Warriors vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (2-0) play against the Denver Nuggets (2-2) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Thursday April 21, 2022
Golden State Warriors 69, Denver Nuggets 59 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This feels rude… but Facu played only 3:53 in that first half, and Nuggets lost 8 points in those minutes – 11:26 PM
This feels rude… but Facu played only 3:53 in that first half, and Nuggets lost 8 points in those minutes – 11:26 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
18 Points | 8 Boards | 2 Assists | 2 Steals
Joker doin’ it all at half🃏 pic.twitter.com/95VNeLHZDf – 11:24 PM
18 Points | 8 Boards | 2 Assists | 2 Steals
Joker doin’ it all at half🃏 pic.twitter.com/95VNeLHZDf – 11:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nuggets need more defenders. Not exactly what Jamal and MPJ bring obviously – 11:21 PM
Nuggets need more defenders. Not exactly what Jamal and MPJ bring obviously – 11:21 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Warriors scored 138 points-per-100-possessions in that first half. They shot 67.5% from the field and hit 12 3s. Draymond Green has 9 assists. Nuggets are down 10 despite that offensive show. – 11:21 PM
Warriors scored 138 points-per-100-possessions in that first half. They shot 67.5% from the field and hit 12 3s. Draymond Green has 9 assists. Nuggets are down 10 despite that offensive show. – 11:21 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Less than stellar end to the half has Denver down 69-59 at the break.
Nuggets let GSW knock down 12 3-pointers in the half & Payton II has 11 pts.
Jokic is leading the way with 18 points & 8 rebs. Cousins has 9 off the bench.
If you’re Malone, what’s the message to the team? – 11:21 PM
Less than stellar end to the half has Denver down 69-59 at the break.
Nuggets let GSW knock down 12 3-pointers in the half & Payton II has 11 pts.
Jokic is leading the way with 18 points & 8 rebs. Cousins has 9 off the bench.
If you’re Malone, what’s the message to the team? – 11:21 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Barton. My dude. I respectfully ask what the actual hell you were thinking. Denver giving away these possessions with silly decisions creates crucial gaps they can’t make up for. – 11:20 PM
Barton. My dude. I respectfully ask what the actual hell you were thinking. Denver giving away these possessions with silly decisions creates crucial gaps they can’t make up for. – 11:20 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Warriors have tied their playoff record with 12 3’s in a half. – 11:20 PM
Warriors have tied their playoff record with 12 3’s in a half. – 11:20 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Bad news: The Warriors have only missed 13 shots in this game. 68% from the field.
Good news: the Nuggets are only down by 10.
Third quarter has to be big for Denver. – 11:19 PM
Bad news: The Warriors have only missed 13 shots in this game. 68% from the field.
Good news: the Nuggets are only down by 10.
Third quarter has to be big for Denver. – 11:19 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
HALFTIME: Warriors up 69-59 on the Nuggets. Golden State is having its way offensively. 67.5% from the field (12-for-21 from 3). To hold off Denver, though, the Warriors might need to tighten things up defensively. – 11:19 PM
HALFTIME: Warriors up 69-59 on the Nuggets. Golden State is having its way offensively. 67.5% from the field (12-for-21 from 3). To hold off Denver, though, the Warriors might need to tighten things up defensively. – 11:19 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors lead the Nuggets 69-59 at halftime. Golden State shot 68% from the field, but allowed Denver to shoot 52%. Obviously no defense was played by either team in the first half.
Poole: 16 points (6-8)
Curry: 15 points (6-9)
Thompson: 12 points (5-8)
Payton: 11 points (4-4) – 11:18 PM
Warriors lead the Nuggets 69-59 at halftime. Golden State shot 68% from the field, but allowed Denver to shoot 52%. Obviously no defense was played by either team in the first half.
Poole: 16 points (6-8)
Curry: 15 points (6-9)
Thompson: 12 points (5-8)
Payton: 11 points (4-4) – 11:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That’s a tough end to first half for Denver. Mostly stayed in it vs whatever you all are calling that lineup, and they were still on wrong end of 6-0 run to close second quarter. – 11:18 PM
That’s a tough end to first half for Denver. Mostly stayed in it vs whatever you all are calling that lineup, and they were still on wrong end of 6-0 run to close second quarter. – 11:18 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
The Warriors have tied their playoff record with 12 three’s in the half. Also shooting 68% from the field. – 11:18 PM
The Warriors have tied their playoff record with 12 three’s in the half. Also shooting 68% from the field. – 11:18 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
The Warriors shot 15-19 from inside the arc in the first half. – 11:18 PM
The Warriors shot 15-19 from inside the arc in the first half. – 11:18 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors a half a step slow on defense, Curry can definitely be better with the ball, and Denver was the best it’s been offensively.
And it’s a 10-point Warriors’ lead.
Nuggets will have one more push, for sure – 11:18 PM
Warriors a half a step slow on defense, Curry can definitely be better with the ball, and Denver was the best it’s been offensively.
And it’s a 10-point Warriors’ lead.
Nuggets will have one more push, for sure – 11:18 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail 69-59:
-Jokić had 18-8-2-2, thought he played well, his matchups hit over expected # on threes that half. Can’t control that.
-AG has 4 OREBs and is still somehow 2/8
-Cousins/Rivers played well
-Facu a -8 in 4 minutes pic.twitter.com/JpyZpEmw5w – 11:18 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail 69-59:
-Jokić had 18-8-2-2, thought he played well, his matchups hit over expected # on threes that half. Can’t control that.
