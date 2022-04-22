Ben Simmons would be first player ever to make team debut in the playoffs after a trade

Ben Simmons would be first player ever to make team debut in the playoffs after a trade

April 22, 2022

That’s a high-stakes time for a debut. Especially for Ben Simmons. The last time he played, teammates reportedly suspected he faked a potential coronavirus exposure to dodge 76ers-Hawks Game 7. He hasn’t played all season due to some combination of trade demand/holdout, mental-health issues and back issues. His distinctive style – a tall point guard who’s an extremely reluctant shooter – could make it tough for him and his new teammates to mesh. Even without Simmons’ unique complications, there’s no precedent for someone debuting for a new team in the playoffs after a trade.
Source: Dan Feldman @ NBC Sports

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Blake Griffin (left ankle sprain) is questionable for the #Nets, Joe Harris (left ankle surgery) and Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) are out for Game 3 vs the #Celtics. – 5:13 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets officially list Ben Simmons out for Game 3. – 5:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rule Ben Simmons out for tomorrow’s Game 3. Joe Harris, of course, is out, too. – 5:12 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nets’ Ben Simmons on returning from back injury vs. Celtics: ‘I gotta get on the floor and help this team win’
https://t.co/PxHexXSuRj pic.twitter.com/7rOtayQz2S4:54 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Ben Simmons hopeful for long-awaited return next week, but will it be too late? nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…4:35 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ben Simmons would become first player to make post-trade debut in playoffs nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/22/ben…4:18 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Ben Simmons is close to returning to the Nets, with Game 4 looking possible for his debut.
apnews.com/article/brookl…3:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Today’s story is up, on Ben Simmons discussing a possible Game 4 return with the Nets entering Saturday down 2-0 in the series: theathletic.com/3266502/2022/0…3:34 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Robert Williams, who had knee surgery just a few weeks ago, will apparently return to the Celtics/Nets series before Ben Simmons, who has not had any recent surgeries – 3:00 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Barring a setback, Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons plans to play in Game 4 on Monday vs. the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. – 2:50 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
“They’re playing all these guys who’ve had no time with each other:” Stan Van Gundy skeptical Ben Simmons’ Game 4 return will make difference for reeling #Nets. And he’s “a big fan” of Simmons #NBA nypost.com/2022/04/22/net…2:18 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Steve Nash laughed at the possibility of Ben Simmons playing in Game 3 tomorrow, but there’s hope for a return for Game 4. pic.twitter.com/gMyzj74W5S1:30 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley
BKN’s Steve Nash says Ben Simmons will not play in Game 3 on Saturday. Nash says Simmons is scheduled to go through another workout on Saturday. Nash, as you’d expect, wouldn’t say anything definitive about Simmons’ status for Game 4. – 1:25 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons on if Game 4 is reasonable: “I think it’s reasonable to think that. But it’s just day to day, I can’t tell you now its definitely Game 4 or Game 3.” #nets pic.twitter.com/ymi3n8ebV81:12 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Stan skeptical Ben Simmons’ return can save #Nets season amid already patchwork rotation #NBA nypost.com/2022/04/22/net…1:12 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“Once my body is ready I want to be able to help this team win. That’s what I’m here for.”
Ben Simmons says he feels good and return for Game 4 of Nets-Celtics is a possibility: pic.twitter.com/EO9SnfP0yC1:01 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Ben Simmons confirms Game 4 return is realistic barring a setback. Sounds like tomorrow has been ruled out. – 12:53 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Ben Simmons calling himself day to day at this point. Probably not ready for Game 3 on Saturday but maybe Game 4 on Monday – 12:48 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons says ‘probably not’ when asked about playing in Game 3. He says he’s ‘very hopeful’ he plays at some point in series. Game 4 is a possibility — but it depends on how he’s feeling after each workout. pic.twitter.com/1krHIrjOPd12:45 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons doesn’t think Game 3 is likely but feels it’s reasonable to say Game 4 is possible. #nets #celtics12:44 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons working at practice. #nets pic.twitter.com/acOv7jREXu12:29 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons working with Kyle Korver after practice and saying hello to Joe Harris. pic.twitter.com/U5uJDx4gXU12:27 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
With the season on the line tomorrow, the pain-free Ben Simmons can play in Game 4 Monday but not Game 3.
What??? – 10:37 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons planning Game 4 return with #Nets in deep trouble nypost.com/2022/04/21/ben… via @nypostsports10:10 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons could make his Brooklyn Nets debut in Game 4 of their NBA playoff series vs. Boston Celtics inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 6:48 PM

Jorge Sierra: Best playoff scoring debuts ever 1. Luka Doncic 42 points 2. John Williamson: 38 3. George Mikan 37 4. ANTHONY EDWARDS: 36 -via Twitter @hoopshype / April 17, 2022

