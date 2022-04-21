Mavericks vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (1-1) play against the Utah Jazz (1-1) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Thursday April 21, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 41, Utah Jazz 30 (Q2 07:14)
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Powell picks up his 3rd foul with 7:55 left 2Q, Jason Kidd calls timeout after the 2-0 Jazz run.
Dallas still leads 37-26. That the Jazz are currently on pace for 15 threes is crazy… they’re playing 2005 basketball right now. – 9:54 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz crowd comes alive for the first time after Hassan rejects a shot by Dinwiddie, then Bogey drives and gets Powell to commit his third foul. It’s been slim pickings for things to get excited about thus far — 37-26 Dallas, 7:55 left til halftime. – 9:53 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
7:55 remaining in the first half: the Mavericks lead the Jazz 37-26…..amazing how well the mavericks have been able to keep the Jazz off the 3-point line in this series. Utah has taken five of them so far tonight – 9:53 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
If there’s a Dallas concern at the moment it’s Dinwiddie, who is 0-for-6 and clearly pressing. He’s now 12-of-39 (30.7%) in the series. – 9:53 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Welp…maybe we’re just getting the bad Jazz.
So confusing. A few possessions early with great defense from Donovan, nice stuff from Clarkson. But then slowly the screws get loose and the whole thing gets shaky. But there’s a lot of game left I don’t know. – 9:51 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mike Conley’s perfect record as an NBA gentleman has been blemished. The flagrant foul he was called for on Trey Burke was the first of Conley’s career, per @ESPNStatsInfo. Conley officially has zero career technicals (one rescinded). – 9:51 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
The seldom-seen six-point possession and Mavericks go up 15 before Conley’s bucket. – 9:50 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
dropping EPs & hammers 🎧
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Like on that one, Gobert comes over to help early… because the Jazz know they can’t depend on Clarkson to defend Dinwiddie in isolation. It’s so rough right now. – 9:49 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Josh Green is now 3-4 from 3, as the Jazz just continue to allow open looks beyond the arc. What could go wrong? – 9:49 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dallas was 48-8 in the regular season when taking a double-digit lead. Its biggest lead in Game 1 was 8 points.
Now? Dallas 37, Utah 22. – 9:49 PM
Dallas was 48-8 in the regular season when taking a double-digit lead. Its biggest lead in Game 1 was 8 points.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The refs review this Mike Conley foul for a flagrant, not giving Trey Burke room to land., and it’s confirmed.
Even before the flagrant, this Jazz performance has left a ton to be desired.
Zero crispness, bad fouls, no zip on the ball, crowd seems more nervous thane excited. – 9:48 PM
The refs review this Mike Conley foul for a flagrant, not giving Trey Burke room to land., and it’s confirmed.
Even before the flagrant, this Jazz performance has left a ton to be desired.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Flagrant one on Mike Conley….Trey Burke to the line….Dallas will retain possession – 9:48 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Refs will review to see if Conley warrants a flagrant for being in Burke’s landing space on that 3-point attempt. – 9:46 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
They’re reviewing Mike Conley’s 3-pt contest on Burke for flagrancy… and I think it probably is, honestly. Can’t get under a shooter while he’s landing like that. – 9:46 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Davis Bertans banked in a 3 while being fouled after a 60-footer from Jordan Clarkson at the first quarter horn was waved off. With 6 3s from Bertans, Josh Green and Kleber, Mavs up 9 early in a building they last left with a win in … April 2016.
More: marcstein.Substack.com – 9:45 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Heard a few boos after Clarkson’s turnover. This is a fanbase that saw Utah drop 7 of its last 11 regular season games and blow leads of 25, 21 and 17 points.
