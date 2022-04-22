Desmond Bane: We are going to come in Minnesota... and take over your trap

Malika Andrews: Desmond Bane on NBA Today: “We gon’ come in Minnesota and we gon’ walk in your trap and take over your trap.” pic.twitter.com/trCz1sTWcW
Source: Twitter @malika_andrews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Bane on NBA Today about Steven Adams:
“He’s a great vet. There’s not a lot of guys in the league that has the type of career he’s had that is willing to step aside and let younger guys in the rotation, given that the series might not fit his game.” – 5:15 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Desmond Bane on NBA Today: “We gon’ come in Minnesota and we gon’ walk in your trap and take over your trap.” pic.twitter.com/trCz1sTWcW – 4:42 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Desmond Bane last night:
✅ 26 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 7-15 3P
Bane set @Memphis Grizzlies postseason records for 3P made and attempted. pic.twitter.com/t0e2c5TVzY – 9:51 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
I love when young players step up and shine on the NBA’s biggest stage.
It’s been so much fun watching Jordan Poole, Brandon Ingram, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Brunson, Desmond Bane, etc. show what they can do. – 1:28 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
“This kid Bane is becoming my favorite player in the NBA.”
– Charles Barkley on TNT – 1:13 AM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Believe it, Memphis fans, that happened.
Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke and Tyus Jones come up huge so that Ja Morant can get his wish to send the Wolves fans home mad.
“That’s why we are the deepest team in the league and so good,” Morant said. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 11:46 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Desmond Bane said it’s the No. 1 weirdest basketball game that he has ever played in…”I have never been down 20 twice and won…it was just a weird game…” – 10:55 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Me: “Where did that rank in terms of weirdest games you’ve ever played?”
Desmond Bane: “No. 1. I ain’t never been down 20 twice.” – 10:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Desmond Bane really slipped to 30. I’ll never understand that. Just because he played four years and has short arms 😭 – 10:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Desmond Bane tonight:
26 PTS
6 REB
7-15 3P
That’s the most 3s in a playoff game in Memphis history. pic.twitter.com/bEFNmV7fWY – 10:03 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Desmond Bane knocks down his 7th three to give the Grizzlies their largest lead, 93-88. – 9:50 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
That left-handed pass by Ja Morant to Desmond Bane in the corner might be the best pass this game. Somehow, we’re tied. – 9:39 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Been a bad night for Ja, and pretty much everyone else not named Bane. – 9:05 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Jenkins starting this 3rd qtr with:
Morant, Bane, Brooks, Jackson Jr. and Clarke – 8:56 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Bane 3s and Grizzlies defense finally generating turnovers got Grizzlies back in it. Will home crowd summon same intensity to start second half? – 8:52 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Minnesota Offensive fouls and shot clock violation…Karl Anthony Towns going to the bench with 3 fouls… Bane hitting 3s..good way to end 2nd qtr. – 8:40 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Timberwolves 51 Grizzlies 44
The Grizzlies trailed by as many 26 points. Ended the 2nd quarter on a 23-4 run. A wild game of runs so far. Desmond Bane leads Memphis with 16 points. – 8:40 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies sub patterns are thrown off with the foul trouble. Desmond Bane just exited and had to check back in with Dillon Brooks picking up his second foul. Ja Morant left the game about 3 minutes earlier than normal because of two fouls. – 7:51 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
We might see a lot of Desmond Bane 3-point attempts this fame if they continue to double Ja Morant the way that they have. – 7:45 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Bane finally breaks the ice. (A metaphor that works here in Minnesota). – 7:44 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Grizzlies are starting Kyle Anderson over Steven Adams because they believe that gives them a better way of guarding KAT.
On the other end though, the Wolves can now take DLo off Bane and put him on Anderson. Pat Bev now on Bane (previously Ja) and Ant is taking Ja. – 7:43 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Kyle Anderson will start for the Grizzlies along with Morant, Bane, Brooks and Jackson. Same lineup Memphis used to start the 2nd half of Game 2. – 7:16 PM
