'Highly unlikely' Zion Williamson plays in series against Suns

Cassidy Hubbarth: Zion with the 360 dunk during his pregame workout. 👀 He is still out indefinitely but is progressing well and is continuing controlled 5 on 5 work. -via Twitter / April 14, 2022

It’s disrespectful to the Suns to play “what if” with Zion.But this series so much more fun with Zion out there causing absolute mayhem. – 10:17 PM

the pelicans reinventing themselves after a 3-16 start to end up in the playoffs, going punch-for-punch with the 64-win suns through two games, all without zion, is cool as hell. – 12:36 AM

You could make two playoff teams with the current injuries.First team:— Luka Doncic— Devin Booker— Scottie Barnes— Zion Williamson— Rob WilliamsSecond team:— Jamal Murray— Lonzo Ball— Michael Porter Jr— Ben Simmons— Clint CapelaHoping we see these guys soon. pic.twitter.com/JteouEWgNA

I don’t wanna get ahead of myself, but a Big 3 of Zion, Ingram, and CJ could be the real deal next year. frontofficesports.com/was-cj-mccollu… via @FOS

🐶NEW UNDERDOGSThe true David vs. Goliath of our times: Chris Paul vs. Scott Foster. Pelicans! Zion back?! Also, Cubs Moneyballin’ and can you #TrustTheProcess the NFL Draft?🐶 @JordanBrenner @PeterKeatingNJApple: https://t.co/er47vqdB6q Spotify: https://t.co/Lu9Fx6wpaU

This has been an absurdly chaotic season for the Pelicans, especially with Zion not playing at all. Have they been the most surprising team in the playoffs?Presented by @StateFarm. #ad pic.twitter.com/qn4qPmgRyM

On today’s This Just In on ESPN, @Andrew Lopez told @maxkellerman that it is “highly unlikely we see Zion Williamson in this Pelicans-Suns first-round series. pic.twitter.com/XzTpHS9AMO