-AG has 4 OREBs and is still somehow 2/8
-Cousins/Rivers played well
-Facu a -8 in 4 minutes pic.twitter.com/JpyZpEmw5w – 11:18 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Austin Rivers has been tormented by Stephen Curry his entire career. Worked over his dad pretty good, too. – 11:16 PM
Austin Rivers has been tormented by Stephen Curry his entire career. Worked over his dad pretty good, too. – 11:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
That offense, with zero movement, no screening, no passing and a bad shot from Will to close the half, ain’t it.
#Nuggets down 10 at the break. – 11:16 PM
That offense, with zero movement, no screening, no passing and a bad shot from Will to close the half, ain’t it.
#Nuggets down 10 at the break. – 11:16 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Rivers with a good close out prevents a three from Klay. Morris with a bad close allows an open three from Curry. The close out is done very poorly in the NBA considering how reliant so many teams are on the three point shot – 11:16 PM
Rivers with a good close out prevents a three from Klay. Morris with a bad close allows an open three from Curry. The close out is done very poorly in the NBA considering how reliant so many teams are on the three point shot – 11:16 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Good news for Denver at half:
-Survived the Warriors mortar fire from 3
-Did not give away as many free points
-Played much more physical
Bad news for Denver at half:
-They have no chance to defend the Warriors no matter what happens
-Despite strong play, they trail by 10 – 11:16 PM
Good news for Denver at half:
-Survived the Warriors mortar fire from 3
-Did not give away as many free points
-Played much more physical
Bad news for Denver at half:
-They have no chance to defend the Warriors no matter what happens
-Despite strong play, they trail by 10 – 11:16 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Did Reggie just laud Gordon for his defense moments after Curry blew by him for a layup? Damn sure did!! – 11:15 PM
Did Reggie just laud Gordon for his defense moments after Curry blew by him for a layup? Damn sure did!! – 11:15 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry got fed up after his third head-scratcher pass and just decided to shoot – 11:15 PM
Curry got fed up after his third head-scratcher pass and just decided to shoot – 11:15 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
What was a 12-point game two minutes ago is now just a six-point margin. Contributions coming from Austin, AG and Will to support Joker, who’s sitting on 16 points and 8 boards. Denver appears to have weathered the 3-point shooting spree. – 11:13 PM
What was a 12-point game two minutes ago is now just a six-point margin. Contributions coming from Austin, AG and Will to support Joker, who’s sitting on 16 points and 8 boards. Denver appears to have weathered the 3-point shooting spree. – 11:13 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Nuggets attacking the rim well against the Warriors’ lineup – 11:11 PM
Nuggets attacking the rim well against the Warriors’ lineup – 11:11 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
There has been a lot of frustration pointed at Barton this series, but he has consistently been the only other offensive player to make an impact other than Jokic. He hasnt always succeeded, but he has done everything he can on offense to give Denver a boost. – 11:10 PM
There has been a lot of frustration pointed at Barton this series, but he has consistently been the only other offensive player to make an impact other than Jokic. He hasnt always succeeded, but he has done everything he can on offense to give Denver a boost. – 11:10 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
There’s 2:45 to go in the first half and the Warriors are shooting 66.7% from the floor and have hit 11 3s. – 11:09 PM
There’s 2:45 to go in the first half and the Warriors are shooting 66.7% from the floor and have hit 11 3s. – 11:09 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Warriors spearheaded by four sons of former NBA players—Curry, Thompson, Wiggins and Payton. No sweat! Nuggets counter with Austin Rivers… – 11:09 PM
Warriors spearheaded by four sons of former NBA players—Curry, Thompson, Wiggins and Payton. No sweat! Nuggets counter with Austin Rivers… – 11:09 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors are clearly knocking down all these shots because of the altitude. – 11:06 PM
Warriors are clearly knocking down all these shots because of the altitude. – 11:06 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
A few big shots aside, the Warriors energy tonight hasn’t been at the same level as Games 1/2. But the Nuggets look convinced of their own impending demise. – 11:04 PM
A few big shots aside, the Warriors energy tonight hasn’t been at the same level as Games 1/2. But the Nuggets look convinced of their own impending demise. – 11:04 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Warriors are now 11-of-19 from 3-point range. Not only is it Poole/Klay/Steph, but GPII is cooking them with 11 points and three triples.
I don’t care how good the offense is. If the Warriors are going to shoot nearly 70%, like they’re doing, well… – 11:02 PM
Warriors are now 11-of-19 from 3-point range. Not only is it Poole/Klay/Steph, but GPII is cooking them with 11 points and three triples.
I don’t care how good the offense is. If the Warriors are going to shoot nearly 70%, like they’re doing, well… – 11:02 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Draymond, Wiggins, and Payton going 5/7 for 3 is an absolute killer. – 11:02 PM
Draymond, Wiggins, and Payton going 5/7 for 3 is an absolute killer. – 11:02 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
The Warriors seem like they have barely had to adjust and still have so much left to try if needed.
The Nuggets? They are already out of answers. This is a glorified exhibition game at this point. Denver does not have the ceiling to keep up. – 11:02 PM
The Warriors seem like they have barely had to adjust and still have so much left to try if needed.
