Talks between Lakers, Rockets on Russell Westbrook-John Wall trade never gained serious traction

That impasse prompted the Rockets to inquire about a trade deadline swap for Russell Westbrook, with the belief that Westbrook would be more amenable to negotiating a buyout. But those February conversations between Houston and the Los Angeles Lakers never gained serious traction, sources told B/R. The Rockets sought a future Lakers first-rounder, which was a non-starter for L.A.’s front office. It still seems unlikely that such a deal framework will ever cross the finish line.
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 18 REB
✅ 9 AST
It’s the 11th time he’s recorded at least 30p/10r/5a in a playoff game.
Only one active player has more such games:
48 – LeBron James
11 – Antetokounmpo
11 – Russell Westbrook
9 – Kevin Durant
7 – Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/g6XF3wXeeX – 9:21 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The latest on John Wall, plus how the Pelicans’ improbable postseason run changed the context in New Orleans, benefited OKC’s draft stock, and may have critical implications on the Blazers’ efforts to acquire Jerami Grant, all at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10033… – 8:58 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
If the Raptors get swept, Westbrook (a player in decline) for Nick Nurse (a coach in decline) feels like a fair deal on both sides. AK – 10:58 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version! Part 1 of our talk w/@Dan Woike about the Westbrook fiasco, Rob Pelinka, front office accountability, and more. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtube.com/watch?v=3pP9F6… – 5:22 PM
John Wall @JohnWall
Love and miss these days ‼️ RT @UKBlueChips: Coach Cal’s first season at Kentucky was one of the most entertaining teams in college basketball history 🔥
What 👏 A 👏 Time 👏 To 👏 Be 👏 Alive pic.twitter.com/LOkIwyc9CA – 5:01 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Part 1 of our conversation w/@Dan Woike, in which we talk Westbrook, front office accountability and the Lakers coaching search. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/why… – 1:46 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Rockets Off-season Primer
Bouncing around some of the important questions for Houston this summer — extensions, John Wall, the draft and more. theathletic.com/3257339/2022/0… – 10:51 AM
Rockets Off-season Primer
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
605 players appeared in an NBA game this past regular season.
They did NOT include:
– Ben Simmons
– TJ Warren
– Jonathan Isaac
– Jamal Murray
– James Wiseman
– Kawhi Leonard
– Jason Preston
– Kendrick Nunn
– Dario Saric
– John Wall
– Zion Williamson – 6:37 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Rockets offseason questions: What’s the free-agency approach? Is Jalen Green the cornerstone? Will John Wall stay?
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3257339/2022/0… – 1:29 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2017, the @Oklahoma City Thunder‘s Russell Westbrook became the first player in NBA postseason history to record a 50-point triple-double:
✅ 51 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 13 AST
Westbrook is still the only player to accomplish the feat. pic.twitter.com/HblQgxrpgU – 11:01 AM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
#Rockets offseason primer:
Draft possibilities, futures of Wood/Gordon, extension talks, the John Wall equation, free agency strategy, youth movement and much more.
New for @The Athletic:
(Sub for $1) theathletic.com/3257339/2022/0… – 10:08 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Presti called Kevin Durant a “basketball god,” James Harden a “basketball genius” and Russell Westbrook a “basketball warrior.”
Presti: “We’re not competing with our past.” – 4:00 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Sam Presti: “Skill is recognizing when you’ve been fortunate. I know we’ve been very fortunate.
The main thing is a Kevin Durant is a basketball god. James Harden is a basketball genius. Russell Westbrook is a basketball warrior.” – 4:00 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Presti said the night the Thunder traded Westbrook to Houston, Shai was in the practice gym working out. He had just arrived via trade. SGA didn’t even have Thunder gear on. – 3:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Sam Presti said the night they traded Russell Westbrook, he was writing his article for the Oklahoman he walked down the hallways, heard a ball bouncing “I walked into an office that had a window and I looked out and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was working out and he just got here.” – 3:50 PM
Michael Scotto: I asked a few NBA executives what they thought of Russell Westbrook’s trade value now. One NBA executive said, “Westbrook will still be viewed as a negative asset by most teams, but some teams might be willing to take on one bad year in order to shed three years of future money.” Another NBA executive said, “Right now, his trade value is extremely negative. All it takes, however, is one team to be desperate to add talent and have bad contracts to make it happen. The reality is that 95 percent of teams view that as a terrible contract right now. They’re not doing that unless they’re dumping a bunch of stuff.” -via HoopsHype / April 20, 2022
Yet it has since been conveyed to me that the Lakers have more boundaries than advertised when it comes to weighing Russell Westbrook trades. One league source said that injury histories would be a prime consideration in any deal, given how injuries have so routinely intruded upon the last two seasons for both 37-year-old LeBron James and 29-year-old Anthony Davis. -via marcstein.substack.com / April 17, 2022
Translation: The Lakers are unlikely to consent to a Charlotte trade headlined by Gordon Hayward — not after Hayward’s first two seasons in Charlotte have likewise been injury-filled. The Lakers surely understand that they need to factor in durability if they are taking on long-term money, which suggests that Terry Rozier would have to be the Southern California-bound headliner if the Hornets and Lakers eventually progress to serious trade talks. -via marcstein.substack.com / April 17, 2022