Let’s just say they are skeptical, for good reason. – 9:44 PM
Heard a few boos after Clarkson’s turnover. This is a fanbase that saw Utah drop 7 of its last 11 regular season games and blow leads of 25, 21 and 17 points.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
This is a special performance defensively so far from the mavericks. They truly have the Jazz in hell offensively. A simple pass right now is an adventure – 9:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Meanwhile in Utah… Maxi Kleber still doesn’t believe in missing 3s – 9:42 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
The Jazz better get serious, because currently, that’s not the case. – 9:42 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Mavs 27, Jazz 20. JC’s heave at the horn went in but was not off in time. Meanwhile, Dallas goes 5-12 on 3s; Utah just 7-18 FGs, 1-4 on 3s. Lots of midrange floatery stuff. On the other end, they need to find a way to shut down scoring machine Maxi Kleber. – 9:40 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
That’s not going to count. So the Jazz will trail Dallas 27-20 at the end of one quarter. One of Utah’s biggest issues is not being able to score efficiently. They shot 39 from the field and 1/4 from 3 in the first 12 minutes. Dallas has locked them down – 9:39 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
End Q1: Mavs lead 27-20
The Jazz are playing like when you know someone’s about to break up with you so you dump them first. – 9:39 PM
End Q1: Mavs lead 27-20
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Dallas up 27-20 on the Jazz after 1Q. Clarkson’s buzzer beater won’t count.
That went about as poorly as reasonably can be expected from a Utah perspective. Dallas again generating threes, Jazz shooting only 4. – 9:39 PM
Dallas up 27-20 on the Jazz after 1Q. Clarkson’s buzzer beater won’t count.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Clarkson’s 65-foot-ish heave swished through, just after the buzzer, though.
Typifying Utah’s night so far. – 9:39 PM
Clarkson’s 65-foot-ish heave swished through, just after the buzzer, though.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The mavericks are 10/19 from the field and 5/9 from three. They are getting any shot they want and confidently making them…..it’s a team right now that knows what’s working and feels that formula can’t be guarded – 9:36 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dallas is 5-for-9 on 3-pointers. Utah, which during the regular season made a living off being one of the top 3-point teams in the NBA, is 1-for-4.
Hence it’s Dallas 27, Utah 20. – 9:36 PM
Dallas is 5-for-9 on 3-pointers. Utah, which during the regular season made a living off being one of the top 3-point teams in the NBA, is 1-for-4.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Josh Green picked a real fun time to hit his first two playoff 3-pointers.
The guys the Mavs wanted to step up most in Luka Doncic’s absence have done exactly that so far in what’s likely Luka’s last absence. – 9:35 PM
Josh Green picked a real fun time to hit his first two playoff 3-pointers.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Jazz’s plan of putting Rudy on Josh Green and daring him to shoot is also going well pic.twitter.com/fhMd9EuO0z – 9:35 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Three of Dallas’ 4 made 3-pointers are corner 3’s, where the Jazz are most susceptible, partly because Gobert can’t get out there. – 9:34 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz have not played well thus far and Dallas has played extremely well. – 9:34 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Every Mavericks offensive possession has intention. They know what they want to do.
Utah… – 9:31 PM
Every Mavericks offensive possession has intention. They know what they want to do.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Jazz were 17-26 on floaters in Game 2. Looking like they’ll be taking a similar number tonight. Nothing remotely resembling an open C&S 3 so far. – 9:30 PM
Tim Cato @tim_cato
there are thousands of Taco Bell hot sauce packets cheering for the Jazz tonight pic.twitter.com/2t2ScBWpxy – 9:30 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Maxi Kleber is not going to shoot 100% from 3. At least I don’t think so – 9:30 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Maxi Kleber 2021-22 season quarters with 3 or more 3PM, the complete list:
3Q vs. UTA, 04-18-22
4Q vs. UTA, 04-18-22
1Q vs. UTA, 04-21-22 – 9:30 PM
Maxi Kleber 2021-22 season quarters with 3 or more 3PM, the complete list:
3Q vs. UTA, 04-18-22
4Q vs. UTA, 04-18-22
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
2:49 remaining in the first quarter: the Jazz trail the mavericks 19-14…..maxi Kleber is 3-3 from 3, running his total to 11 of his last 14….all three of his makes have been heavily contested, so he’s just on a roll right now. – 9:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I’m sorry Jerry Stackhouse, but if Maxi wins Dallas this series, he is my new favorite number 42 in Mavs history. – 9:29 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Maxi Kleber’s heater continues. He’s hit the first three he’s tried from beyond the arc. Mavericks grab a 19-14 lead. – 9:29 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