The Nuggets? They are already out of answers. This is a glorified exhibition game at this point. Denver does not have the ceiling to keep up. – 11:02 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Such a body blow for Denver to play that well offensively, finally get doing, and down double digits with 4 minutes left in the half – 11:01 PM
Such a body blow for Denver to play that well offensively, finally get doing, and down double digits with 4 minutes left in the half – 11:01 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
That was an embarrassing defensive sequence from Denver. My lord. One open Warriors 3 after another. – 11:01 PM
That was an embarrassing defensive sequence from Denver. My lord. One open Warriors 3 after another. – 11:01 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Each time Gary Payton II has stepped on the floor tonight, the Warriors have made a run. He hasn’t missed a shot yet tonight (4-4) and has 11 points. And, of course, his defense has been fantastic. – 11:01 PM
Each time Gary Payton II has stepped on the floor tonight, the Warriors have made a run. He hasn’t missed a shot yet tonight (4-4) and has 11 points. And, of course, his defense has been fantastic. – 11:01 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
This is insane shooting from the “other” Warriors. What can you do? – 11:01 PM
This is insane shooting from the “other” Warriors. What can you do? – 11:01 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
GPII is feeling it from 3 tonight. Reminds me of this piece: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 11:01 PM
GPII is feeling it from 3 tonight. Reminds me of this piece: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 11:01 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Nuggets actively sagging way off Gary Payton II. Have Jokic on him right now. But Payton’s made them pay with three first half 3s. – 11:00 PM
Nuggets actively sagging way off Gary Payton II. Have Jokic on him right now. But Payton’s made them pay with three first half 3s. – 11:00 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
This shaping up like one of those Draymond Green triple-double nights. – 11:00 PM
This shaping up like one of those Draymond Green triple-double nights. – 11:00 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Each time Gary Payton II has stepped on the floor tonight, the Warriors have made a run. – 10:59 PM
Each time Gary Payton II has stepped on the floor tonight, the Warriors have made a run. – 10:59 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
The Nuggets’ bench unit just got serious production from Boogie (9 points), Bones, J-Myke, Austin and Bryn.
A four-point game and Joker’s back in. All you can ask of them. – 10:58 PM
The Nuggets’ bench unit just got serious production from Boogie (9 points), Bones, J-Myke, Austin and Bryn.
A four-point game and Joker’s back in. All you can ask of them. – 10:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie wanted to see the Nuggets defend the Warriors with Boogie and Joker on the floor together for 60 seconds… pic.twitter.com/J3baRZhiL3 – 10:56 PM
Reggie wanted to see the Nuggets defend the Warriors with Boogie and Joker on the floor together for 60 seconds… pic.twitter.com/J3baRZhiL3 – 10:56 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan Poole has 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting with 7:11 left in the half btw. – 10:55 PM
Jordan Poole has 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting with 7:11 left in the half btw. – 10:55 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Can’t get over how good Jordan Poole has been this series. The guy looks like a superstar vs. Denver. – 10:55 PM
Can’t get over how good Jordan Poole has been this series. The guy looks like a superstar vs. Denver. – 10:55 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Nuggets are +1 in the non-Jokic minutes. They’re +7 in the Splash in the Poole lineup minutes. But they’re still down 49-45. – 10:55 PM
Nuggets are +1 in the non-Jokic minutes. They’re +7 in the Splash in the Poole lineup minutes. But they’re still down 49-45. – 10:55 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
So much for a three-guard lineup. Warriors now have four guards on the floor — Curry, GPII, Poole and Thompson — to go along with Bjelica. – 10:54 PM
So much for a three-guard lineup. Warriors now have four guards on the floor — Curry, GPII, Poole and Thompson — to go along with Bjelica. – 10:54 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
There was good Boogie for a bit but it started to sour and Malone went straight to Jokic.
Malone is wasting no time tonight. – 10:54 PM
There was good Boogie for a bit but it started to sour and Malone went straight to Jokic.
Malone is wasting no time tonight. – 10:54 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Michael Malone wasn’t lying about trying different things tonight. He has four guards on the floor with Boogie — Forbes, Bones, Facu and Austin Rivers. – 10:54 PM
Michael Malone wasn’t lying about trying different things tonight. He has four guards on the floor with Boogie — Forbes, Bones, Facu and Austin Rivers. – 10:54 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Facu’s coming back in with 8:16 left. He’s there to hound Poole, who’s killing the #Nuggets for the third straight game. – 10:52 PM
Facu’s coming back in with 8:16 left. He’s there to hound Poole, who’s killing the #Nuggets for the third straight game. – 10:52 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Here comes Campazzo for JaMychal Green.
Campazzo came in as soon as Steph did. – 10:52 PM
Here comes Campazzo for JaMychal Green.
Campazzo came in as soon as Steph did. – 10:52 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jordan Poole got the Smitty Okie Doke in his arsenal too? Wow. @Steve Smith – 10:52 PM
Jordan Poole got the Smitty Okie Doke in his arsenal too? Wow. @Steve Smith – 10:52 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Zero (0) defense is being played tonight by both teams. Warriors and Nuggets are both hovering around 60 percent shooting. – 10:52 PM
Zero (0) defense is being played tonight by both teams. Warriors and Nuggets are both hovering around 60 percent shooting. – 10:52 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Boogie Cousins came to play.
Looks like a completely different player. Locked in and dominating on the block. – 10:51 PM
Boogie Cousins came to play.
Looks like a completely different player. Locked in and dominating on the block. – 10:51 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
That was a great read by Bones. He had to stay patient with a live dribble and he came through. – 10:51 PM
That was a great read by Bones. He had to stay patient with a live dribble and he came through. – 10:51 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Boogie has had a really good game. There are things he can’t do defensively, but he’s doing a nice job within what he’s capable of. – 10:51 PM
Boogie has had a really good game. There are things he can’t do defensively, but he’s doing a nice job within what he’s capable of. – 10:51 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
In both games of this series, the Warriors have taken over the game in the second quarter. They’ve scored 32 points each game in the second. – 10:47 PM
In both games of this series, the Warriors have taken over the game in the second quarter. They’ve scored 32 points each game in the second. – 10:47 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bryn Forbes walks around like he just stole your girl, whether he’s playing well or not. And he’s playing well tonight. – 10:47 PM
Bryn Forbes walks around like he just stole your girl, whether he’s playing well or not. And he’s playing well tonight. – 10:47 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Not much defense in the first quarter. as Warriors take a 34-32 lead into the Q2.
