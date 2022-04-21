Luka Doncic will not play in Game 3

Andrew Wojnarowski: Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is out for Game 3 vs. Utah tonight, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Maybe Luka would have recovered from his calf strain by now if he tried… pic.twitter.com/FZsQwzORVU – 6:43 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Injuries really impacting the playoff landscape. Luka reportedly out again for Game 3, now we learn that Milwaukee has lost Khris Middleton until at least the second round and Devin Booker is out for a while for Phoenix. No sure things in this crazy year. – 6:43 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
How would this starting five of players injured since April 10th fare in the playoffs – if healthy?
Booker, Luka, Barnes, Middleton, Capela – 6:21 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Luka Doncic out for Game 3 in Utah, expected to return for Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/21/luk… – 6:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Dallas star Luka Doncic ruled out for Game 3 vs. Utah tonight: es.pn/3L4jqPF – 6:14 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
Mavericks star Luka Doncic (calf) out for Game 3 vs. Jazz, source says dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:52 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
No Luka tonight is official. Jazz -8 is likely to be bet up but Utah has looked awfully vulnerable over the past few weeks. Be patient and you might be able to get Mavs +9 by tip-off. I’ll play a couple of props but passing on Game 3 side and total – 5:51 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Source: Luka Doncic will not play tonight in Mavs’ Game 3 vs. Utah Jazz, confirming @Adrian Wojnarowski‘s first report. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:48 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on pessimism surrounding Dallas star Luka Doncic’s availability for a return vs. Utah in Game 3 tonight: es.pn/3ECiDTF – 3:22 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
At their morning shootaround ahead of Thursday’s Game 3, the Dallas Mavericks discussed Luka Doncic’s health status, what they’re doing differently without him, defending Donovan Mitchell, and taking away the Utah Jazz’s 3-point looks. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 2:50 PM
Tim Cato @tim_cato
the Mavericks’ success this series has come from:
— tightening the rotation
— creating good 3s
— limiting Utah’s 3s
— scoring in transition
i examined those trends and how Luka’s return would affect them theathletic.com/3259262/2022/0… – 2:22 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s status: We’ll see how he feels at game time
sportando.basketball/en/jason-kidd-… – 2:16 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Jason Kidd, speaking after today’s shootaround, with the latest on Luka’s Game 3 status, “We’ll see how he feels at game time. He’ll get with the trainers, do what he normally does for his workout. He’ll shoot and then we’ll make that decision.” – 2:10 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks star will be game-time decision in Game 3 vs. Jazz
cbssports.com/nba/news/luka-… – 2:00 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s outlook to play Game 3 tonight: “He’s scheduled to go through his progressions as if there was no injury … and then we’ll make that decision.”
More from Mavs’ shootaround this morning: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:57 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
These injuries to Booker and Middleton suck. I really hope Doncic doesn’t come back until he’s absolutely ready and the Raptors gotta be prudent about Barnes facing an 0-3 hole, too. – 1:55 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kidd says Doncic will go through his normal pregame routine, then a decision will be made whether he’ll play. – 1:34 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jason Kidd says that Luka Doncic is going through his normal game-day activities, and the Mavs will see how he’s feeling tonight. Decision could come before game time. pic.twitter.com/UGL2ee0aJq – 1:34 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “We’ll see how he feels at game time.” – 1:32 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic is having a good time at Mavs’ shootaround. He’s not wearing the starters’ white, which may or may not mean anything. pic.twitter.com/ag3mEdWUb9 – 1:30 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic’s calf appears healthy enough to work on his soccer skills. pic.twitter.com/y5mz6oZplp – 1:29 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Luka Doncic on the court and doing some futbol stuff pic.twitter.com/K6UZXphZuf – 1:28 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Asked about the unique challenges of guarding Doncic, House said: “Next question.”
Not sure how to read into that. – 12:48 PM
Asked about the unique challenges of guarding Doncic, House said: “Next question.”
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Danuel House on taking on the challenge of potentially guarding Luka Doncic in the series: “Next question.” – 12:46 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Does Luka play? If he does, how effectively? If he doesn’t, can the Mavs replicate the formula of G2 and thus end an 11 game losing streak in SLC? What are Jazz adjustments? So many questions. Answers come starting w/@peasradio pre at 7:30. Tip w/Brad & me at 8:10 @theeagledallas – 10:42 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Good morning to everyone still looking for updates about Luka Doncic’s calf strain.
Mavs have a shootaround in Vivint Arena around noon Dallas time, and (in a very surprising turn of events) I’ll share updates here when there are updates to share. – 10:34 AM
Good morning to everyone still looking for updates about Luka Doncic’s calf strain.
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Crossover with Locked On Mavericks, if Luka plays, How does either team get to 4 wins and adjustments – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/crossover… – 9:55 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• Embiidzilla
• Celts holding bail on Kyrie & KD
• Caruso & DeRozan unbelievable in upset W
• Devin Booker injury
• Luka situation
• Self-Driving Cars
• My favorite 90s POGS
Here all night, come hang! ⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=ky0NP0… – 12:30 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Jazz confident they have an antidote to Mavs’ game plan with or without Luka Doncic dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:57 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka is listed as questionable for Game 3 between the #Mavs and Utah Jazz. He answered a variety of questions today when he met with the media for the first time since straining his left calf on April 10 in the regular season finale against the Spurs.
https://t.co/1UscyRHpfV pic.twitter.com/RGui5QT0lD – 7:34 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka Doncic on possibly playing in Game 3: “If there’s going to be risk, I don’t think I’m going to play. But like I said, yesterday and today we did some good things. I don’t want to play limited minutes and be nervous. I want to be out there the most time as possible.” pic.twitter.com/7Oq09t85sP – 7:18 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
“I’m going to see how it feels and then talk to the medical staff. At the end of the day if they say there’s no risk and I feel good, I’m going to be ready to go. But if I don’t feel good, then I’m not going to risk it.” — Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/4n1vKp2X0N – 7:16 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka Doncic talked to the media today for the 1st time since straining his left calf during the regular season finale on April 10 against the San Antonio Spurs. Luka said he doesn’t know if he’ll be ready to play tomorrow against Utah in Game 3. He is listed as questionable. pic.twitter.com/TM0H3WaqZB – 7:14 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “Luka is doing Luka. His sprint is different than anyone in the league. That’s the truth. I can’t put a speed on him, or a grade, or a 40 (yard dash) time. He’s doing everything. He’s going in the right direction.” pic.twitter.com/12FTQN9eej – 7:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane & I were joined by @Eric Pincus to talk Playoffs (including Booker, Simmons and Doncic updates), the 2022 offseason landscape, Lakers and the upcoming immersive session of @SportsBizClass in Las Vegas this summer.
youtu.be/OO7FFFXny8A – 7:02 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic: “It’s the toughest thing ever. … I just miss basketball. I know it’s only been two games, but I miss it so much.”
More on Luka’s hopeful playoff return with quotes from his first interview since the calf strain: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:52 PM
Luka Doncic: “It’s the toughest thing ever. … I just miss basketball. I know it’s only been two games, but I miss it so much.”
Marc Stein: Doncic has made considerable progress this week in his recovery from a left calf strain — partaking in more basketball activity Tuesday and Wednesday than initially hoped — but Dallas decides to wait until Game 4. More on the pre-game show tonight at 7 CT via @BallySportsSW. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / April 21, 2022
Marc Stein: The Mavericks plan to bring Luka Doncic back from injury for Saturday’s Game 4 in Utah after ruling him out for tonight’s Game 3, league sources say. More series coverage from me via @BallySportsSW More NBA coverage from me: marcstein.Substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / April 21, 2022
