Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic availability for Game 3: We'll see how he feels at game time

Tim MacMahon: Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “We’ll see how he feels at game time.”
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Jason Kidd, speaking after today’s shootaround, with the latest on Luka’s Game 3 status, “We’ll see how he feels at game time. He’ll get with the trainers, do what he normally does for his workout. He’ll shoot and then we’ll make that decision.” – 2:10 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks star will be game-time decision in Game 3 vs. Jazz
cbssports.com/nba/news/luka-… – 2:00 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s outlook to play Game 3 tonight: “He’s scheduled to go through his progressions as if there was no injury … and then we’ll make that decision.”
More from Mavs’ shootaround this morning: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:57 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
These injuries to Booker and Middleton suck. I really hope Doncic doesn’t come back until he’s absolutely ready and the Raptors gotta be prudent about Barnes facing an 0-3 hole, too. – 1:55 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd says Doncic will go through his normal pregame routine, then a decision will be made whether he’ll play. – 1:34 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jason Kidd says that Luka Doncic is going through his normal game-day activities, and the Mavs will see how he’s feeling tonight. Decision could come before game time. pic.twitter.com/UGL2ee0aJq – 1:34 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “We’ll see how he feels at game time.” – 1:32 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic is having a good time at Mavs’ shootaround. He’s not wearing the starters’ white, which may or may not mean anything. pic.twitter.com/ag3mEdWUb9 – 1:30 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Luka Doncic on the court and doing some futbol stuff pic.twitter.com/K6UZXphZuf – 1:28 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Asked about the unique challenges of guarding Doncic, House said: “Next question.”
Not sure how to read into that. – 12:48 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Danuel House on taking on the challenge of potentially guarding Luka Doncic in the series: “Next question.” – 12:46 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Does Luka play? If he does, how effectively? If he doesn’t, can the Mavs replicate the formula of G2 and thus end an 11 game losing streak in SLC? What are Jazz adjustments? So many questions. Answers come starting w/@peasradio pre at 7:30. Tip w/Brad & me at 8:10 @theeagledallas – 10:42 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Good morning to everyone still looking for updates about Luka Doncic’s calf strain.
Mavs have a shootaround in Vivint Arena around noon Dallas time, and (in a very surprising turn of events) I’ll share updates here when there are updates to share. – 10:34 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Crossover with Locked On Mavericks, if Luka plays, How does either team get to 4 wins and adjustments – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/crossover… – 9:55 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• Embiidzilla
• Celts holding bail on Kyrie & KD
• Caruso & DeRozan unbelievable in upset W
• Devin Booker injury
• Luka situation
• Self-Driving Cars
• My favorite 90s POGS
Here all night, come hang! ⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=ky0NP0… – 12:30 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Jazz confident they have an antidote to Mavs’ game plan with or without Luka Doncic dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:57 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka is listed as questionable for Game 3 between the #Mavs and Utah Jazz. He answered a variety of questions today when he met with the media for the first time since straining his left calf on April 10 in the regular season finale against the Spurs.
https://t.co/1UscyRHpfV pic.twitter.com/RGui5QT0lD – 7:34 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd: Jazz ‘got to their playmaker, Gobert’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/20/mav… – 7:31 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka Doncic on possibly playing in Game 3: “If there’s going to be risk, I don’t think I’m going to play. But like I said, yesterday and today we did some good things. I don’t want to play limited minutes and be nervous. I want to be out there the most time as possible.” pic.twitter.com/7Oq09t85sP – 7:18 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
“I’m going to see how it feels and then talk to the medical staff. At the end of the day if they say there’s no risk and I feel good, I’m going to be ready to go. But if I don’t feel good, then I’m not going to risk it.” — Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/4n1vKp2X0N – 7:16 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka Doncic talked to the media today for the 1st time since straining his left calf during the regular season finale on April 10 against the San Antonio Spurs. Luka said he doesn’t know if he’ll be ready to play tomorrow against Utah in Game 3. He is listed as questionable. pic.twitter.com/TM0H3WaqZB – 7:14 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “Luka is doing Luka. His sprint is different than anyone in the league. That’s the truth. I can’t put a speed on him, or a grade, or a 40 (yard dash) time. He’s doing everything. He’s going in the right direction.” pic.twitter.com/12FTQN9eej – 7:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane & I were joined by @Eric Pincus to talk Playoffs (including Booker, Simmons and Doncic updates), the 2022 offseason landscape, Lakers and the upcoming immersive session of @SportsBizClass in Las Vegas this summer.
youtu.be/OO7FFFXny8A – 7:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic: “It’s the toughest thing ever. … I just miss basketball. I know it’s only been two games, but I miss it so much.”