-Poole/Curry/Thompson with 23 points (9/14 FG)
-DEN 11-7 rebound advantage – 10:45 PM
Not much defense in the first quarter. as Warriors take a 34-32 lead into the Q2.
-Poole/Curry/Thompson with 23 points (9/14 FG)
-DEN 11-7 rebound advantage – 10:45 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Monte Morris runs to the locker room with his right forearm wrapped ahead of the start of the second. – 10:45 PM
Monte Morris runs to the locker room with his right forearm wrapped ahead of the start of the second. – 10:45 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Aggressive Nikola Jokic goes for 12 points, six rebounds. Warriors’ best lineup loses its two minutes together by seven. Gary Payton II gifts Denver five points with two late quarter fouls. Warriors still up two at the end of the first quarter. – 10:45 PM
Aggressive Nikola Jokic goes for 12 points, six rebounds. Warriors’ best lineup loses its two minutes together by seven. Gary Payton II gifts Denver five points with two late quarter fouls. Warriors still up two at the end of the first quarter. – 10:45 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors lead the Nuggets 34-32 after one. Golden State is shooting 60 percent from the field (14-23), but they’re allowing Denver to shoot 55 percent (12-22). Jokić already has 12 points (5-7) and 6 rebounds. Poole leads the Dubs with 8, Curry and Thompson have 7 points each. – 10:45 PM
Warriors lead the Nuggets 34-32 after one. Golden State is shooting 60 percent from the field (14-23), but they’re allowing Denver to shoot 55 percent (12-22). Jokić already has 12 points (5-7) and 6 rebounds. Poole leads the Dubs with 8, Curry and Thompson have 7 points each. – 10:45 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q1: Warriors up 34-32 on the Nuggets. Not the greatest start defensively from Golden State, which is allowing Denver to shoot 54.5% from the field (3-for-4 from 3). – 10:43 PM
END OF Q1: Warriors up 34-32 on the Nuggets. Not the greatest start defensively from Golden State, which is allowing Denver to shoot 54.5% from the field (3-for-4 from 3). – 10:43 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jordan Poole stares down Facu Campazzo after that final first-quarter play. – 10:43 PM
Jordan Poole stares down Facu Campazzo after that final first-quarter play. – 10:43 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Facu Campazzo checks in for the final 1.6 seconds of the first quarter. He’s there to mug Poole.
Warriors end the first up 34-32, shooting 61% from the field. That 3-headed monster? Curry, Poole and Thompson have 22 combined. – 10:43 PM
Facu Campazzo checks in for the final 1.6 seconds of the first quarter. He’s there to mug Poole.
Warriors end the first up 34-32, shooting 61% from the field. That 3-headed monster? Curry, Poole and Thompson have 22 combined. – 10:43 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Excellent start for Jokic. 12 points, six rebounds, 5-7 from the floor, with just one three. Jokic’s three-point shot has been broken since February. He’s got to live in the paint. – 10:43 PM
Excellent start for Jokic. 12 points, six rebounds, 5-7 from the floor, with just one three. Jokic’s three-point shot has been broken since February. He’s got to live in the paint. – 10:43 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Coming in hot 💥
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/q7yrbpJb8n – 10:42 PM
Coming in hot 💥
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/q7yrbpJb8n – 10:42 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Cousins has a distinct advantage playing against the Warriors; he knows all the plays he wasn’t involved in… – 10:42 PM
Cousins has a distinct advantage playing against the Warriors; he knows all the plays he wasn’t involved in… – 10:42 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Facu checks in with 1.6 seconds left in the 1st quarter.
Nuggets are only down 2. They’ve played really well. GSW still making ridiculous shots combined with super easy shots. – 10:42 PM
Facu checks in with 1.6 seconds left in the 1st quarter.