3:20 mark of the first quarter and Bogey hits the Jazz’s first 3. Then Kleber hits one right back on the other end. 19-14 Dallas with 2:49 left 1Q. – 9:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Maxi Kleber out here telling Luka “Take your time. I got this.” – 9:26 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Maxi Kleber picking up where he left off — 2-2 already from 3, though at least both were contested. Still, not a great sign for the Jazz. – 9:26 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Kleber subs in, immediately hits a corner three, collective grown from the @Utah Jazz fans in the arena. – 9:25 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
This is how Dallas has avoided giving up catch and shoot 3s to Utah. Just solid work getting thru screens, keeping the ball in an area where it’s hard to make passes. Conley contested floater missed. pic.twitter.com/HVe4jVmmVu – 9:23 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Out here at Goodfriends Beer Garden and Burger House in East Dallas and fans are into the Mavericks-Jazz game. Optimism is high, even with Luka sitting out tonight. Story coming later in the game at mavs.com – 9:22 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Very few thought Brunson would ever be this good.
Related, how incredible is getting Luka and Brunson in the same draft? – 9:21 PM
Very few thought Brunson would ever be this good.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Dallas working to isolate Brunson on Mitchell or Bogdanovic and let him work, and he has 6 of the Mavs 8 points. – 9:21 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
7:19 remaining in the first quarter: the Jazz trail Dallas 8-5….Jalen Brunson has six early points. The Jazz are 2/8 from the field thus far, mostly on good looks. – 9:19 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mavs again having a lot of success winning at the point of attack and getting by defenders. Brunson already with 6p. Dallas up 8-5 with 7:19 left 1Q. – 9:19 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
One Mavs assistant told me pregame that the key tonight would be to withstand what was sure to be a series of Utah roundhouse punches in the opening six minutes.
Well, so far, so good: After five minutes Dallas leads 8-5. – 9:18 PM
One Mavs assistant told me pregame that the key tonight would be to withstand what was sure to be a series of Utah roundhouse punches in the opening six minutes.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Dwight Powell gets 2 fouls early, 8:33 left 1Q, but Kidd keeps him in. – 9:16 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I think it should be appreciated that Xavier Sneed is complimenting the color palette in the building. – 9:15 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The @dmn_mavericks squad is rolling deep in Utah tonight for Game 3 and Saturday for Game 4.
@Brad Townsend, @KSherringtonDMN and me on 💻✍️ and @vernonbryant on 📸
Make sure to subscribe to @dallasnews for the most comprehensive local Mavs playoff coverage: dallasnews.com/marketing/subs… – 9:11 PM
The @dmn_mavericks squad is rolling deep in Utah tonight for Game 3 and Saturday for Game 4.
@Brad Townsend, @KSherringtonDMN and me on 💻✍️ and @vernonbryant on 📸
Mark Followill @MFollowill
From Utah, we’re underway on BSSW w/ coverage of G3 of Mavs and Jazz. The Mavs will have to win a game in SLC at some point in this series. The Mavs go into tonight having not won here since April 2016. Of note, the Jazz are only 11-10 in home playoff games under Quin Snyder. – 9:05 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Dinwiddie
Utah starters: Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Gobert, Mitchell, Conley
8:10 tip @theeagledallas – 8:35 PM
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Dinwiddie
Utah starters: Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Gobert, Mitchell, Conley
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/8qBoeYJ5vt – 8:30 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Prediction: The Jazz Bear will be busting out the motorcycle for this game.
(I absolutely, positively did NOT just hear it get fired up in the room adjacent to media dining.) – 8:25 PM
Prediction: The Jazz Bear will be busting out the motorcycle for this game.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder discussed preparing for the @Dallas Mavericks with and without Luka Doncic before Game 3, potentially the last game the @Utah Jazz will see the floor without the superstar.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/mu6HnhzG2f – 8:21 PM
Quin Snyder discussed preparing for the @Dallas Mavericks with and without Luka Doncic before Game 3, potentially the last game the @Utah Jazz will see the floor without the superstar.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
A mid court meeting of Donovan Mitchell and Dwyane Wade.
