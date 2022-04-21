Bucks forward Khris Middleton sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee during the fourth quarter of Milwaukee’s 114-110 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, coach Mike Budenholzer said after the game. Middleton is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday, which will determine the severity of the injury and give the team more information about a timeline for his return.
Source: Associated Press @ ESPN
Source: Associated Press @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
And worse yet, #Bucks all-star Khris Middleton suffers MCL sprain in the loss to the Bulls jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 3:28 AM
And worse yet, #Bucks all-star Khris Middleton suffers MCL sprain in the loss to the Bulls jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 3:28 AM
Charles F. Gardner @cf_gardner
Giannis expressed concern teammate Khris Middleton, who injured his left knee in the third quarter and will have an MRI on Thursday. “It’s tough. I know that feeling. You’re expecting the worst and hope for the best. He knows we are by his side… I’m going to pray for the best.” – 3:11 AM
Giannis expressed concern teammate Khris Middleton, who injured his left knee in the third quarter and will have an MRI on Thursday. “It’s tough. I know that feeling. You’re expecting the worst and hope for the best. He knows we are by his side… I’m going to pray for the best.” – 3:11 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Khris Middleton sprained his MCL and will undergo an MRI. A Grade-1 MCL sprain sidelines a player for an average of ∼17 days (or ∼8.5 games) while a Grade-2 MCL sprain sidelines a player for an average of ∼41 days (or ∼21 games), per @Jeff Stotts: basketballnews.com/stories/khris-… – 1:31 AM
Khris Middleton sprained his MCL and will undergo an MRI. A Grade-1 MCL sprain sidelines a player for an average of ∼17 days (or ∼8.5 games) while a Grade-2 MCL sprain sidelines a player for an average of ∼41 days (or ∼21 games), per @Jeff Stotts: basketballnews.com/stories/khris-… – 1:31 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Bulls have a real chance of beating the Bucks if Khris Middleton misses the rest of the series. Dude dropped 40 points in Game 4 of the Finals. So crucial with his scoring and playmaking. Big stretch for Jrue, Giannis has to do even more otherworldly stuff. Bulls have a shot. – 1:19 AM
The Bulls have a real chance of beating the Bucks if Khris Middleton misses the rest of the series. Dude dropped 40 points in Game 4 of the Finals. So crucial with his scoring and playmaking. Big stretch for Jrue, Giannis has to do even more otherworldly stuff. Bulls have a shot. – 1:19 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
At @TheAthletic: Bucks’ Khris Middleton suffers MCL injury in loss to Bulls theathletic.com/news/bucks-khr… – 1:12 AM
At @TheAthletic: Bucks’ Khris Middleton suffers MCL injury in loss to Bulls theathletic.com/news/bucks-khr… – 1:12 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
MCL sprain for Middleton makes sense with the way his leg slipped out from under him. Somewhat similar mechanism to Steph Curry’s in 2016 when he slipped on the Motiejunas wet spot. Let’s hope it’s Grade 1, in which case he might make it back in 2 weeksish. – 12:54 AM
MCL sprain for Middleton makes sense with the way his leg slipped out from under him. Somewhat similar mechanism to Steph Curry’s in 2016 when he slipped on the Motiejunas wet spot. Let’s hope it’s Grade 1, in which case he might make it back in 2 weeksish. – 12:54 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
This Khris Middleton news is a bummer of an ending for what was an exciting night of NBA playoff basketball. – 12:54 AM
This Khris Middleton news is a bummer of an ending for what was an exciting night of NBA playoff basketball. – 12:54 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Too many injuries in these playoffs already: Sprained MCL for Khris Middleton, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says. – 12:47 AM
Too many injuries in these playoffs already: Sprained MCL for Khris Middleton, Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says. – 12:47 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Sounds like Middleton could be on the shelf for a bit. Portis and his eye is day-to-day. Defending champs on the ropes! – 12:47 AM
Sounds like Middleton could be on the shelf for a bit. Portis and his eye is day-to-day. Defending champs on the ropes! – 12:47 AM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Khris Middleton has an MCL sprain. He’s scheduled for an MRI tomorrow – 12:46 AM
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Khris Middleton has an MCL sprain. He’s scheduled for an MRI tomorrow – 12:46 AM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters that Khris Middleton sprained his MCL and will have an MRI on Thursday. – 12:46 AM
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters that Khris Middleton sprained his MCL and will have an MRI on Thursday. – 12:46 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bucks forward Khris Middleton has a sprained MCL in his left knee, coach Mike Budenholzer says. – 12:44 AM
Bucks forward Khris Middleton has a sprained MCL in his left knee, coach Mike Budenholzer says. – 12:44 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer on Khris Middleton: “What I was just told on exam was an MCL sprain. We’ll get an MRI tomorrow.” – 12:42 AM
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer on Khris Middleton: “What I was just told on exam was an MCL sprain. We’ll get an MRI tomorrow.” – 12:42 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
No Middleton, no Portis. Bulls almost have to win this game – 12:07 AM
No Middleton, no Portis. Bulls almost have to win this game – 12:07 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Khris Middleton is out for the rest of the game due to left knee soreness, per the Bucks. – 12:06 AM
Khris Middleton is out for the rest of the game due to left knee soreness, per the Bucks. – 12:06 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton is out for the rest of the game with left knee soreness for the #Bucks – 12:04 AM
Khris Middleton is out for the rest of the game with left knee soreness for the #Bucks – 12:04 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton was slow getting up and is limping badly after taking a fall on that last basket by Brook Lopez. – 11:53 PM
Khris Middleton was slow getting up and is limping badly after taking a fall on that last basket by Brook Lopez. – 11:53 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bucks went on 15-2 run between 3:42 and 1:11 mark of Q3 to cut Bulls’ lead to 81-77. Giannis took over at both ends. Middleton 4-point play. Momentum was cresting
But Bulls responded in last 71 seconds to take 87-80 lead into fourth. Likely headed for another exciting finish – 11:42 PM
Bucks went on 15-2 run between 3:42 and 1:11 mark of Q3 to cut Bulls’ lead to 81-77. Giannis took over at both ends. Middleton 4-point play. Momentum was cresting
But Bulls responded in last 71 seconds to take 87-80 lead into fourth. Likely headed for another exciting finish – 11:42 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Middleton and Antetokounmpo almost played every second of the third quarter and they scored 25 of the 28 points for the Bucks in the period.