Nuggets are only down 2. They’ve played really well. GSW still making ridiculous shots combined with super easy shots. – 10:42 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
No Facu Campazzo in the first quarter for Malone, who went with Bones, Forbes, Rivers, JaMychal Green and Boogie off the bench. – 10:40 PM
No Facu Campazzo in the first quarter for Malone, who went with Bones, Forbes, Rivers, JaMychal Green and Boogie off the bench. – 10:40 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker checks out with 12 points (5-of-7 shooting) and 6 rebounds. At every stoppage, Draymond is working the refs trying to tell them that Joker is hooking him. And though the #Nuggets are trying Joker v. Draymond, the refs are letting them play. – 10:39 PM
Joker checks out with 12 points (5-of-7 shooting) and 6 rebounds. At every stoppage, Draymond is working the refs trying to tell them that Joker is hooking him. And though the #Nuggets are trying Joker v. Draymond, the refs are letting them play. – 10:39 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Andre Iguodala getting some run late in the second quarter. Looks like he’s feeling better after missing Game 2 with neck spasms. – 10:39 PM
Andre Iguodala getting some run late in the second quarter. Looks like he’s feeling better after missing Game 2 with neck spasms. – 10:39 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s first stint: 12 points (5-7 shooting), 6 rebounds, 1 assist in 11 minutes. Maybe the biggest development: he hit his first 3 of the playoffs. – 10:39 PM
Nikola Jokic’s first stint: 12 points (5-7 shooting), 6 rebounds, 1 assist in 11 minutes. Maybe the biggest development: he hit his first 3 of the playoffs. – 10:39 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
GPII is so impactful. Checks in, Warriors immediately go on a run. – 10:37 PM
GPII is so impactful. Checks in, Warriors immediately go on a run. – 10:37 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Scary fall there from Poole. Hit his head on the floor. Appears to have shaken it off, though. – 10:36 PM
Scary fall there from Poole. Hit his head on the floor. Appears to have shaken it off, though. – 10:36 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
No more three-guard lineup. Curry is out there with Payton, Poole, Porter and Green now. Warriors needed defense and Kerr adjusted accordingly. – 10:33 PM
No more three-guard lineup. Curry is out there with Payton, Poole, Porter and Green now. Warriors needed defense and Kerr adjusted accordingly. – 10:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
A pretty big (an likely unsustainable) thing that the Warriors death lineup is -7 there. Denver won that stint. – 10:32 PM
A pretty big (an likely unsustainable) thing that the Warriors death lineup is -7 there. Denver won that stint. – 10:32 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The Warriors have been outscored by 7 since Curry checked in two minutes ago. – 10:31 PM
The Warriors have been outscored by 7 since Curry checked in two minutes ago. – 10:31 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Warriors can have a layup anytime they want with the Curry-Poole-Thompson lineup because the Nuggets have to spread the floor to defend the perimeter. Already have a couple, but will mostly come in handy to stop a dry spell. – 10:31 PM
Warriors can have a layup anytime they want with the Curry-Poole-Thompson lineup because the Nuggets have to spread the floor to defend the perimeter. Already have a couple, but will mostly come in handy to stop a dry spell. – 10:31 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Can’t be said this Ball Arena crowd isn’t mostly #Nuggets fans. Because it is. And they are louuud. – 10:30 PM
Can’t be said this Ball Arena crowd isn’t mostly #Nuggets fans. Because it is. And they are louuud. – 10:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
That’s the offense that Michael Malone has talked about for two days. Set screens, move, kick and capitalize on those shooting windows. #Nuggets already with six assists in seven minutes, and 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. Third game in a row it’s been an encouraging first quarter. – 10:30 PM
That’s the offense that Michael Malone has talked about for two days. Set screens, move, kick and capitalize on those shooting windows. #Nuggets already with six assists in seven minutes, and 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. Third game in a row it’s been an encouraging first quarter. – 10:30 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Headband Joker sighting in the stands here at Ball Arena
Nuggets fans, y’all are SHOWING out pic.twitter.com/M9WyQGwJqu – 10:27 PM
Headband Joker sighting in the stands here at Ball Arena
Nuggets fans, y’all are SHOWING out pic.twitter.com/M9WyQGwJqu – 10:27 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic has to attack Draymond Green while playing small with the Poole Party lineup. That is how you can get Draymond Green in foul trouble. – 10:27 PM
Jokic has to attack Draymond Green while playing small with the Poole Party lineup. That is how you can get Draymond Green in foul trouble. – 10:27 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Warriors going to the Poole Party lineup halfway through the 1st quarter.
Jokic needs to dominate this unit and the Nuggets need to communicate on defense. – 10:26 PM
Warriors going to the Poole Party lineup halfway through the 1st quarter.
Jokic needs to dominate this unit and the Nuggets need to communicate on defense. – 10:26 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Curry, Thompson, Poole, Wiggins and Green are on the court. You know what that means. – 10:26 PM
Curry, Thompson, Poole, Wiggins and Green are on the court. You know what that means. – 10:26 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Warriors doing just fine with Steph Curry yet to come off the bench. Golden State is 6-for-8 from the field, with Klay Thompson with 7 points and Jordan Poole with 5. Curry checking in now with the Warriors up 15-8 midway through the first. Three-guard lineup. – 10:25 PM
Warriors doing just fine with Steph Curry yet to come off the bench. Golden State is 6-for-8 from the field, with Klay Thompson with 7 points and Jordan Poole with 5. Curry checking in now with the Warriors up 15-8 midway through the first. Three-guard lineup. – 10:25 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The way that Denver starts games sets the tone early. Nuggets HAVE to get out to quick starts and try and maintain that momentum.
Looney picking up two quick fouls means that they get to bring in Steph Curry with a 7 point lead.
Not ideal. – 10:24 PM
The way that Denver starts games sets the tone early. Nuggets HAVE to get out to quick starts and try and maintain that momentum.
Looney picking up two quick fouls means that they get to bring in Steph Curry with a 7 point lead.