(Not pictured: Ryan Smith, Danny Ainge, and Mark Cuban also met courtside pregame for 5-10 minutes.) pic.twitter.com/2esNdekIx7 – 8:11 PM
A mid court meeting of Donovan Mitchell and Dwyane Wade.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz are breaking out some gold for the playoffs pic.twitter.com/SP9UBm2o6K – 8:07 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Tonight’s leading scorer will be _____
Jazz Pregame Show on @ATTSportsNetRM at 6:30 PM MT 📺 pic.twitter.com/kL9aDxW8BQ – 8:02 PM
Tonight’s leading scorer will be _____
David Locke @DLocke09
Pre game in Salt Lake City @ Utah Jazz instagram.com/p/CcoepeOP9Z0/… – 8:01 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Ep 61 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss the @Utah Jazz vs @Dallas Mavericks playoff series.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #TakeNote #dALLasIN pic.twitter.com/GVzFz9GM28 – 8:01 PM
Basketball Pod Ep 61 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss the @Utah Jazz vs @Dallas Mavericks playoff series.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Donovan Mitchell gets some pregame wisdom from Jazz minority owner Dwyane Wade, who has a little playoff history of his own with the Mavs. pic.twitter.com/Qv3Qof5MH2 – 7:58 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Here’s the arena where the Mavs and Jazz will battle it out tonight in Salt Lake City. pic.twitter.com/sTx5lnhBHI – 7:52 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jalen Brunson and Sterling Brown working out before Game 3 tonight between the Mavericks and Jazz. pic.twitter.com/cPmEZquOdn – 7:51 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is out on the Vivint Arena court for a pregame shooting session — and for a good laugh at Peter Patton’s expense when he faked him in the post with a no-look toss and swish. pic.twitter.com/SqwHccEHL4 – 7:49 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd confirms Luka Doncic will not play tonight vs. Jazz: “He continues to progress. We said from the start of his injury we would be cautious, and we feel like sitting him tonight follows that plan.” dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:43 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jason Kidd, talking about the Jazz’s proclivity for taking and making early 3s, says, “We’ve dodged some bullets. They’ve had some really good looks.” Expects the Jazz to push the pace and cited the need for Dallas to improve its transition defense. – 7:35 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jason Kidd confirms Luka Doncic is out tonight for the @Dallas Mavericks.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/PGbvSdYFEu – 7:33 PM
Jason Kidd confirms Luka Doncic is out tonight for the @Dallas Mavericks.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dallas Mavericks officially rule out Luka Doncic for Game 3 tonight vs Jazz because of his left calf strain – 7:33 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “He continues to progress, but as we’ve said from the start, we’re going to be cautious with his injury. Sitting him tonight fits with that.” – 7:32 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jazz coach Quin Snyder on Jalen Brunson: “When he’s dribbling the ball, he’s constantly using his feet to get you off balance, and he’s able to use his strength to hold the line and use his body to create space.”
Said Jazz have plan for Luka, but Jalen has shown little dropoff. – 7:32 PM
Jazz coach Quin Snyder on Jalen Brunson: “When he’s dribbling the ball, he’s constantly using his feet to get you off balance, and he’s able to use his strength to hold the line and use his body to create space.”
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Luka Dončić (left calf strain) is out for Game 3 in Utah.
Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Frank Ntilikina (illness recovery) will remain out. – 7:32 PM
Luka Dončić (left calf strain) is out for Game 3 in Utah.
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jason Kidd confirms that Luka Doncic will not play.
