Bucks vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

April 22, 2022

By |

The Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) play against the Chicago Bulls (1-1) at United Center

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $162,135,421 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $136,083,814 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Friday April 22, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ABC
Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Away TV: Bally Sports WI
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