Not ideal. – 10:24 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets have been more physical, Golden State has not been handed free points from Denver, but they are still just so outmatched on the perimeter. They just have no shot of defending this Warriors team. – 10:23 PM
Nuggets have been more physical, Golden State has not been handed free points from Denver, but they are still just so outmatched on the perimeter. They just have no shot of defending this Warriors team. – 10:23 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
Why is Draymond so important to the Warriors’ offense? Because he gets his team sooooo many good looks when it doesn’t look like there’s anything there pic.twitter.com/GnRN0wMdIS – 10:23 PM
Why is Draymond so important to the Warriors’ offense? Because he gets his team sooooo many good looks when it doesn’t look like there’s anything there pic.twitter.com/GnRN0wMdIS – 10:23 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Few players can expose limitations like Draymond. He’s taking millions off Aaron Gordon’s next contract right now. – 10:23 PM
Few players can expose limitations like Draymond. He’s taking millions off Aaron Gordon’s next contract right now. – 10:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Looking at Monte Morris getting underwhelmed defensively… it’s gonna get uncomfortable watching what Warriors might do when Steph and Facu check in together – 10:23 PM
Looking at Monte Morris getting underwhelmed defensively… it’s gonna get uncomfortable watching what Warriors might do when Steph and Facu check in together – 10:23 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone has barked at the officials on multiple sequences and goes into that TO having an extended conversation with Mark Lindsay. That said, the #Nuggets claimed yesterday there’d be no crying to the refs about whistles. Have seen both AG and Jeff do that so far. – 10:23 PM
Malone has barked at the officials on multiple sequences and goes into that TO having an extended conversation with Mark Lindsay. That said, the #Nuggets claimed yesterday there’d be no crying to the refs about whistles. Have seen both AG and Jeff do that so far. – 10:23 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors are off to an exceptional start offensively. 6-8 from the field, 3-5 from deep. Golden State has an early 15-8 lead with 6:58 left in the first quarter. Stephen Curry should be checking in soon. – 10:22 PM
Warriors are off to an exceptional start offensively. 6-8 from the field, 3-5 from deep. Golden State has an early 15-8 lead with 6:58 left in the first quarter. Stephen Curry should be checking in soon. – 10:22 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Feels like there are more Warriors fans at Ball Arena tonight than Nuggets fans. As of yesterday, tickets to this game were still selling for as cheap as $50. – 10:22 PM
Feels like there are more Warriors fans at Ball Arena tonight than Nuggets fans. As of yesterday, tickets to this game were still selling for as cheap as $50. – 10:22 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Last Nuggets offensive set, Draymond completely just sagged off Aaron Gordon and camped right on the edge of the paint. – 10:22 PM
Last Nuggets offensive set, Draymond completely just sagged off Aaron Gordon and camped right on the edge of the paint. – 10:22 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Aaron Gordon is attacking Draymond inside but he’s had some Charles Smith-like sequences inside with missed layups and putbacks. – 10:20 PM
Aaron Gordon is attacking Draymond inside but he’s had some Charles Smith-like sequences inside with missed layups and putbacks. – 10:20 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
I don’t know if this is unknown or not, but attacking Draymond Green is not the best decision for an offense to make.
Has he fouled without a whistle? Yes. Still, stop attacking Draymond. It’s not wise. – 10:20 PM
I don’t know if this is unknown or not, but attacking Draymond Green is not the best decision for an offense to make.
Has he fouled without a whistle? Yes. Still, stop attacking Draymond. It’s not wise. – 10:20 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
🗣️ AND-ONEEEE
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/VHmRpnkmQB – 10:20 PM
🗣️ AND-ONEEEE
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/VHmRpnkmQB – 10:20 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
A made 3 in all three games of this series for Draymond Green. He only made a 3 in three straight games once this season. – 10:19 PM
A made 3 in all three games of this series for Draymond Green. He only made a 3 in three straight games once this season. – 10:19 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
A couple 50-50 calls between Draymond and AG that go Draymond’s way and the crowd is upset. – 10:19 PM
A couple 50-50 calls between Draymond and AG that go Draymond’s way and the crowd is upset. – 10:19 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Golden State’s on a 10-2 run since Nikola Jokic opened the scoring on Denver’s first possession. – 10:19 PM
Golden State’s on a 10-2 run since Nikola Jokic opened the scoring on Denver’s first possession. – 10:19 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
You can’t see him, but Jamal Murray was in the middle of the team’s pregame huddle. pic.twitter.com/XWHJXXWVIU – 10:17 PM
You can’t see him, but Jamal Murray was in the middle of the team’s pregame huddle. pic.twitter.com/XWHJXXWVIU – 10:17 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets second play is an alley-oop lob to AG to get him going. That’s a concerted effort from Malone. – 10:16 PM
#Nuggets second play is an alley-oop lob to AG to get him going. That’s a concerted effort from Malone. – 10:16 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Playoff basketball in Denver tonight has tipped off. Game 3 is here. Let’s see what the Nuggets got. – 10:16 PM
Playoff basketball in Denver tonight has tipped off. Game 3 is here. Let’s see what the Nuggets got. – 10:16 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Now let’s see if the Warriors can go up 3-0 against the Nuggets. – 10:16 PM
Now let’s see if the Warriors can go up 3-0 against the Nuggets. – 10:16 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Interesting adjustment by Michael Malone: Aaron Gordon is guarding Jordan Poole to start. – 10:16 PM
Interesting adjustment by Michael Malone: Aaron Gordon is guarding Jordan Poole to start. – 10:16 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic let the double come and patiently waited for Poole, who doubled, to bail back to Barton before getting the post up bucket. Good first look. – 10:16 PM
Jokic let the double come and patiently waited for Poole, who doubled, to bail back to Barton before getting the post up bucket. Good first look. – 10:16 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
It’s game time… LET’S DO THIS😤
#RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/DkKDNUeR6R – 10:14 PM
It’s game time… LET’S DO THIS😤
#RELENTLESS pic.twitter.com/DkKDNUeR6R – 10:14 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Early returns, but this looks like a healthy 80 (?) – 20 #Nuggets crowd. Well done, Denver. pic.twitter.com/iSwVe5BgN5 – 10:11 PM
Early returns, but this looks like a healthy 80 (?) – 20 #Nuggets crowd. Well done, Denver. pic.twitter.com/iSwVe5BgN5 – 10:11 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Kyle Speller is at Center Court PREACHING to Nuggets Nation right now. – 10:09 PM
Kyle Speller is at Center Court PREACHING to Nuggets Nation right now. – 10:09 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We have Coach Hackett in the house tonight for the Western Union First Shot🙌 pic.twitter.com/uYGcGX950n – 10:06 PM
We have Coach Hackett in the house tonight for the Western Union First Shot🙌 pic.twitter.com/uYGcGX950n – 10:06 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Denver has a lot to fix in Game 3, but not giving away points, being much more physical, and how Jokic attacks the Warriors Poole Party lineup are the main aspects I will be watching. – 10:02 PM
Denver has a lot to fix in Game 3, but not giving away points, being much more physical, and how Jokic attacks the Warriors Poole Party lineup are the main aspects I will be watching. – 10:02 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Jordan Poole dropped 29 points in Game 2 against the Nuggets on Monday night, Drake chimed in with a reaction on Instagram. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/19/dra… – 10:00 PM
After Jordan Poole dropped 29 points in Game 2 against the Nuggets on Monday night, Drake chimed in with a reaction on Instagram. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/19/dra… – 10:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Strong Nuggets crowd. The team needs HCA to be a factor tonight. Gotta be loud. – 9:54 PM
Strong Nuggets crowd. The team needs HCA to be a factor tonight. Gotta be loud. – 9:54 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
So many flawed possessions that it’s hard to tell who’s going to win this series. But it’s easy to predict that Warriors are going to crush whoever it is. – 9:42 PM
So many flawed possessions that it’s hard to tell who’s going to win this series. But it’s easy to predict that Warriors are going to crush whoever it is. – 9:42 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry will come off the bench again in Game 3. Same starters for Warriors: Poole, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond, Looney. – 9:33 PM
Steph Curry will come off the bench again in Game 3. Same starters for Warriors: Poole, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond, Looney. – 9:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
No changes to #Nuggets starting lineup: Monte, Will, AG, Jeff Green and Joker. – 9:32 PM
No changes to #Nuggets starting lineup: Monte, Will, AG, Jeff Green and Joker. – 9:32 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
We are live for a game 3 pregame show. Come join.
