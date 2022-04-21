Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: We're gonna be cautious with his injury

Tim MacMahon: Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “He continues to progress, but as we’ve said from the start, we’re going to be cautious with his injury. Sitting him tonight fits with that.”
Source: Twitter @espn_macmahon
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is out on the Vivint Arena court for a pregame shooting session — and for a good laugh at Peter Patton’s expense when he faked him in the post with a no-look toss and swish. pic.twitter.com/SqwHccEHL4 – 7:49 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jason Kidd, asked what he would do to help his team withstand the early energy of the game, jokingly replied: “Yeah, we asked if we could bring some oxygen tanks on the side for the altitude, and we also asked if we could have some extra timeouts. … We’re still waiting.” – 7:44 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd confirms Luka Doncic will not play tonight vs. Jazz: “He continues to progress. We said from the start of his injury we would be cautious, and we feel like sitting him tonight follows that plan.” dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:43 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jason Kidd: “We asked to have some oxygen tanks on the side, and we asked for some extra timeouts. “
Reporter: “I’m sure that wasn’t accommodated.”
Kidd deadpans: “Well, we’re still waiting.” – 7:38 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
When asked about Utah’s lack of made transition 3s in the series, Jason Kidd said, “We’ve dodged some bullets.” – 7:35 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jason Kidd, talking about the Jazz’s proclivity for taking and making early 3s, says, “We’ve dodged some bullets. They’ve had some really good looks.” Expects the Jazz to push the pace and cited the need for Dallas to improve its transition defense. – 7:35 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jason Kidd confirms Luka Doncic is out tonight for the @Dallas Mavericks.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dallas Mavericks officially rule out Luka Doncic for Game 3 tonight vs Jazz because of his left calf strain – 7:33 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “He continues to progress, but as we’ve said from the start, we’re going to be cautious with his injury. Sitting him tonight fits with that.” – 7:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jazz coach Quin Snyder on Jalen Brunson: “When he’s dribbling the ball, he’s constantly using his feet to get you off balance, and he’s able to use his strength to hold the line and use his body to create space.”
Said Jazz have plan for Luka, but Jalen has shown little dropoff. – 7:32 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jason Kidd confirms that Luka Doncic will not play.
“We are going to be cautious.” – 7:31 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd confirms the widespread reports that Luka Doncic is OUT for tonight’s Game 3 vs. the Jazz. – 7:31 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Presumably, we’ll hear the official word on Luka when Jason Kidd has his pregamer in about 30 minutes. If he’s out, as is being reported, here’s hoping the Mavericks packed their shooting eyes on the trip to Utah. – 6:59 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Maybe Luka would have recovered from his calf strain by now if he tried… pic.twitter.com/FZsQwzORVU – 6:43 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Injuries really impacting the playoff landscape. Luka reportedly out again for Game 3, now we learn that Milwaukee has lost Khris Middleton until at least the second round and Devin Booker is out for a while for Phoenix. No sure things in this crazy year. – 6:43 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
How would this starting five of players injured since April 10th fare in the playoffs – if healthy?
Booker, Luka, Barnes, Middleton, Capela – 6:21 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Luka Doncic out for Game 3 in Utah, expected to return for Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/21/luk… – 6:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Dallas star Luka Doncic ruled out for Game 3 vs. Utah tonight: es.pn/3L4jqPF – 6:14 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
Mavericks star Luka Doncic (calf) out for Game 3 vs. Jazz, source says dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:52 PM
From @Callie Caplan:
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
No Luka tonight is official. Jazz -8 is likely to be bet up but Utah has looked awfully vulnerable over the past few weeks. Be patient and you might be able to get Mavs +9 by tip-off. I’ll play a couple of props but passing on Game 3 side and total – 5:51 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Source: Luka Doncic will not play tonight in Mavs’ Game 3 vs. Utah Jazz, confirming @Adrian Wojnarowski‘s first report. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:48 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks plan to bring Luka Doncic back from injury for Saturday’s Game 4 in Utah after ruling him out for tonight’s Game 3, league sources say.
