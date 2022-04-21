Khris Middleton out for the rest of the first-round series against Chicago

Adrian Wojnarowski: Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton has an MCL sprain in his left knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, sources tell ESPN. Bucks will have to play without Middleton for the rest of this first-round series against Chicago.
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Injuries really impacting the playoff landscape. Luka reportedly out again for Game 3, now we learn that Milwaukee has lost Khris Middleton until at least the second round and Devin Booker is out for a while for Phoenix. No sure things in this crazy year. – 6:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks now formally release their injury report and say Khris Middleton is, indeed, out, for Friday’s Game 3 vs. the #Bulls – 6:30 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton has an MCL sprain in his left knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, sources tell ESPN. Bucks will have to play without Middleton for the rest of this first-round series against Chicago. – 6:27 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bucks’ Khris Middleton will likely miss Games 3-4 vs. Chicago and is sidelined indefinitely with sprained MCL injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 6:26 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
How would this starting five of players injured since April 10th fare in the playoffs – if healthy?
Booker, Luka, Barnes, Middleton, Capela – 6:21 PM
Ted Davis @nbated
Doing Fill in today 3-6pm @TheGameMKE 97.3 @WNFL with @dneedles12 The Retirement Bros. Where to get the best Damn Dinner at 4pm. 😁🤣😂 With Middleton hurt what next for Bucks? Plus win $1000 each hour. @Palermo_Villa @IRONJOC https://t.co/vwJDH8Zzrr pic.twitter.com/Mc93x37LZE – 3:46 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Bucks leaders in plus/minus & net rating so far in this series:
P/M
Giannis +10
Lopez +2.5
Holiday/Middleton +1.5
Net rating
Giannis +12.1
Lopez +2.1
Middleton +0.7 – 3:07 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Looking at the implications and mapping out Khris Middleton’s recovery timeline with the impact on a potential second round series matchup with the #Celtics looming masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 2:12 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
These injuries to Booker and Middleton suck. I really hope Doncic doesn’t come back until he’s absolutely ready and the Raptors gotta be prudent about Barnes facing an 0-3 hole, too. – 1:55 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Bucks were heavy 10-point favorites in Games 1 and 2 in Milwaukee. Now, with Middleton injured, Bucks are mere 1.5 pt favorites for Game 3 in Chicago. – 1:49 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Khris Middleton: Recovery rates for MCL sprains depend on the severity of the sprain & any possible meniscus damage. The fibers of the MCL are intertwined with the medial meniscus. Fortunately, Middleton’s previous meniscus injury was in the opposite knee. – 8:01 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bucks’ Middleton suffers sprained left knee MCL in Game 2, MRI Thursday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/21/buc… – 7:31 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
And worse yet, #Bucks all-star Khris Middleton suffers MCL sprain in the loss to the Bulls jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 3:28 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Khris Middleton sprained his MCL and will undergo an MRI. A Grade-1 MCL sprain sidelines a player for an average of ∼17 days (or ∼8.5 games) while a Grade-2 MCL sprain sidelines a player for an average of ∼41 days (or ∼21 games), per @Jeff Stotts: basketballnews.com/stories/khris-… – 1:31 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Bulls have a real chance of beating the Bucks if Khris Middleton misses the rest of the series. Dude dropped 40 points in Game 4 of the Finals. So crucial with his scoring and playmaking. Big stretch for Jrue, Giannis has to do even more otherworldly stuff. Bulls have a shot. – 1:19 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic: Bucks’ Khris Middleton suffers MCL injury in loss to Bulls theathletic.com/news/bucks-khr… – 1:12 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
MCL sprain for Middleton makes sense with the way his leg slipped out from under him. Somewhat similar mechanism to Steph Curry’s in 2016 when he slipped on the Motiejunas wet spot. Let’s hope it’s Grade 1, in which case he might make it back in 2 weeksish. – 12:54 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
