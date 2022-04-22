Jason Kidd optimistic Luka Doncic returns for Game 4

Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s Game 4 prospects: “Optimistic? That’s a good word. … He’s going in the right direction.” Emphasized Mavs’ 2-1 series lead without Luka doesn’t influence his outlook to return.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
sportando.basketball/en/mavs-star-l… – 2:24 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic said he’ll do some more 5-on-5 work today in practice (and trash talk Boban) before deciding on Game 4 status.
Calf rehab still in progress, vocal cords in perfect shape. pic.twitter.com/fZuBGEPapF – 2:05 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s Game 4 prospects: “Optimistic? That’s a good word. … He’s going in the right direction.”
Emphasized Mavs’ 2-1 series lead without Luka doesn’t influence his outlook to return. – 1:55 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Doncic’s status for Saturday’s Game 4 remains unofficially unchanged, Mavs coach Jason Kidd said, meaning the Mavericks regard him as a game-time decision.
I reported Friday for @BallySportsSW — before the Game 3 win — that Dallas was planning to play Doncic in Game 4. – 1:55 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
About last night, from @Callie Caplan:
Luka-less Mavericks ‘truly believe,’ again land all the right punches to pummel Jazz in Game 3 dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:00 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New Locked On #NBA pod @LockedOnNetwork
w/ @Adam Mares
– Warriors death lineup (and why it doesn’t need a nickname)
– Draymond’s defense on Jokic
– Grizzlies comeback
– KAT next-questioning after taking just four shots
– Jazz 🤢
– Luka coming back?
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/war… – 12:12 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd: “We’re too young to have a ceiling. … They love to play the game together. They share the ball. They make the right basketball plays, and they really cheer for one another.”
From @KSherringtonDMN on Mavs’ future becoming the present: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:01 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Good morning to everyone stillllll looking for updates about Luka Doncic’s calf strain.
Jason Kidd will talk to reporters around 12:30 p.m. Dallas time *before* the Mavs practice in Vivint Arena.
For once, I’m planning to share updates here when there are updates to share. – 9:32 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs beat the Jazz 126-118 to take a 2-1 series lead, reclaim home court and snap an 11-game losing streak in Utah.
Dirk Nowitzki hung out with the Jason Kidd and his staff as they broke down the postgame debrief.
Hell of a way to usher in Luka Doncic’s likely Game 4 return. – 11:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Spencer Dinwiddie tonight:
20 PTS
5 REB
6 AST
3 STL
The Mavs are up 2-1 without Luka. pic.twitter.com/LkgopUBHzO – 11:51 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Dallas beats Utah 126-118, making it a 2-1 series despite no Doncic.
Mitchell finished with 32, Bogdanovic 24 points on 8-12 FG. Conley added 21.
The big story tonight, though? The complete inability of the Jazz’s perimeter defenders to guard at the point of attack. – 11:50 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Wouldn’t argue if Dallas opted to sit Doncic in Game 4.
Not like the Mavs need him right now. – 11:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
I think I just saw Luka Doncic’s first explosive movement post-calf strain.
The bench went absolutely bonkers for that Spencer Dinwiddie dunk on Rudy Gobert. – 10:42 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs lead the Jazz 68-51 at half — without Luka Doncic and with Jalen Brunson getting tossed in a washing machine.
Anyone who says they saw this coming is also a liar. – 10:23 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
There was a real question going into this series, with Luka out, if the Jazz had the three best players on the floor.
Real question now is do they even have the first? – 10:01 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Hard to blame Bogey for not being able to stay in front of Jalen Brunson.
But it’s emblematic of why the Mavericks should have supreme confidence regardless of whether Luka is playin or not.
Find the mismatch, put your head down, good things will happen. – 9:57 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Powell picks up his 3rd foul with 7:55 left 2Q, Jason Kidd calls timeout after the 2-0 Jazz run.
Dallas still leads 37-26. That the Jazz are currently on pace for 15 threes is crazy… they’re playing 2005 basketball right now. – 9:54 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Josh Green picked a real fun time to hit his first two playoff 3-pointers.
The guys the Mavs wanted to step up most in Luka Doncic’s absence have done exactly that so far in what’s likely Luka’s last absence. – 9:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Michael Dugat @mdug
Very few thought Brunson would ever be this good.
Related, how incredible is getting Luka and Brunson in the same draft? – 9:21 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder discussed preparing for the @Dallas Mavericks with and without Luka Doncic before Game 3, potentially the last game the @Utah Jazz will see the floor without the superstar.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/mu6HnhzG2f – 8:21 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jason Kidd: “We asked to have some oxygen tanks on the side, and we asked for some extra timeouts. “
Reporter: “I’m sure that wasn’t accommodated.”
Kidd deadpans: “Well, we’re still waiting.” – 7:38 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jason Kidd confirms Luka Doncic is out tonight for the @Dallas Mavericks.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/PGbvSdYFEu – 7:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jazz coach Quin Snyder on Jalen Brunson: “When he’s dribbling the ball, he’s constantly using his feet to get you off balance, and he’s able to use his strength to hold the line and use his body to create space.”
Said Jazz have plan for Luka, but Jalen has shown little dropoff. – 7:32 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jason Kidd confirms that Luka Doncic will not play.
“We are going to be cautious.” – 7:31 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
How would this starting five of players injured since April 10th fare in the playoffs – if healthy?
Booker, Luka, Barnes, Middleton, Capela – 6:21 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
Mavericks star Luka Doncic (calf) out for Game 3 vs. Jazz, source says dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:52 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks plan to bring Luka Doncic back from injury for Saturday’s Game 4 in Utah after ruling him out for tonight’s Game 3, league sources say.
More series coverage from me via @BallySportsSW
More NBA coverage from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:46 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Tim Cato @tim_cato
the Mavericks’ success this series has come from:
— tightening the rotation
— creating good 3s
— limiting Utah’s 3s
— scoring in transition
i examined those trends and how Luka’s return would affect them theathletic.com/3259262/2022/0… – 2:22 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s status: We’ll see how he feels at game time
Mark Followill @MFollowill
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Luka Doncic injury update: Mavericks star will be game-time decision in Game 3 vs. Jazz
cbssports.com/nba/news/luka-… – 2:00 PM
Tim MacMahon: Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “He continues to progress, but as we’ve said from the start, we’re going to be cautious with his injury. Sitting him tonight fits with that.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 21, 2022
Brad Townsend: Quin Snyder, asked if Jazz prepared to face Doncic in G3, says “that’s been an undercurrent throughout the series,” then notes the difficulty of facing Brunson-Dinwiddie. -via Twitter @townbrad / April 21, 2022
Marc Stein: Doncic has made considerable progress this week in his recovery from a left calf strain — partaking in more basketball activity Tuesday and Wednesday than initially hoped — but Dallas decides to wait until Game 4. More on the pre-game show tonight at 7 CT via @BallySportsSW. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / April 21, 2022