✅ Zeke Nnaji night? Facu game?
✅ What would a win mean?
✅ More Steph?
youtube.com/watch?v=zLJchU… – 9:30 PM
We are live for a game 3 pregame show. Come join.
✅ Zeke Nnaji night? Facu game?
✅ What would a win mean?
✅ More Steph?
youtube.com/watch?v=zLJchU… – 9:30 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
30 minutes ’til showtime.
You ready, #DubNation?! pic.twitter.com/IkbaGabKap – 9:30 PM
30 minutes ’til showtime.
You ready, #DubNation?! pic.twitter.com/IkbaGabKap – 9:30 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Got a new fan poll ahead of tonight’s matchup. What do you think, Nuggets Nation?
Sign up with @PointsBetUSA to receive your first bets risk-free up to $2K!
🔗 bit.ly/3KS4x2G – 9:27 PM
Got a new fan poll ahead of tonight’s matchup. What do you think, Nuggets Nation?
Sign up with @PointsBetUSA to receive your first bets risk-free up to $2K!
🔗 bit.ly/3KS4x2G – 9:27 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
What’s the best way for GSW to handle the Jordan Poole era? pic.twitter.com/Gn7LT2RHrI – 9:04 PM
What’s the best way for GSW to handle the Jordan Poole era? pic.twitter.com/Gn7LT2RHrI – 9:04 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
What’s the ceiling for Jordan Poole? #TheVoidNBA
📺 https://t.co/igVtiwEUTr pic.twitter.com/CsTAQldrlG – 8:45 PM
What’s the ceiling for Jordan Poole? #TheVoidNBA
📺 https://t.co/igVtiwEUTr pic.twitter.com/CsTAQldrlG – 8:45 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Michael Malone on the pace the Nuggets need to play: “We’re in a Pinto. And they’re in a Maserati. We have to slow it down. Especially when things are not going our way.” – 8:30 PM
Michael Malone on the pace the Nuggets need to play: “We’re in a Pinto. And they’re in a Maserati. We have to slow it down. Especially when things are not going our way.” – 8:30 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
The way Pat Bev is getting in the paint you’d think he was a threat like Steph Curry flaming 3s. Can’t understand how you fail to make him a shooter/scorer. On ball D is 👎🏾 – 8:25 PM
The way Pat Bev is getting in the paint you’d think he was a threat like Steph Curry flaming 3s. Can’t understand how you fail to make him a shooter/scorer. On ball D is 👎🏾 – 8:25 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
“We’re in a Pinto,” Nuggets coach Mike Malone said. “They’re in a Maserati.”
He wants Denver to play slower and through Nikola Jokic in Game 3 vs. the Warriors.
“When the runs have happened we try to play fast like them. We can’t match them… We have to slow things down.” – 8:25 PM
“We’re in a Pinto,” Nuggets coach Mike Malone said. “They’re in a Maserati.”
He wants Denver to play slower and through Nikola Jokic in Game 3 vs. the Warriors.
“When the runs have happened we try to play fast like them. We can’t match them… We have to slow things down.” – 8:25 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone said when the runs for Golden State happen, the Nuggets have found themselves trying to keep up with their pace.
“We’re in a Pinto and they’re in a Maserati.”
Denver has to be able to control turnovers and execute, not fuel their break. – 8:23 PM
Coach Malone said when the runs for Golden State happen, the Nuggets have found themselves trying to keep up with their pace.
“We’re in a Pinto and they’re in a Maserati.”
Denver has to be able to control turnovers and execute, not fuel their break. – 8:23 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
‘We can’t match that We’re in a Pinto, they’re in a Maserati.’
Nuggets coach Michael Malone, conceding that his team can’t play at the rapid pace that best suits the Warriors, particularly their small-ball shock squad – 8:23 PM
‘We can’t match that We’re in a Pinto, they’re in a Maserati.’
