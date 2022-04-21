Jerami Grant at the top of the Blazers' wish list

The Blazers’ interest in trading at least one of those picks to acquire Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant has been one of the worst-kept secrets in NBA circles. “That was a big deal to them,” said a Western Conference official. “The expectation was certainly, ‘Once we get this pick, we’ll turn it into someone. We’ll overpay to get someone.’” Grant seemed to be at the top of their list. He and Lillard have a relationship dating back to their days with Team USA, and they share an interest in playing together once again, sources said.
However, the Pistons had a high asking price for Grant at the February deadline, sources said. They wanted either two first-round picks or a first-rounder and a promising, young, rookie-scale contract player such as Chicago forward Patrick Williams. -via Bleacher Report / April 21, 2022