More on Luka’s hopeful playoff return with quotes from his first interview since the calf strain: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:52 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
the wildest thing about the jazz fans mad at me over strategy ish is that I i’m the one that picked em, and said no chance w/o luka haha. @Kevin O’Connor trick yall, man (russ voice) 😂 – 5:34 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs are officially listing Luka Dončić (left calf strain) as questionable for tomorrow’s Game 3 in Utah. – 5:16 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Mavericks Injury Report (as of 4/20)
QUESTIONABLE – Luka Doncic (left calf strain)
OUT – Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery)
Mavericks Injury Report (as of 4/20)
QUESTIONABLE – Luka Doncic (left calf strain)
OUT – Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery)
Tim Cato @tim_cato
wrote about some mavericks’ trends this series and how luka’s return would affect them, focusing on these four:
— the tightened rotation
— the 3s they’re creating
— the 3s they’re preventing
wrote about some mavericks’ trends this series and how luka’s return would affect them, focusing on these four:
— the tightened rotation
— the 3s they’re creating
— the 3s they’re preventing
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
#Mavs superstar Luka Doncic is “making progress, but not likely to play” Game 3 versus the #Jazz, per source. – 3:12 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Doncic “feeling good” but unsure if he will return for Game 3 Thursday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/20/don… – 2:58 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Jason Kidd after today’s practice on the possibility of a Luka return in Game 3, “He’s going in the right direction. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow. Hopefully, it’s a green light. If it’s not, we’re prepared to go without him.” – 2:58 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs guard Luka Doncic ‘improving a lot,’ uncertain if he will play in Game 3 vs. Jazz dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:57 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Players with 35+ points, 10+ rebounds and 9+ assists in a playoff game before turning 25:
Oscar Robertson (4x)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Charles Barkley
Devin Booker
Luka Doncic
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Isiah Thomas
Players with 35+ points, 10+ rebounds and 9+ assists in a playoff game before turning 25:
Oscar Robertson (4x)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Charles Barkley
Devin Booker
Luka Doncic
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Isiah Thomas
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Luka Dončić after practicing today addressed the possibility of playing in Game 3 tomorrow night in Salt Lake City pic.twitter.com/cTpZqgcbTc – 2:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
You could make two playoff teams with the current injuries.
First team:
— Luka Doncic
— Devin Booker
— Scottie Barnes
— Zion Williamson
— Rob Williams
Second team:
— Jamal Murray
— Lonzo Ball
— Michael Porter Jr
— Ben Simmons
— Clint Capela
You could make two playoff teams with the current injuries.
First team:
— Luka Doncic
— Devin Booker
— Scottie Barnes
— Zion Williamson
— Rob Williams
Second team:
— Jamal Murray
— Lonzo Ball
— Michael Porter Jr
— Ben Simmons
— Clint Capela
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan (I just arrived in SLC and about to check in on the Jazz):
From @Callie Caplan (I just arrived in SLC and about to check in on the Jazz):
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic: “I don’t know if I’m going to be 100 percent. I think that’s tough right now. But if I’m ready and there’s no risk of [aggravating the] injury, I’ll be out there.” – 2:24 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic and Mavs don’t know if he’ll play tomorrow in Game 3 vs. Jazz, but he does know this: “I’m doing a lot of treatment, man. I’m tired of just laying down and doing treatment.” – 2:21 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “He’s doing the work that the medical staff has asked him to do, and there hasn’t been any setback. He feels great, so I think he just continues to come in with that good attitude that at some point, he’ll get that green light to play.” – 2:18 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Luka Doncic, Zeljko Obradovic, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kostas Sloukas, Nikos Zisis, Theo Papaloukas and the late great Duda Ivkovic on Kill Bill 🐐
Luka Doncic, Zeljko Obradovic, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kostas Sloukas, Nikos Zisis, Theo Papaloukas and the late great Duda Ivkovic on Kill Bill 🐐
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Mavs coach Jason Kidd
says Luka Doncic playing in Thursday’s Game 3 at Utah is “just a matter of how he feels tomorrow.”
Mavs coach Jason Kidd
says Luka Doncic playing in Thursday’s Game 3 at Utah is “just a matter of how he feels tomorrow.”