Nuggets coach Michael Malone, conceding that his team can’t play at the rapid pace that best suits the Warriors, particularly their small-ball shock squad – 8:23 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone says Facundo Campazzo will be in the rotation tonight because he knows Facu will make the Warriors feel him. Malone doesn’t want to go down without a fight. Eat your heart out, Argentina. – 8:19 PM
Michael Malone says Facundo Campazzo will be in the rotation tonight because he knows Facu will make the Warriors feel him. Malone doesn’t want to go down without a fight. Eat your heart out, Argentina. – 8:19 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
So, it’s pretty clear that Steven Adams is more valuable than Jokic, right? – 8:11 PM
So, it’s pretty clear that Steven Adams is more valuable than Jokic, right? – 8:11 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
500 likes and we release the MVP’s fit in HD👀 pic.twitter.com/DWsj9XbGvT – 8:11 PM
500 likes and we release the MVP’s fit in HD👀 pic.twitter.com/DWsj9XbGvT – 8:11 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker starts his warm-up to Big Pimpin’ pic.twitter.com/bcQdvk12C7 – 8:06 PM
Joker starts his warm-up to Big Pimpin’ pic.twitter.com/bcQdvk12C7 – 8:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Zeke Nnaji and Bones Hyland. The spark plugs Malone was referring to? pic.twitter.com/wHvxy4x3GF – 8:00 PM
Zeke Nnaji and Bones Hyland. The spark plugs Malone was referring to? pic.twitter.com/wHvxy4x3GF – 8:00 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
In Game 1 of the #Nuggets-Warriors series, Jeff Green made NBA history when he became the first player ever to play for 8 (!) different playoff teams.
What does that say about him?
“That I’m a mother******** winner,” Green told me.
denverpost.com/2022/04/21/jef… – 6:39 PM
In Game 1 of the #Nuggets-Warriors series, Jeff Green made NBA history when he became the first player ever to play for 8 (!) different playoff teams.
What does that say about him?
“That I’m a mother******** winner,” Green told me.
denverpost.com/2022/04/21/jef… – 6:39 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Playoff edition of the Warriors mailbag! Got tons of good questions, including one on how Jordan Poole might be upping his market value with each passing playoff game: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 6:19 PM
Playoff edition of the Warriors mailbag! Got tons of good questions, including one on how Jordan Poole might be upping his market value with each passing playoff game: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 6:19 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
TBT: When Prince sat courtside at Oracle Arena to watch Warriors-Thunder. @andscape bit.ly/2HBZlTs – 6:18 PM
TBT: When Prince sat courtside at Oracle Arena to watch Warriors-Thunder. @andscape bit.ly/2HBZlTs – 6:18 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
NBA GMs on Draymond before the 2012 draft: ‘What is he?’
GMs on Draymond since 2015: ‘Can we find our own Draymond?’
Warriors ignore sporadic ‘trade Draymond’ noise because they’d have to find another. All GMs know how hard that is. – 6:00 PM
NBA GMs on Draymond before the 2012 draft: ‘What is he?’
GMs on Draymond since 2015: ‘Can we find our own Draymond?’
Warriors ignore sporadic ‘trade Draymond’ noise because they’d have to find another. All GMs know how hard that is. – 6:00 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
For incredible moments like these, you won’t want to miss our Toyota Facebook Pregame Live with @Katy Winge and @ScottHastings😂
Head to our Facebook page at 6:40pm MT to check it out ahead of tonight’s game📺 pic.twitter.com/mxpJGlELlJ – 6:00 PM
For incredible moments like these, you won’t want to miss our Toyota Facebook Pregame Live with @Katy Winge and @ScottHastings😂
Head to our Facebook page at 6:40pm MT to check it out ahead of tonight’s game📺 pic.twitter.com/mxpJGlELlJ – 6:00 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
With Jordan Poole, Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards all taking the floor tonight, some pre-game reading on the four young guards who have been the story of the first round so far:
theathletic.com/3260057/2022/0… – 5:41 PM
With Jordan Poole, Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards all taking the floor tonight, some pre-game reading on the four young guards who have been the story of the first round so far:
theathletic.com/3260057/2022/0… – 5:41 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
#TBT to our MVP getting his playoff career high in rebounds, along with a triple double, to help complete the 3-1 comeback against the Clippers in the 2020 playoffs🙌 pic.twitter.com/jotMs02QJc – 5:28 PM
#TBT to our MVP getting his playoff career high in rebounds, along with a triple double, to help complete the 3-1 comeback against the Clippers in the 2020 playoffs🙌 pic.twitter.com/jotMs02QJc – 5:28 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The last time we played in Denver, the Dubs came up clutch down the stretch 📽️ pic.twitter.com/e8lvMPK8qD – 5:15 PM
The last time we played in Denver, the Dubs came up clutch down the stretch 📽️ pic.twitter.com/e8lvMPK8qD – 5:15 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Release: PointsBet announced early payouts for all bettors who placed a wager on Nikola Jokic to be named NBA MVP in NJ and a few other states. You can’t bet on NBA MVP and other individual player awards in NY though state policymakers appear to want to change that down the road – 5:09 PM
Release: PointsBet announced early payouts for all bettors who placed a wager on Nikola Jokic to be named NBA MVP in NJ and a few other states. You can’t bet on NBA MVP and other individual player awards in NY though state policymakers appear to want to change that down the road – 5:09 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2004, the @Minnesota Timberwolves Kevin Garnett had 20 points, 22 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 95-81 win over the Nuggets in their first-round series.
Garnett is one of only seven players in NBA history to record at least 20p/20r/10a in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/8rj9WY8Fr8 – 4:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2004, the @Minnesota Timberwolves Kevin Garnett had 20 points, 22 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 95-81 win over the Nuggets in their first-round series.
Garnett is one of only seven players in NBA history to record at least 20p/20r/10a in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/8rj9WY8Fr8 – 4:01 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.