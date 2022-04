Ja Morant: 'I'm disrespectful just like they're disrespectful

You averaged 21.1 points and 10.8 rebounds in seven seasons with Sacramento after they drafted you with the fifth overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft. Would you want to see your No. 15 jersey retired there? DeMarcus Cousins: I put the time and work in. I hold many records there. I honestly think I’m the best player to ever come through Sacramento. And I stand on that, absolutely . -via Andscape / April 19, 2022