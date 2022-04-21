Luka Doncic 'feeling great' after practice, but significant pessimism exists he'll be ready for Game 3

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on pessimism surrounding Dallas star Luka Doncic’s availability for a return vs. Utah in Game 3 tonight: es.pn/3ECiDTF – 3:22 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
At their morning shootaround ahead of Thursday’s Game 3, the Dallas Mavericks discussed Luka Doncic’s health status, what they’re doing differently without him, defending Donovan Mitchell, and taking away the Utah Jazz’s 3-point looks. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 2:50 PM
Tim Cato @tim_cato
the Mavericks’ success this series has come from:
— tightening the rotation
— creating good 3s
— limiting Utah’s 3s
— scoring in transition
i examined those trends and how Luka’s return would affect them theathletic.com/3259262/2022/0… – 2:22 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
“Feeling great,” Luka Doncic said after an extensive post-shootaround individual session that included running, ballhandling and shooting. Still no definitive word on his Game 3 status. – 2:19 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s status: We’ll see how he feels at game time
sportando.basketball/en/jason-kidd-… – 2:16 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Jason Kidd, speaking after today’s shootaround, with the latest on Luka’s Game 3 status, “We’ll see how he feels at game time. He’ll get with the trainers, do what he normally does for his workout. He’ll shoot and then we’ll make that decision.” – 2:10 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks star will be game-time decision in Game 3 vs. Jazz
cbssports.com/nba/news/luka-… – 2:00 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s outlook to play Game 3 tonight: “He’s scheduled to go through his progressions as if there was no injury … and then we’ll make that decision.”
More from Mavs’ shootaround this morning: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:57 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
These injuries to Booker and Middleton suck. I really hope Doncic doesn’t come back until he’s absolutely ready and the Raptors gotta be prudent about Barnes facing an 0-3 hole, too. – 1:55 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd says Doncic will go through his normal pregame routine, then a decision will be made whether he’ll play. – 1:34 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jason Kidd says that Luka Doncic is going through his normal game-day activities, and the Mavs will see how he’s feeling tonight. Decision could come before game time. pic.twitter.com/UGL2ee0aJq – 1:34 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic is having a good time at Mavs’ shootaround. He’s not wearing the starters’ white, which may or may not mean anything. pic.twitter.com/ag3mEdWUb9 – 1:30 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Luka Doncic on the court and doing some futbol stuff pic.twitter.com/K6UZXphZuf – 1:28 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Asked about the unique challenges of guarding Doncic, House said: “Next question.”
Not sure how to read into that. – 12:48 PM
Asked about the unique challenges of guarding Doncic, House said: “Next question.”
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Danuel House on taking on the challenge of potentially guarding Luka Doncic in the series: “Next question.” – 12:46 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Does Luka play? If he does, how effectively? If he doesn’t, can the Mavs replicate the formula of G2 and thus end an 11 game losing streak in SLC? What are Jazz adjustments? So many questions. Answers come starting w/@peasradio pre at 7:30. Tip w/Brad & me at 8:10 @theeagledallas – 10:42 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Good morning to everyone still looking for updates about Luka Doncic’s calf strain.
Mavs have a shootaround in Vivint Arena around noon Dallas time, and (in a very surprising turn of events) I’ll share updates here when there are updates to share. – 10:34 AM
Good morning to everyone still looking for updates about Luka Doncic’s calf strain.
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Crossover with Locked On Mavericks, if Luka plays, How does either team get to 4 wins and adjustments – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/crossover… – 9:55 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• Embiidzilla
• Celts holding bail on Kyrie & KD
• Caruso & DeRozan unbelievable in upset W
• Devin Booker injury
• Luka situation
• Self-Driving Cars
• My favorite 90s POGS
Here all night, come hang! ⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=ky0NP0… – 12:30 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Jazz confident they have an antidote to Mavs’ game plan with or without Luka Doncic dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:57 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka is listed as questionable for Game 3 between the #Mavs and Utah Jazz. He answered a variety of questions today when he met with the media for the first time since straining his left calf on April 10 in the regular season finale against the Spurs.
https://t.co/1UscyRHpfV pic.twitter.com/RGui5QT0lD – 7:34 PM
Luka is listed as questionable for Game 3 between the #Mavs and Utah Jazz. He answered a variety of questions today when he met with the media for the first time since straining his left calf on April 10 in the regular season finale against the Spurs.