Middleton had 13. Antetokounmpo had 12.
Bucks cut it down to 3, but it’s back up to seven. Bulls up, 87-80, heading to the fourth quarter – 11:41 PM
Middleton and Antetokounmpo almost played every second of the third quarter and they scored 25 of the 28 points for the Bucks in the period.
Middleton had 13. Antetokounmpo had 12.
Bucks cut it down to 3, but it’s back up to seven. Bulls up, 87-80, heading to the fourth quarter – 11:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton picks up his fourth foul with 2.6 seconds left in the third quarter. – 11:40 PM
Khris Middleton picks up his fourth foul with 2.6 seconds left in the third quarter. – 11:40 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Khris Middleton completes a four-point play after drawing a foul on Vooch and the Bucks are now within four points.
14-2 run to close the gap and the quarter. – 11:36 PM
Khris Middleton completes a four-point play after drawing a foul on Vooch and the Bucks are now within four points.
14-2 run to close the gap and the quarter. – 11:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Khris Middleton getting into a groove from 3-point range right now. Bucks inching closer to a single-digit deficit, but the Bulls have done well to stave off a third quarter run. – 11:21 PM
Khris Middleton getting into a groove from 3-point range right now. Bucks inching closer to a single-digit deficit, but the Bulls have done well to stave off a third quarter run. – 11:21 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bucks had to work so hard just to get that Middleton three. Great closeouts by Vooch and Zach. – 11:19 PM
Bucks had to work so hard just to get that Middleton three. Great closeouts by Vooch and Zach. – 11:19 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton has attempted just four shots.
Jrue Holiday is 3-for-9.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is 5-for-11.
The bench is 1-for-6 and Bobby Portis hasn’t played since the first quarter.
The #Bucks have just 53 points with 7:50 to go in the third quarter. – 11:16 PM
Khris Middleton has attempted just four shots.
Jrue Holiday is 3-for-9.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is 5-for-11.
The bench is 1-for-6 and Bobby Portis hasn’t played since the first quarter.
The #Bucks have just 53 points with 7:50 to go in the third quarter. – 11:16 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Annnnddd the #Bucks open the second half with an offensive foul.
Khris Middleton picks up his third. – 11:08 PM
Annnnddd the #Bucks open the second half with an offensive foul.
Khris Middleton picks up his third. – 11:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton have eight of the #Bucks 10 turnovers thus far. – 10:47 PM
Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton have eight of the #Bucks 10 turnovers thus far. – 10:47 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
It’s hard to comprehend just how bad this first half would be without Wesley Matthews and Brook Lopez hitting a combined 6-of-7 from 3.
Holiday is 2-of-5 from the field with 3 TOs.
Middleton is 1-of-2 from the field with 3 TOs.
Bulls up, 51-45, with 3:23 left in the first half. – 10:41 PM
It’s hard to comprehend just how bad this first half would be without Wesley Matthews and Brook Lopez hitting a combined 6-of-7 from 3.
Holiday is 2-of-5 from the field with 3 TOs.
Middleton is 1-of-2 from the field with 3 TOs.
Bulls up, 51-45, with 3:23 left in the first half. – 10:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton has three turnovers thus far, after seven in Game 1. – 10:28 PM
Khris Middleton has three turnovers thus far, after seven in Game 1. – 10:28 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
If the Bucks are willing to switch Middleton onto DeRozan, that is going to be huge. DeRozan has struggled badly against Wes Matthews and Jrue Holiday. He got downhill much more easily against Middleton. pic.twitter.com/Gk7wh5VaWK – 10:12 PM
If the Bucks are willing to switch Middleton onto DeRozan, that is going to be huge. DeRozan has struggled badly against Wes Matthews and Jrue Holiday. He got downhill much more easily against Middleton. pic.twitter.com/Gk7wh5VaWK – 10:12 PM
More on this storyline
“You expect him to get up and walk it off and get back to the game, but you see that he was limping and limping and limping and you’re thinking like, ‘Oh, I hope it’s not bad, I hope it’s not bad,'” Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo said after the game. “We need this guy. When he asks for a sub, you know that it’s bothering him because he doesn’t leave the game.” -via ESPN / April 21, 2022
Eric Nehm: Bucks’ injury report for tonight’s back-to-back against the Clippers: OUT: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) Jrue Holiday (left ankle sprain) Brook Lopez (return to competition reconditioning) Khris Middleton (left wrist soreness) DeAndre’ Bembry (right knee surgery) -via Twitter @eric_nehm / April 1, 2022
Jim Owczarski: The #Bucks have ruled Giannis Antetokounmpo out for tonight’s game with right knee soreness, and he’ll join Khris Middleton (left wrist soreness) on the bench. Jrue Holiday and his band of merry mates takes on the #Wizards tonight at Fiserv Forum. @BenSteeleMJS is on it! -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / March 24, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.