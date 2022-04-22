Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Danuel House seen arguing during timeout in Game 3

StatMuse @statmuse
Players are shooting 11% better than their normal FG% when guarded by Donovan Mitchell this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/pJEe9tnCL811:01 AM

Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs high 31 points for Jalen Brunson tonight in G3 win. Your top scorers in the playoffs through the first 6 days:
Jimmy Butler 33.0 ppg
Donovan Mitchell 32.7 ppg
Jalen Brunson 32.0 ppg – 1:28 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell on the mindset heading into Game 4: win. We can’t lose both at home. So, just win – 12:26 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell, on getting booed by the home crowd: “It’s part of the game. We weren’t playing well. When I was a fan, I booed the hell out of the TV. … We definitely deserved it.” – 12:23 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell on the @Utah Jazz fans boos at home.
“It’s part of the game, I booed the hell of the TV when I was a fan.”
#TakeNote | @kslsports12:23 AM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell on the boos: “I booed the hell out of the TV when I was a fan. It’s nothing personal.” – 12:23 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell on Jalen Brunson: we have to figure out ways to make it tough on him – 12:21 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell: we’ll look at the film and find some ways to adjust. – 12:20 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jalen Brunson tonight:
31 PTS
5 AST
12-22 FG
7-7 FT
The only player with more points than him in the 2022 playoffs is Donovan Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/iyW3QhcZdT11:49 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
5:54 remaining. The Jazz trail Dallas 107-102….Bojan Bogdanovic had a ball in the air for a tie game but it came out. At this point, how much do the Jazz have left in the tank? – 11:28 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
40-point third quarter by Utah, 18 of those points coming from Donovan Mitchell, pulls Utah to within 97-91 entering the fourth quarter.
It’s definitely a ballgame now. – 11:10 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 3Q: Mavs 97, Jazz 91. Quin Sndyer finally going small gave this team the jolt it needed — 40p in the period, including 18 from Donovan Mitchell. If they can keep Dallas from getting to the rim, they’ve got a chance. – 11:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz go small, Eric Paschall turns in monster minutes, Donovan Mitchell scores 18 of his 22 in the third and Utah has trimmed a 17 point deficit to 97-91….we head into the fourth quarter. – 11:10 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell now has 14 third quarter points – 11:05 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Donovan Mitchell with the matador defense right there. – 10:53 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Dinwiddie blows right past a zero-resistance Donovan Mitchell in the halfcourt offense for a layup. 83-66 Mavs. – 10:52 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Mavs 68, Jazz 51. Jazz fans are full-on booing after every made Dallas 3 now. So they’re booing a lot. Mavs 13-25 from 3; Jazz just 3-9. Donovan Mitchell 4p on 1-7 shooting. Conley and Clarkson 12p each for Utah. Brunson and Kleber 15p, Bertans 12p, Green 10 for Dallas. – 10:19 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell has four points on 1/7 shooting…..he’s got to be a lot better – 10:12 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Here’s what Donovan Mitchell and Danuel House had to say about Utah’s “mind-boggling” home playoff atmosphere ksl.com/article/503913…3:02 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Danuel House on taking on the challenge of potentially guarding Luka Doncic in the series: “Next question.” – 12:46 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Danuel House: “The energy tonight, in my opinion, should be mind-boggling.”
He notes that the franchise is called Utah, not Salt Lake City. “We represent the entire state.” – 12:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Opponent FG% when guarded by a Jazz starter this playoffs:
53.3% — Bojan Bogdanovic
52.0% — Donovan Mitchell
50.0% — Royce O’Neale
47.1% — Mike Conley
32.4% — Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/oek3QW1IYB12:41 PM

Eric Walden: Donovan Mitchell: “It starts defensively, and everything else falls into place.” Notes that the Jazz’s intensity didn’t rally pick up until Eric Paschall checked in. -via Twitter @tribjazz / April 22, 2022