“We are going to be cautious.” – 7:31 PM
Jason Kidd confirms that Luka Doncic will not play.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd confirms the widespread reports that Luka Doncic is OUT for tonight’s Game 3 vs. the Jazz. – 7:31 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Quin Snyder, asked if Jazz prepared to face Doncic in G3, says “that’s been an undercurrent throughout the series,” then notes the difficulty of facing Brunson-Dinwiddie. pic.twitter.com/Pto6FdUHIJ – 7:28 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin Snyder begins his media session by again harping on the need for the Jazz to run more. Notes that Utah’s halfcourt efficiency was better than the Mavericks’, but scored less than a third as many points per possession in transition. – 7:23 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
We call this a ✨fun fact✨
#ByTheNumbers | @Qualtrics pic.twitter.com/6kQUiFL00R – 7:03 PM
We call this a ✨fun fact✨
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Presumably, we’ll hear the official word on Luka when Jason Kidd has his pregamer in about 30 minutes. If he’s out, as is being reported, here’s hoping the Mavericks packed their shooting eyes on the trip to Utah. – 6:59 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Maybe Luka would have recovered from his calf strain by now if he tried… pic.twitter.com/FZsQwzORVU – 6:43 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Injuries really impacting the playoff landscape. Luka reportedly out again for Game 3, now we learn that Milwaukee has lost Khris Middleton until at least the second round and Devin Booker is out for a while for Phoenix. No sure things in this crazy year. – 6:43 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
How would this starting five of players injured since April 10th fare in the playoffs – if healthy?
Booker, Luka, Barnes, Middleton, Capela – 6:21 PM
How would this starting five of players injured since April 10th fare in the playoffs – if healthy?
David Locke @DLocke09
Going to be a good night Jazz fans. Let’s get the building busting. Let’s remind the nation why Utah has the best home court advantage in the NBA. Remind them why this has been a model franchise for decades. You want noise around our team. We will make the noise tonight. – 6:18 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Luka Doncic out for Game 3 in Utah, expected to return for Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/21/luk… – 6:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Dallas star Luka Doncic ruled out for Game 3 vs. Utah tonight: es.pn/3L4jqPF – 6:14 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
Mavericks star Luka Doncic (calf) out for Game 3 vs. Jazz, source says dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:52 PM
From @Callie Caplan:
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
No Luka tonight is official. Jazz -8 is likely to be bet up but Utah has looked awfully vulnerable over the past few weeks. Be patient and you might be able to get Mavs +9 by tip-off. I’ll play a couple of props but passing on Game 3 side and total – 5:51 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Will be on @NBATV at 6:10est/4:10mtn talking @Utah Jazz and @Dallas Mavericks Game 3. Tune in – 5:50 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Source: Luka Doncic will not play tonight in Mavs’ Game 3 vs. Utah Jazz, confirming @Adrian Wojnarowski‘s first report. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:48 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks plan to bring Luka Doncic back from injury for Saturday’s Game 4 in Utah after ruling him out for tonight’s Game 3, league sources say.
More series coverage from me via @BallySportsSW
More NBA coverage from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:46 PM
The Mavericks plan to bring Luka Doncic back from injury for Saturday’s Game 4 in Utah after ruling him out for tonight’s Game 3, league sources say.
More series coverage from me via @BallySportsSW
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
With Jordan Poole, Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards all taking the floor tonight, some pre-game reading on the four young guards who have been the story of the first round so far:
theathletic.com/3260057/2022/0… – 5:41 PM
With Jordan Poole, Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards all taking the floor tonight, some pre-game reading on the four young guards who have been the story of the first round so far:
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
I’ll be at this place tonight for Mavericks-Jazz, game 3. Visiting my old Bryan Adams area. Come by for a visit and to let me know what you’re thinking about tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/POCNhokima – 5:37 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Half court shots for everyone 🤣
@chime | #dALLasIN pic.twitter.com/DQPOWhiXJV – 5:27 PM
Half court shots for everyone 🤣
David Locke @DLocke09
Mavericks are shooting 5 of 13 within 6 feet of the rim when Rudy Gobert is the closest defender.
38.5% FG
league average on those shots are 66% pic.twitter.com/VIHAaRTnt3 – 4:46 PM
Mavericks are shooting 5 of 13 within 6 feet of the rim when Rudy Gobert is the closest defender.