This Khris Middleton news is a bummer of an ending for what was an exciting night of NBA playoff basketball. – 12:54 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Too many injuries in these playoffs already: Sprained MCL for Khris Middleton, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says. – 12:47 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Sounds like Middleton could be on the shelf for a bit. Portis and his eye is day-to-day. Defending champs on the ropes! – 12:47 AM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Khris Middleton has an MCL sprain. He’s scheduled for an MRI tomorrow – 12:46 AM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters that Khris Middleton sprained his MCL and will have an MRI on Thursday. – 12:46 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bucks forward Khris Middleton has a sprained MCL in his left knee, coach Mike Budenholzer says. – 12:44 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer on Khris Middleton: “What I was just told on exam was an MCL sprain. We’ll get an MRI tomorrow.” – 12:42 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
No Middleton, no Portis. Bulls almost have to win this game – 12:07 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Khris Middleton is out for the rest of the game due to left knee soreness, per the Bucks. – 12:06 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton is out for the rest of the game with left knee soreness for the #Bucks – 12:04 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton was slow getting up and is limping badly after taking a fall on that last basket by Brook Lopez. – 11:53 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bucks went on 15-2 run between 3:42 and 1:11 mark of Q3 to cut Bulls’ lead to 81-77. Giannis took over at both ends. Middleton 4-point play. Momentum was cresting
But Bulls responded in last 71 seconds to take 87-80 lead into fourth. Likely headed for another exciting finish – 11:42 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Middleton and Antetokounmpo almost played every second of the third quarter and they scored 25 of the 28 points for the Bucks in the period.
Middleton had 13. Antetokounmpo had 12.
Bucks cut it down to 3, but it’s back up to seven. Bulls up, 87-80, heading to the fourth quarter – 11:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton picks up his fourth foul with 2.6 seconds left in the third quarter. – 11:40 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Khris Middleton completes a four-point play after drawing a foul on Vooch and the Bucks are now within four points.
Khris Middleton completes a four-point play after drawing a foul on Vooch and the Bucks are now within four points.
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Khris Middleton getting into a groove from 3-point range right now. Bucks inching closer to a single-digit deficit, but the Bulls have done well to stave off a third quarter run. – 11:21 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bucks had to work so hard just to get that Middleton three. Great closeouts by Vooch and Zach. – 11:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton has attempted just four shots.
Jrue Holiday is 3-for-9.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is 5-for-11.
The bench is 1-for-6 and Bobby Portis hasn’t played since the first quarter.
The #Bucks have just 53 points with 7:50 to go in the third quarter. – 11:16 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Annnnddd the #Bucks open the second half with an offensive foul.
Khris Middleton picks up his third. – 11:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton have eight of the #Bucks 10 turnovers thus far. – 10:47 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
It’s hard to comprehend just how bad this first half would be without Wesley Matthews and Brook Lopez hitting a combined 6-of-7 from 3.
Holiday is 2-of-5 from the field with 3 TOs.
Middleton is 1-of-2 from the field with 3 TOs.
Bulls up, 51-45, with 3:23 left in the first half. – 10:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton has three turnovers thus far, after seven in Game 1. – 10:28 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
If the Bucks are willing to switch Middleton onto DeRozan, that is going to be huge. DeRozan has struggled badly against Wes Matthews and Jrue Holiday. He got downhill much more easily against Middleton. pic.twitter.com/Gk7wh5VaWK – 10:12 PM
Charles F. Gardner: Giannis expressed concern teammate Khris Middleton, who injured his left knee in the third quarter and will have an MRI on Thursday. “It’s tough. I know that feeling. You’re expecting the worst and hope for the best. He knows we are by his side… I’m going to pray for the best.” -via Twitter @cf_gardner / April 21, 2022
Bucks forward Khris Middleton sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee during the fourth quarter of Milwaukee’s 114-110 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, coach Mike Budenholzer said after the game. Middleton is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday, which will determine the severity of the injury and give the team more information about a timeline for his return. -via ESPN / April 21, 2022
“You expect him to get up and walk it off and get back to the game, but you see that he was limping and limping and limping and you’re thinking like, ‘Oh, I hope it’s not bad, I hope it’s not bad,'” Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said after the game. “We need this guy. When he asks for a sub, you know that it’s bothering him because he doesn’t leave the game.” -via ESPN / April 21, 2022
