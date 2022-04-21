No timetable for Devin Booker return, says Monty Williams

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Devin Booker’s timetable for a return, the Suns’ “experience in the uncomfortable” and more from Thursday’s practice in New Orleans: https://t.co/w9mZN75kwb pic.twitter.com/9Rg36E8Wc9 – 4:49 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
CJ McCollum, Willie Green both describe #NBA No. 1 overall seed Suns as “dangerous” even if they have to play without All-Star guard Devin Booker due to injury. Thursday’s #Pelicans practice report presented by @HUBInsurance: https://t.co/epnXSz5ar2 pic.twitter.com/msyUdAQ5zq – 4:35 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Suns coach Monty Williams said Devin Booker didn’t do anything on the floor at practice today.
“You just have to wait and see how he progresses over the next whatever many days. But it is a finicky injury.” pic.twitter.com/XjL6zQ7Jbs – 4:29 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Just landed in NOLA
Flight delay. Just getting info from Thursday’s practice.
Devin Booker (hamstring) rested and “didn’t do anything on the floor” in practice, said #Suns coach Monty Williams.
“We just have to wait and see how he progresses over the next whatever many days.” – 4:15 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Phoenix played a seven-game stretch in December without Devin Booker due to injury and went 5-2. Suns had eight players appear in every game and average double-digit scoring (Ayton 19.4, Johnson 14.6, Paul 14.3, Payne 12.9, McGee 12.0, Bridges 11.4, Crowder 11.1, Shamet 10.4) – 4:09 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
With Devin Booker out, are the Suns in trouble? I think they should still win this series. @Chris Haynes thinks they’re in danger pic.twitter.com/6ghirpQCwm – 4:06 PM
Allia LaForce @ALaForce
Devin Booker strained his left hamstring in December and missed 16 days. Sense of urgency different for playoffs vs regular season, but 16 days was his last length of recovery. The team has NOT a given a time table for return. @NBAonTNT @NBATV – 3:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
That’s our leading scorer, a guy we thought should’ve been MVP of the league this year. So without him, I think a lot of guys probably think you gotta do more, but we just gotta sort of do more together.” – Chris Paul on playing without Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/gPCCBoLXDV – 3:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Devin Booker didn’t take part in anything in practice (obviously) but he is here. Asked about the report of a 2-3 week timetable and the Suns’ familiarity with playing without guys, and here’s what he had to say: pic.twitter.com/SdDLcqKGjD – 3:15 PM
Allia LaForce @ALaForce
Monty Williams told me Devin Booker, who strained his right hamstring in game 2, did not do anything on the court today. He is resting now. There is no time table the team has set for his return, despite reports. @NBAonTNT @Phoenix Suns @NBATV – 2:58 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Phoenix Suns Devin Booker could miss 2-to-3 weeks
sportando.basketball/en/phoenix-sun… – 2:22 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Booker reportedly has Grade 1 hamstring strain, could miss 2-3 weeks nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/21/boo… – 2:05 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
These injuries to Booker and Middleton suck. I really hope Doncic doesn’t come back until he’s absolutely ready and the Raptors gotta be prudent about Barnes facing an 0-3 hole, too. – 1:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I think Devin Booker is clearly the most important player on the Suns. I also think the panic that we’ve got suddenly a real series on our hands is bordering on Chris Paul slander. – 1:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Report: #Suns All-Star Devin Booker could be sidelined 2-3 weeks with right hamstring strain azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:52 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bummer for Devin Booker and the Suns if 2-3 weeks is indeed the timetable for a return, but this group still has more than enough to win this series. Defense has to be better and guys have to step up as they’ve done all season – 1:42 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Devin Booker injury update: Suns star could miss 2-3 weeks with hamstring strain, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/devin… – 1:41 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The suns are good enough to get past the Pelicans without Booker, but they’ll need him against the Mavs (or Jazz). – 1:39 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker could miss 2-to-3 weeks with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, @Brian Windhorst reports: es.pn/3vBU2KE – 1:31 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
Tuesday was truly a special day. We surprised the Flint Affiliation basketball players with free Puma sneakers. The shoes were purchased with proceeds of our new book, “All In: The Kelvin Torbert Story.” Everyone also received a free book. #AllIn
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
• Embiidzilla
• Celts holding bail on Kyrie & KD
• Caruso & DeRozan unbelievable in upset W
• Devin Booker injury
• Luka situation
• Self-Driving Cars
• My favorite 90s POGS
Here all night, come hang! ⬇️
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Who has to step up the most with Devin Booker (hamstring) likely out Game 3?
