Ben Simmons confirms Game 4 return is realistic

Ben Simmons could make his Brooklyn Nets debut in Game 4 of their NBA playoff series vs. Boston Celtics inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 6:48 PM

With the season on the line tomorrow, the pain-free Ben Simmons can play in Game 4 Monday but not Game 3.What??? – 10:37 AM

Ben Simmons doesn’t think Game 3 is likely but feels it’s reasonable to say Game 4 is possible. #nets

Ben Simmons says ‘probably not’ when asked about playing in Game 3. He says he’s ‘very hopeful’ he plays at some point in series. Game 4 is a possibility — but it depends on how he’s feeling after each workout. pic.twitter.com/1krHIrjOPd

Ben Simmons calling himself day to day at this point. Probably not ready for Game 3 on Saturday but maybe Game 4 on Monday – 12:48 PM

“Once my body is ready I want to be able to help this team win. That’s what I’m here for.”Ben Simmons says he feels good and return for Game 4 of Nets-Celtics is a possibility: pic.twitter.com/EO9SnfP0yC

Ben Simmons on if Game 4 is reasonable: “I think it’s reasonable to think that. But it’s just day to day, I can’t tell you now its definitely Game 4 or Game 3.” #nets pic.twitter.com/ymi3n8ebV8

BKN’s Steve Nash says Ben Simmons will not play in Game 3 on Saturday. Nash says Simmons is scheduled to go through another workout on Saturday. Nash, as you’d expect, wouldn’t say anything definitive about Simmons’ status for Game 4. – 1:25 PM

Steve Nash laughed at the possibility of Ben Simmons playing in Game 3 tomorrow, but there’s hope for a return for Game 4. pic.twitter.com/gMyzj74W5S

“They’re playing all these guys who’ve had no time with each other:” Stan Van Gundy skeptical Ben Simmons’ Game 4 return will make difference for reeling #Nets . And he’s “a big fan” of Simmons #NBA

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.