calmed down by Embiid and Harden.
Raps go into half leading 56-46. – 9:10 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Toronto’s 17 point lead is down to 8. Philly, other than Embiid, starting to make shots…find gaps in the Raptors D. Raps still playing ok but intensity needs to be dialed up again. Good timeout by nick Nurse.
3:41 til half. 45-37.
Crowd could dial it up a bit more too TBH🤷♂️ – 9:03 PM
Toronto’s 17 point lead is down to 8. Philly, other than Embiid, starting to make shots…find gaps in the Raptors D. Raps still playing ok but intensity needs to be dialed up again. Good timeout by nick Nurse.
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Key sequence here to start q2. Flynn on Harden. Fred getting rest. Not to pick on the dude…but I didn’t think Flynn was great in game 2. Redemption time 💪
And as I type this …two Malachi assists and holding up just fine thus far versus the Beard – 8:46 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Embiid had more turnovers than points in that first quarter. Toronto made 5 more shots and committed 5 fewer turnovers.
Raptors only lead by 10 after the first quarter. Not as bad as it could’ve been. – 8:42 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Embiid 1 for 4 (3 pts) in q1. Raptors lead 29-19 heading to q2.
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Just an entire quarter filled with self-inflicted wounds for the Sixers. Embiid has to be a lot better reading the floor and feeling pressure.
Good news is Toronto didn’t punish them harder, because I think that could have gone much worse – 8:41 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Five turnovers, Raps dominating the glass, Embiid not making sharp reads.
Super early (and they have created some good shots), but this first quarter has felt like the regular-season games for the Sixers. – 8:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors by 3 at first timeout, Embiid scoreless with two turnovers and a bad pass out of a double team
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Khem Birch steps into the starting role for Precious Achiuwa, along with Anunoby, Siakam, Trent and VanVleet.
Sixers sticking with Harden, Maxey, Green, Harris and Embiid. – 7:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
One of the interesting aspects of the Sixers offense is that each of their players requires a different type of defender. With Harden, you need someone bulkier who won’t foul vs. Maxey where you need someone quick. Obviously Joel requires a completely different type of defender. – 2:54 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden isn’t putting up huge scoring numbers, but he’s making a big impact just with his passing and his high IQ #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/20/jam… via @SixersWire – 2:53 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
When the Sixers were in Toronto in late December, Joel Embiid playfully told Tyrese Maxey, “You were trash today.” The very next game, Maxey went wild from three-point range.
What that says about Embiid’s evolution as a leader 👇🏼
inquirer.com/sixers/joel-em… – 2:02 PM
When the Sixers were in Toronto in late December, Joel Embiid playfully told Tyrese Maxey, “You were trash today.” The very next game, Maxey went wild from three-point range.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Sixers look to go up 3-0 tonight in Toronto.
Despite the early success, @Kendrick Perkins tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson he needs to see a lot more in the post-season before giving James Harden a long-term deal #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/8YtM94ri2t – 2:00 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Talking defensive coverages in Nets vs. Celtics, Maxey’s ridiculous start to the playoffs, Embiid post-ups, offensive struggles in Game 1 of the Bulls-Bucks series, and more in today’s NBA 3 Ball.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est… – 12:19 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Hear people make the case that this Sixers team has a limited ceiling w/ Tyrese Maxey as 2nd leading scorer (i.e., Harden has to be scoring more than Maxey).
My question — why is there a question about Maxey being the 2nd guy when he’s been doing it all season? – 10:20 AM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
The Sixers have dominated many of the statistical categories in their first-round series against the Raptors.
One of the most important? They’ve won the non-Embiid minutes in the second quarter, thanks to a wrinkle with James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 9:35 AM
The Sixers have dominated many of the statistical categories in their first-round series against the Raptors.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