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic: “Today and yesterday I did a little bit. We shouldn’t rush anything, but step by step, I think I’m improving a lot, and I’m getting better.” – 2:05 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Luka speaking to the media today. Still nothing definitive on his availability for tomorrow. 8:10 tip @theeagledallas – 1:59 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka says he’s feeling good. But he also said as long as there’s no chance of worse injury, he’ll be out there. – 1:58 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic says he’s “feeling good” but isn’t yet certain if he will play in Game 3 tomorrow. – 1:57 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Doncic says he doesn’t know yet if he is playing in Thursday’s Game 3 at Utah.
More series coverage from me via @BallySportsSW
Luka Doncic says he doesn’t know yet if he is playing in Thursday’s Game 3 at Utah.
More series coverage from me via @BallySportsSW
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is shooting with Mavs as they finish practice with group 3-point competitions.
He looks more active and agile than in some of his recent shooting regimens. pic.twitter.com/RnVwkbbBCP – 1:46 PM
Luka Doncic is shooting with Mavs as they finish practice with group 3-point competitions.
He looks more active and agile than in some of his recent shooting regimens. pic.twitter.com/RnVwkbbBCP – 1:46 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic getting some shots up on the move as media is let in at the end of Mavs’ practice: pic.twitter.com/MCiVCJecUp – 1:42 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs are now 5-1 in G2 in their last 6 series.
Jason Kidd won the 1st G2 of his playoff coaching career (Was 0-4)
Mavs now 2-9 in clutch games w/o Luka.
Mavs tied PHX w/17 wins in reg season trailing by 10+
Mavs are now 5-1 in G2 in their last 6 series.
Jason Kidd won the 1st G2 of his playoff coaching career (Was 0-4)
Mavs now 2-9 in clutch games w/o Luka.
Mavs tied PHX w/17 wins in reg season trailing by 10+
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said at start of season his No. 1 goal for Jalen Brunson was to get him paid.
How much did he make tonight?
Jason Kidd said at start of season his No. 1 goal for Jalen Brunson was to get him paid.
How much did he make tonight?
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Credit Jason Kidd for finding the one lineup that Dallas has that could score on Utah with Kleber at C, and riding it to victory tonight. They went Kleber at C for 32 mins tonight. – 10:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jalen Brunson came over especially heated about refs reviewing Dwight Powell’s foul.
Jason Kidd patted him on the chest and started to calm him down 1-on-1.
Jalen Brunson came over especially heated about refs reviewing Dwight Powell’s foul.
Jason Kidd patted him on the chest and started to calm him down 1-on-1.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic, who’s out for Game 2 vs. Jazz tonight: “A lot of times when you’re hurt, you can be grumpy or frustrated, but he’s not, so we’ll just hope that he continues to be able to do more as each day goes by.”
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic, who’s out for Game 2 vs. Jazz tonight: “A lot of times when you’re hurt, you can be grumpy or frustrated, but he’s not, so we’ll just hope that he continues to be able to do more as each day goes by.”
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Confirmed that Luka is out for Game 2. Jason Kidd said in his pregame media availability that he is continuing to make progress. – 6:52 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jason Kidd just said Luka will not play tonight, but he continues to make progress. – 6:51 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic will not play in tonight’s Game 2 “but continues to progress.” – 6:50 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic will not play Game 2 tonight vs. Jazz but “continues to progress.” – 6:50 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Dončić (left calf strain) has been officially ruled OUT of tonight’s Game 2 against visiting Utah, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said this morning.
More series coverage from me via @BallySportsSW
Luka Dončić (left calf strain) has been officially ruled OUT of tonight’s Game 2 against visiting Utah, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said this morning.
More series coverage from me via @BallySportsSW
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Luka Doncic remains OUT for Game 2 of Mavs-Jazz tonight, per Dallas coach Jason Kidd. – 6:50 PM
Callie Caplan: Luka Doncic’s calf appears healthy enough to work on his soccer skills. pic.twitter.com/y5mz6oZplp -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / April 21, 2022
Tim MacMahon: Luka Doncic is listed as questionable for the first time this series. He was listed as doubtful when he sat out the first two games. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 20, 2022
Brad Townsend: Quin Snyder just now on Doncic: “We’ve been conscious that he’s going to come back at some point of the series. It might not be (Game 3), we just don’t know. But we’ve been conscious of that.” -via Twitter @townbrad / April 20, 2022
