Robert Williams has had no setbacks, 4-6 week return benchmark 'looking good'

Jay King: Ime Udoka said Robert Williams will travel with the Celtics. He’s progressing well, has had no setbacks. “That benchmark that we aimed (for) of 4-6 weeks is looking good.”
Source: Twitter @ByJayKing
Source: Twitter @ByJayKing
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka on Rob Williams: “He’s starting to do more contact work.” – 12:54 PM
Ime Udoka on Rob Williams: “He’s starting to do more contact work.” – 12:54 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says Robert Williams will travel with the team. He’s progressing well and has had no setbacks and the 4-6 week timeline is still looking good. Yesterday was 3 weeks since his surgery – 12:52 PM
Ime Udoka says Robert Williams will travel with the team. He’s progressing well and has had no setbacks and the 4-6 week timeline is still looking good. Yesterday was 3 weeks since his surgery – 12:52 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Rob Williams will travel with the team to Brooklyn for Games 3 and 4 to continue his rehab according to Ime Udoka. “He’s had no setbacks.” – 12:52 PM
Rob Williams will travel with the team to Brooklyn for Games 3 and 4 to continue his rehab according to Ime Udoka. “He’s had no setbacks.” – 12:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that Rob Williams will travel with the Celtics to Brooklyn.
Udoka said Williams is progressing well and has no setbacks. Added that “the 4-6 benchmark is looking pretty good.” – 12:52 PM
Ime Udoka said that Rob Williams will travel with the Celtics to Brooklyn.
Udoka said Williams is progressing well and has no setbacks. Added that “the 4-6 benchmark is looking pretty good.” – 12:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I don’t know if y’all remember this or not, but Rob Williams played 3-on-3 today, three weeks to the day after surgery… – 9:57 PM
I don’t know if y’all remember this or not, but Rob Williams played 3-on-3 today, three weeks to the day after surgery… – 9:57 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
The Celtics have gotten so much shit throughout the last few years regarding their drafting. Now look where they are. Jayson/Jaylen killing. Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard stepping up HUGE as role players. Smart is DPOY. Rob Williams had a breakout season. – 9:52 PM
The Celtics have gotten so much shit throughout the last few years regarding their drafting. Now look where they are. Jayson/Jaylen killing. Grant Williams and Payton Pritchard stepping up HUGE as role players. Smart is DPOY. Rob Williams had a breakout season. – 9:52 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Nets at Celtics– TD Garden – April 20, 2022 – Game 2 Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Theis
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond
OUT: Boston: Rob Williams Brooklyn: Ben Simmons, Joe Harris pic.twitter.com/GIIUN78RmP – 7:02 PM
Nets at Celtics– TD Garden – April 20, 2022 – Game 2 Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Theis
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond
OUT: Boston: Rob Williams Brooklyn: Ben Simmons, Joe Harris pic.twitter.com/GIIUN78RmP – 7:02 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Robert Williams is playing some 3-on-3 as he hits the three-week mark in his recovery timeline masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 6:09 PM
New: Robert Williams is playing some 3-on-3 as he hits the three-week mark in his recovery timeline masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 6:09 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Udoka said he doesn’t expect Durant to struggle again. And robert Williams III has progressed to 3-on-3 but they aren’t counting on him soon. – 5:28 PM
Udoka said he doesn’t expect Durant to struggle again. And robert Williams III has progressed to 3-on-3 but they aren’t counting on him soon. – 5:28 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Per Ime Udoka: Rob Williams is now taking part in 3-on-3 work, including contact. No update on timeline. – 5:26 PM
Per Ime Udoka: Rob Williams is now taking part in 3-on-3 work, including contact. No update on timeline. – 5:26 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ime Udoka says Robert Williams has started getting some 3-on-3 work in practice as he continues his rehab work from a knee injury. Celtics still expecting to play this series without him, but door remains open for a return if he continues improving. – 5:24 PM
Ime Udoka says Robert Williams has started getting some 3-on-3 work in practice as he continues his rehab work from a knee injury. Celtics still expecting to play this series without him, but door remains open for a return if he continues improving. – 5:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that Robert Williams has started playing 3-on-3 Celtics practices and “looks good at times and is doing more every day”. Udoka added that Boston is still planning to be without Williams for this series, but that they are happy with his progress. – 5:23 PM
Ime Udoka said that Robert Williams has started playing 3-on-3 Celtics practices and “looks good at times and is doing more every day”. Udoka added that Boston is still planning to be without Williams for this series, but that they are happy with his progress. – 5:23 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says Robert Williams has progressed to 3 on 3 work and the Celtics are happy with his progress – 5:21 PM
Ime Udoka says Robert Williams has progressed to 3 on 3 work and the Celtics are happy with his progress – 5:21 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Robert Williams has moved up to doing 3-on-3 work and is making progress but Udoka said the team is still preparing to play the series without him. #Celtics #Nets – 5:21 PM
Robert Williams has moved up to doing 3-on-3 work and is making progress but Udoka said the team is still preparing to play the series without him. #Celtics #Nets – 5:21 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams has gotten 3 on 3 work done now, but they’re monitoring the risk of swelling post surgery. He’ll have a heavy session then have to ease up the next day. Udoka reiterates they are going through this series with the assumption he’ll be out. – 5:20 PM
Rob Williams has gotten 3 on 3 work done now, but they’re monitoring the risk of swelling post surgery. He’ll have a heavy session then have to ease up the next day. Udoka reiterates they are going through this series with the assumption he’ll be out. – 5:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
You could make two playoff teams with the current injuries.
First team:
— Luka Doncic
— Devin Booker
— Scottie Barnes
— Zion Williamson
— Rob Williams
Second team:
— Jamal Murray
— Lonzo Ball
— Michael Porter Jr
— Ben Simmons
— Clint Capela
Hoping we see these guys soon. pic.twitter.com/JteouEWgNA – 2:31 PM
You could make two playoff teams with the current injuries.
First team:
— Luka Doncic
— Devin Booker
— Scottie Barnes
— Zion Williamson
— Rob Williams
Second team:
— Jamal Murray
— Lonzo Ball
— Michael Porter Jr
— Ben Simmons
— Clint Capela
Hoping we see these guys soon. pic.twitter.com/JteouEWgNA – 2:31 PM
More on this storyline
Keith Smith: Ime Udoka said that there is no timeline for Robert Williams to fully practice with the Celtics. But that Williams has “jumped up the level” and has been doing 3-on-3 and 4-on-4. Udoka also said Williams is “starting to do more contact work”. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / April 21, 2022
Chris Mannix: Ime Udoka says Rob Williams is playing three-on-three and “looking good at times.” Says Celtics are still planning on playing without him this series but is happy with Williams progress. -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / April 20, 2022
Marc Stein: Celtics coach Ime Udoka continues to say that Boston is preparing to play its entire first-round series against Brooklyn without Robert Williams. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / April 17, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.