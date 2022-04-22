Bucks vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) play against the Chicago Bulls (1-1) at United Center

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $162,135,421 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $136,083,814 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Friday April 22, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ABC

Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Away TV: Bally Sports WI

Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM

Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?