More series coverage from me via @BallySportsSW
More NBA coverage from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:46 PM
The Mavericks plan to bring Luka Doncic back from injury for Saturday’s Game 4 in Utah after ruling him out for tonight’s Game 3, league sources say.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on pessimism surrounding Dallas star Luka Doncic’s availability for a return vs. Utah in Game 3 tonight: es.pn/3ECiDTF – 3:22 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
At their morning shootaround ahead of Thursday’s Game 3, the Dallas Mavericks discussed Luka Doncic’s health status, what they’re doing differently without him, defending Donovan Mitchell, and taking away the Utah Jazz’s 3-point looks. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 2:50 PM
Tim Cato @tim_cato
the Mavericks’ success this series has come from:
— tightening the rotation
— creating good 3s
— limiting Utah’s 3s
— scoring in transition
i examined those trends and how Luka’s return would affect them theathletic.com/3259262/2022/0… – 2:22 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
“Feeling great,” Luka Doncic said after an extensive post-shootaround individual session that included running, ballhandling and shooting. Still no definitive word on his Game 3 status. – 2:19 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s status: We’ll see how he feels at game time
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Jason Kidd, speaking after today’s shootaround, with the latest on Luka’s Game 3 status, “We’ll see how he feels at game time. He’ll get with the trainers, do what he normally does for his workout. He’ll shoot and then we’ll make that decision.” – 2:10 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks star will be game-time decision in Game 3 vs. Jazz
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s outlook to play Game 3 tonight: “He’s scheduled to go through his progressions as if there was no injury … and then we’ll make that decision.”
More from Mavs’ shootaround this morning: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:57 PM
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s outlook to play Game 3 tonight: “He’s scheduled to go through his progressions as if there was no injury … and then we’ll make that decision.”
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
These injuries to Booker and Middleton suck. I really hope Doncic doesn’t come back until he’s absolutely ready and the Raptors gotta be prudent about Barnes facing an 0-3 hole, too. – 1:55 PM
These injuries to Booker and Middleton suck. I really hope Doncic doesn’t come back until he’s absolutely ready and the Raptors gotta be prudent about Barnes facing an 0-3 hole, too. – 1:55 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd says Doncic will go through his normal pregame routine, then a decision will be made whether he’ll play. – 1:34 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jason Kidd says that Luka Doncic is going through his normal game-day activities, and the Mavs will see how he’s feeling tonight. Decision could come before game time. pic.twitter.com/UGL2ee0aJq – 1:34 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “We’ll see how he feels at game time.” – 1:32 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic is having a good time at Mavs’ shootaround. He’s not wearing the starters’ white, which may or may not mean anything. pic.twitter.com/ag3mEdWUb9 – 1:30 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic’s calf appears healthy enough to work on his soccer skills. pic.twitter.com/y5mz6oZplp – 1:29 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Luka Doncic on the court and doing some futbol stuff pic.twitter.com/K6UZXphZuf – 1:28 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Asked about the unique challenges of guarding Doncic, House said: “Next question.”
Not sure how to read into that. – 12:48 PM
Asked about the unique challenges of guarding Doncic, House said: “Next question.”
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Danuel House on taking on the challenge of potentially guarding Luka Doncic in the series: “Next question.” – 12:46 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Does Luka play? If he does, how effectively? If he doesn’t, can the Mavs replicate the formula of G2 and thus end an 11 game losing streak in SLC? What are Jazz adjustments? So many questions. Answers come starting w/@peasradio pre at 7:30. Tip w/Brad & me at 8:10 @theeagledallas – 10:42 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Good morning to everyone still looking for updates about Luka Doncic’s calf strain.
Mavs have a shootaround in Vivint Arena around noon Dallas time, and (in a very surprising turn of events) I’ll share updates here when there are updates to share. – 10:34 AM
Good morning to everyone still looking for updates about Luka Doncic’s calf strain.
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Crossover with Locked On Mavericks, if Luka plays, How does either team get to 4 wins and adjustments – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/crossover… – 9:55 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• Embiidzilla
• Celts holding bail on Kyrie & KD
• Caruso & DeRozan unbelievable in upset W
• Devin Booker injury
• Luka situation
• Self-Driving Cars
• My favorite 90s POGS
Here all night, come hang! ⬇️
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Jazz confident they have an antidote to Mavs’ game plan with or without Luka Doncic dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:57 PM
Brad Townsend: Quin Snyder, asked if Jazz prepared to face Doncic in G3, says “that’s been an undercurrent throughout the series,” then notes the difficulty of facing Brunson-Dinwiddie. -via Twitter @townbrad / April 21, 2022
Marc Stein: Doncic has made considerable progress this week in his recovery from a left calf strain — partaking in more basketball activity Tuesday and Wednesday than initially hoped — but Dallas decides to wait until Game 4. More on the pre-game show tonight at 7 CT via @BallySportsSW. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / April 21, 2022
Andrew Wojnarowski: Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is out for Game 3 vs. Utah tonight, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 21, 2022
