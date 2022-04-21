Stephen Curry's minutes can be 'elevated' tonight

Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry’s minute total can be “elevated” tonight in Game 3 a bit. Came through the first two games well. pic.twitter.com/9WqQGsMWZV
Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater
Katy Winge @katywinge
Favorite quote of the day from Jeff Green after the Nuggets shoot around: when asked about if there’s a difference in Steph Curry starting vs coming off the bench, he replied with “nah, the mother f****** still good as shit” 🤣☠️ – 3:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Asked Steph Curry whether Warriors have discussed matching Denver’s desperation: “There’s going to be increased level of physicality, we’re going to face adversity that we probably haven’t faced during first 2 … If we can’t match their energy, then we don’t have a shot at all.” – 2:54 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Eventually Steph Curry will be back in the starting lineup. Someone — Poole, Wiggins, Looney — will have to come out.
Curry: “Hopefully I’ve demonstrated at the end of the day it really doesn’t matter.”
Full Curry quote on the “difficult decision” pic.twitter.com/GQM61o8gNP – 2:49 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Stephen Curry getting up shots in Denver: pic.twitter.com/zhxJVgNJ3g – 2:10 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry should be able to play more minutes in Game 3 following days off. – 2:06 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jeff Green on what’s different guarding Steph Curry off the bench: pic.twitter.com/t2mdcIML0J – 1:47 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jeff Green, asked if there’s a difference between Steph Curry starting vs. coming off the bench: “The m******** is still good as shit.” – 1:32 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
During Game 2 against the Nuggets, the Warriors’ trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole combined for a fiery 84 points. Here’s a look at all the stats and highlights. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/18/war… – 1:00 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
MCL sprain for Middleton makes sense with the way his leg slipped out from under him. Somewhat similar mechanism to Steph Curry’s in 2016 when he slipped on the Motiejunas wet spot. Let’s hope it’s Grade 1, in which case he might make it back in 2 weeksish. – 12:54 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 114-107. Lead series 2-0.
Brown – 22/4/6
Tatum – 19/6/10
Grant – 17 points
Horford – 16 points
Theis – 15 points
Smart – 12 points
Pritchard – 10 points
Celtics – 52% FGs
Durant – 27 points
Brown – 23 points
Dragic – 18 points
Curry – 16 points
Nets – 46.1% FGs – 9:49 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics with another thrilling win, this one 114-107 after trailing by 17. Lead series 2-0. Brown 22, Tatum 19, GWilliams 17, Horford 16, Theis 15, Smart 12, Pritchard 10; Durant 27 (4-17 FG, 18-20 FTs), Brown 23, Dragic 18, Curry 16, Irving 10 (4-13 FG). – 9:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That last Seth Curry three was changed to a two.
Updated score is 92-87 Nets. – 9:18 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Replay center deems Seth Curry’s shot was a 2, not a 3. It’s 92-87 Nets – 9:16 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Curry shot in opening minute of the quarter overturned from a 3 to 2 during the review in timeout. 92-87 Nets. – 9:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Replay center has waved off Seth Curry’s last 3 and ruled it as a 2. – 9:16 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Nets lose a point after Curry 3 turned into a 2. Celtics down just five now. – 9:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets lead 90-85 after three
Grant – 17 points
Horford – 16 points
Theis – 15 points
Celtics – 48.3% FGs
Celtics – 8-23 3Ps
Celtics – 13 TOs
Durant – 21 points
Brown – 18/6/4
Dragic – 16 points
Curry – 14 points
Nets – 52.6% FGs
Nets – 9-17 3Ps
Nets – 12 TOs – 9:11 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics trail #Nets 90-85 after 3Q. GWilliams 17, Horford 16, Theis 15, Brown 12, Tatum 12; Durant 21, Brown 18, Dragic 16, Curry 14, Irving 8.
Tatum & Brown: 8-25 FG
Durant & Irving: 7-21 FG. – 9:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Foul trouble watch:
Boston
4 – Horford
3 – Tatum, Theis, White
Brooklyn
4 – Durant, Curry
3 – Claxton, Dragic, Drummond – 8:58 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen made the steal on Durant to get Tatum the dunk, which was great, but then he got overzealous on the Drummond drive and left Curry wide open in the corner. Then 2 quick fouls on Tatum and after all that it’s just 3 points off the halftime lead – 8:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry and Steve Nash are still complaining to officials about how Seth could have been called for a Flagrant 1 while some of these other calls are common fouls. – 8:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nets lead 65-55 at the half
Grant – 13 points
Horford – 10 points
Theis – 9 points
Tatum – 7 points, 5 assists
Celtics – 47% FGs
Celtics – 6-19 3P
Celtics – 9 TOs
Dragic – 16 points
Durant – 15 points
Brown – 14 points
Curry – 8 points
Nets – 60% FGs
Nets – 6-12 3P
Nets – 8 TOs – 8:21 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
So, Goran Dragic (13 points) and Bruce Brown (14 points, four, rebounds, two assists, a block, a steal) going to do damage to the Celtics. Throw in some Seth Curry (eight points), too.
Let’s include Kevin Durant’s 15 points as Nets put up 60-plus in first half vs. Celtics. – 8:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Lots of loss of focus moments by Boston.
-Tatum had Curry on a switch, ended up in a Smart pullup three.
-Brown loses Brown for an easy offensive rebound and a foul – 8:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not sure posting up Brown on Curry is the way, but getting him on the move against Curry can work. Straight post-ups are too easy to double for Brooklyn. Cuts can work though. – 7:26 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
That’s such a silly flagrant. Curry did what you’re supposed to–all arm – 7:25 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown for a few words for Seth Curry after that hard foul. Tatum and Brown have been accused over the years of being too nice on the floor. That wasn’t one of those examples. #Celtics #Nets – 7:23 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Foul on Seth Curry, fouling Jayson Tatum. The play is under review to see if it was a flagrant foul. – 7:23 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics finally getting to run off some turnovers. Seth Curry’s foul on Jayson Tatum is being reviewed for a flagrant foul. They might say he swung unnecessarily, which sent Tatum to the floor – 7:23 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry foul on Tatum being reviewed for a flagrant. #Nets #Celtics – 7:23 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Good hard foul there by Seth Curry on Jayson Tatum to prevent the easy bucket. Timeout, Nets. Officials are going to review the foul now for a flagrant. It shouldn’t be one. – 7:22 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
And they’re going to review this foul by Curry on Tatum. #Celtics #Nets – 7:22 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Seth Curry with a hard foul on Tatum on fast break and they will be reviewing it for a flagrant. – 7:22 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry hesitated on a wide-open corner 3, turns the ball over and it leads to Al Horford scoring in transition plus the foul. Curry has to let that thing fly. The playmaking is only an added bonus because he shoots 70% on wide open 3s. – 7:21 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Nets at Celtics– TD Garden – April 20, 2022 – Game 2 Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Theis
Brooklyn – Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant, Andre Drummond
OUT: Boston: Rob Williams Brooklyn: Ben Simmons, Joe Harris pic.twitter.com/GIIUN78RmP – 7:02 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
The Nets’ Starters vs. the Celtics:
👴🏾Kyrie Irving
💦Seth Curry
🔒Bruce Brown
💲Kevin Durant
🦍Andre Drummond – 6:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Daniel Theis
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nets starters:
Andre Drummond
Bruce Brown
Kevin Durant
Seth Curry
Kyrie Irving – 6:31 PM