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka Doncic on possibly playing in Game 3: “If there’s going to be risk, I don’t think I’m going to play. But like I said, yesterday and today we did some good things. I don’t want to play limited minutes and be nervous. I want to be out there the most time as possible.” pic.twitter.com/7Oq09t85sP – 7:18 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
“I’m going to see how it feels and then talk to the medical staff. At the end of the day if they say there’s no risk and I feel good, I’m going to be ready to go. But if I don’t feel good, then I’m not going to risk it.” — Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/4n1vKp2X0N – 7:16 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka Doncic talked to the media today for the 1st time since straining his left calf during the regular season finale on April 10 against the San Antonio Spurs. Luka said he doesn’t know if he’ll be ready to play tomorrow against Utah in Game 3. He is listed as questionable. pic.twitter.com/TM0H3WaqZB – 7:14 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “Luka is doing Luka. His sprint is different than anyone in the league. That’s the truth. I can’t put a speed on him, or a grade, or a 40 (yard dash) time. He’s doing everything. He’s going in the right direction.” pic.twitter.com/12FTQN9eej – 7:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane & I were joined by @Eric Pincus to talk Playoffs (including Booker, Simmons and Doncic updates), the 2022 offseason landscape, Lakers and the upcoming immersive session of @SportsBizClass in Las Vegas this summer.
youtu.be/OO7FFFXny8A – 7:02 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane & I were joined by @Eric Pincus to talk Playoffs (including Booker, Simmons and Doncic updates), the 2022 offseason landscape, Lakers and the upcoming immersive session of @SportsBizClass in Las Vegas this summer.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic: “It’s the toughest thing ever. … I just miss basketball. I know it’s only been two games, but I miss it so much.”
More on Luka’s hopeful playoff return with quotes from his first interview since the calf strain: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:52 PM
Luka Doncic: “It’s the toughest thing ever. … I just miss basketball. I know it’s only been two games, but I miss it so much.”
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
the wildest thing about the jazz fans mad at me over strategy ish is that I i’m the one that picked em, and said no chance w/o luka haha. @Kevin O’Connor trick yall, man (russ voice) 😂 – 5:34 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Mavs are officially listing Luka Dončić (left calf strain) as questionable for tomorrow’s Game 3 in Utah. – 5:16 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Mavericks Injury Report (as of 4/20)
QUESTIONABLE – Luka Doncic (left calf strain)
OUT – Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery)
OUT – Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery) – 5:07 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Quin Snyder just now on Doncic: “We’ve been conscious that he’s going to come back at some point of the series. It might not be (Game 3), we just don’t know. But we’ve been conscious of that.” – 3:35 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
#Mavs superstar Luka Doncic is “making progress, but not likely to play” Game 3 versus the #Jazz, per source. – 3:12 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Doncic “feeling good” but unsure if he will return for Game 3 Thursday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/20/don… – 2:58 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Jason Kidd after today’s practice on the possibility of a Luka return in Game 3, “He’s going in the right direction. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow. Hopefully, it’s a green light. If it’s not, we’re prepared to go without him.” – 2:58 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs guard Luka Doncic ‘improving a lot,’ uncertain if he will play in Game 3 vs. Jazz dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:57 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Players with 35+ points, 10+ rebounds and 9+ assists in a playoff game before turning 25:
Oscar Robertson (4x)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Charles Barkley
Devin Booker
Luka Doncic
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Isiah Thomas
Brandon Ingram – 2:53 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Luka Dončić after practicing today addressed the possibility of playing in Game 3 tomorrow night in Salt Lake City pic.twitter.com/cTpZqgcbTc – 2:51 PM