38.5% FG
David Locke @DLocke09
Royce O’Neale is 5 for 9 from three in the playoffs.
Last year he was 28 of 60 from 3 in playoffs
He is now 33 of his last 69 from 3 (48%) in the playoffs
He has been clutch pic.twitter.com/NwqKOyTB5F – 4:20 PM
Royce O’Neale is 5 for 9 from three in the playoffs.
Last year he was 28 of 60 from 3 in playoffs
He is now 33 of his last 69 from 3 (48%) in the playoffs
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
📹| Danuel is ready for the fans’ energy to be “mindboggling.” Hope y’all are up for the challenge 📣
#ShootaroundInterviews | @ZionsBank – 4:16 PM
📹| Danuel is ready for the fans’ energy to be “mindboggling.” Hope y’all are up for the challenge 📣
David Locke @DLocke09
Donovan Mitchell has scored 30 or more in 9 of his last 10 playoff games
In those 10 games he is averaging
33.5 pts
4.6 rebs
6.1 ast
44%
43% from 3 on 11 attempts
84.4% FT on 7.7 attempts
Let’s Go !!!!! pic.twitter.com/9FiirWwFTX – 4:07 PM
Donovan Mitchell has scored 30 or more in 9 of his last 10 playoff games
In those 10 games he is averaging
33.5 pts
4.6 rebs
6.1 ast
44%
43% from 3 on 11 attempts
84.4% FT on 7.7 attempts
David Locke @DLocke09
Donovan Mitchell Home Playoff games
45 v. LA Clippers on 16 of 30 shooting
37 v. LA Clippers on 15 of 29 shooting
30 pts, 10 ast v. Memphis is Clinching Game 5
31 v. Houston in Game 4 in 2019
34 v. Houston in Game 3 in 2019
38 in Game 6 clincher v. OKC in 2018
Let’s Go !!!!! pic.twitter.com/iUDMbwiZ3N – 4:04 PM
Donovan Mitchell Home Playoff games
45 v. LA Clippers on 16 of 30 shooting
37 v. LA Clippers on 15 of 29 shooting
30 pts, 10 ast v. Memphis is Clinching Game 5
31 v. Houston in Game 4 in 2019
34 v. Houston in Game 3 in 2019
38 in Game 6 clincher v. OKC in 2018
David Locke @DLocke09
During the regular season the Jazz played 20% of their possessions in the final 7 seconds of the shot clock. So far in the series they have played 25% of their possessions in the final 7 seconds of the shot clock
17 of 42 (40%) on FG’s and 9 of 19 from 3 (47%)
51% EFG – 3:53 PM
During the regular season the Jazz played 20% of their possessions in the final 7 seconds of the shot clock. So far in the series they have played 25% of their possessions in the final 7 seconds of the shot clock
17 of 42 (40%) on FG’s and 9 of 19 from 3 (47%)
Dan Favale @danfavale
*bracing myself for the discourse in the event of a jazz and/or nuggets loss tonight* pic.twitter.com/sJlFDhq32D – 3:52 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
We’ve got a good one premiering tomorrow 📺
The Westchester kids argue like brothers because that’s what they are.
#JazzFeatures | @AFCU pic.twitter.com/sBVdpFJzD2 – 3:49 PM
We’ve got a good one premiering tomorrow 📺
The Westchester kids argue like brothers because that’s what they are.
David Locke @DLocke09
Three point shooting in the first 8 seconds of the shot clock in this series
Jazz 1 for 13
Mavericks 7 of 14 (all 7 came in the first 6 seconds) – 3:38 PM
Three point shooting in the first 8 seconds of the shot clock in this series
Jazz 1 for 13
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on pessimism surrounding Dallas star Luka Doncic’s availability for a return vs. Utah in Game 3 tonight: es.pn/3ECiDTF – 3:22 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Here’s what Donovan Mitchell and Danuel House had to say about Utah’s “mind-boggling” home playoff atmosphere ksl.com/article/503913… – 3:02 PM