If you think it’s someone else, quote the tweet with your guy of choice?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns Playoff Pulse: Devin Booker injury, tied 1-1, should Pelicans worry Phoenix? azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 10:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Quick FYI:
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
After Devin Booker’s hamstring injury, Suns face latest test of adversity – https://t.co/hD8uPI3iJy via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/PYISWUD3yL – 8:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane & I were joined by @Eric Pincus to talk Playoffs (including Booker, Simmons and Doncic updates), the 2022 offseason landscape, Lakers and the upcoming immersive session of @SportsBizClass in Las Vegas this summer.
youtu.be/OO7FFFXny8A – 7:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
MRI confirms Devin Booker has mild right hamstring strain, most likely out #Suns-#Pelicans Game 3 and 4 https://t.co/4WWwnNz3wi via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/OFDDBBCy4E – 6:08 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Devin Booker injury (3:13)
🔘 Pelicans (12:58)
🔘 Thunder (20:21)
🔘 Ben Simmons (37:39)
🔘 Jokic, Gobert, awards debate (43:22)
🔘 Marcus Smart (52:14)
🔘 Giannis (1:18:45)
🎧 https://t.co/1psoEXMXf7
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Took a look at the impact of Devin Booker’s hamstring strain: espn.com/nba/insider/st… (ESPN+) – 5:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker missed 7 games with left hamstring strain in December.
#Suns went 5-2, but I’m looking at three different numbers.
30. 19. 3
Booker hurt left hamstring Nov. 30 vs. Warriors.
Returned Dec. 19 vs. Hornets.
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 The Pelicans’ chances against the Suns without Devin Booker
🗣 Grizzlies-Timberwolves
🗣 Any concerns with the Heat’s offense?
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @RohanNadkarni on if the Pelicans can beat the Suns without Devin Booker, the Grizzlies bouncing back to beat the Timberwolves, Jimmy Butler’s huge night for the Heat, and much more around the NBA playoffs: open.spotify.com/episode/3BKIc5… – 3:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I thought they played harder than we did.” #Suns coach Monty Williams. – 12:48 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“If we have to play without Book, next man up.” #Suns coach Monty Williams on Devin Booker (right hamstring tightness). – 12:47 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“We’ll get more information, we’ll have a better update tomorrow.” – Monty Williams on Devin Booker’s hamstring – 12:45 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said Devin Booker injured the hamstring trying to get back in transition on defense. #Suns – 12:42 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“Our guys have to understand that this team is going to play hard every possession.”
Monty Williams pointed out the poor transition defense, saying it was as bad as he’s seen during his time in Phoenix – 12:42 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said that was probably the worst transition defense the team has played since he got to Phoenix. – 12:41 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said he thinks the Devin Booker hamstring injury happened on one play. No other update. – 12:41 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on Devin Booker: “I think it happened on one play when he was trying to track someone down in transition.” Said they didn’t have anything else to say on it yet – 12:41 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
A few minutes ago, Suns HC Monty Williams told TNT’s Allie LaForce before the 4thQ that Devin Booker may have a hamstring injury. Team just now said Booker has right hamstring tightness and will not return tonight. #NBA – 12:10 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Monty Williams was trying to call timeout before Jose inbounded the ball.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Devin Booker “may have a hamstring injury,” Suns coach Monty Williams tells TNT’s @ALaForce entering the fourth quarter of Game 2 against visiting New Orleans.
Devin Booker “may have a hamstring injury,” Suns coach Monty Williams tells TNT’s @ALaForce entering the fourth quarter of Game 2 against visiting New Orleans.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 12:04 AM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Monty Williams tells @ALaForce that Devin Booker “may have a hamstring injury” and the Suns will “know more after the game.” – 12:02 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Think about the energy that you expend.” #Suns coach Monty Williams on defending and then giving up offensive rebounds.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on Mikal Bridges finishing 2nd in DPOY voting: “One, congrats to Marcus, he’s an amazing defender and has been for a long time, and he’s finally getting his due. At the same time, I was a bit stung when Mikal didn’t get it, but I was also happy he finished 2nd.” – 8:16 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said there was a point last night when he thought about putting Landry Shamet in but he went back to Cam Payne again. Williams said there will be opportunities for Shamet to get in the game going forward. – 6:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He does a good job of being ready.” Monty Williams on Landry Shamet (foot), who didn’t play in Sunday’s Game 1. #Suns pic.twitter.com/H7yF15tiUS – 3:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams acknowledged the 25 rebounds Jonas Valanciunas got, but wonders how Valanciunas got 13 offensive rebounds without a three-second call. #Suns – 3:48 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said DeAndre Ayton was fine today. Wasn’t a regular practice but he says he’s fine after taking that shoulder to the face last night – 3:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He was fine.” Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton after he took a shoulder hit from rookie Herbert Jones in the 4th quarter. #Suns – 3:42 PM
Duane Rankin: OFFICIAL: Devin Booker (hamstring) OUT Game 3 at #Pelicans. #Suns -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / April 21, 2022
Christian Clark: CJ McCollum on the likelihood Devin Booker misses several games: “What I’ve told the team many times is a wounded animal is more dangerous than a healthy animal because you don’t know what to expect.” -via Twitter @cclark_13 / April 21, 2022
Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has suffered a Grade 1 right hamstring strain and could miss 2-3 weeks, sources told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on Thursday. -via ESPN / April 21, 2022
