Luka Doncic not sure if he's going to play in Game 4

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Dinwiddie on his dunk over Gobert. Before speaking to reporters Dinwiddie was exchanging trash talk with Doncic about Doncic’s best dunk as a Mav. pic.twitter.com/97OfjPeXv6 – 4:05 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Some Mavs love on ESPN this afternoon:
Kendrick Perkins: “The Jazz should be scared if Luka doesn’t come back. If Luka does come back, they’re dead birds in tall grass.”
Zach Lowe: “Jalen Brunson looks like some combination of Michael Jordan and a running back.” – 3:46 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
With the absence of Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, Khris Middleton (and the return of Stephen Curry) the playoffs have given betting markets a chance to assess the value of an NBA star.
@JeffFogle on what we’ve learned: https://t.co/MF1HiFnVor pic.twitter.com/Q8LM4vAkaN – 3:45 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic told reporters in Utah that he’s not sure if he’ll play Saturday afternoon, but planned to play some 5-on-5 at practice after the media session. He added that it wasn’t worth the risk to play Game 3. @Dwain Price will have all the details at mavs.com – 3:17 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
The Mavs are up 2-1 on the Jazz in this series — without Luka. So does that mean the Mavs will use that as a barometer on whether or not to play Luka in Game 4. Jason Kidd: “Where we are today in the series does not have any effect of if he plays or he doesn’t play.” @NBA pic.twitter.com/UYVaNTzigs – 3:15 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
With Luka Doncic out due to injury the Dallas Mavericks looked for a leader. Jalen Brunson took a step up and put the Mavs on his back over 3 Playoff games vs the Jazz. He covers Doncic’s absence and shows his mentality into a leadership role. #dALLasIN
sdna.gr/mpasket/958236… – 3:12 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Jason Kidd was asked if he’s optimistic Luka will play in G4 and Kidd said, “Optimistic? That’s a good word. He’s going in the right direction. He’s listening to the medical. He’s doing all the work. There hasn’t been any setbacks. We’ll see how much he can do today.” – 3:08 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs are practicing right now in SLC. Luka spoke to reporters before and said, “I’m going to practice today and see how it feels. I think after practice we’ll know whether I will play or not.” About not playing last night Luka said, “The risk was too much so that’s why I didn’t.” – 3:01 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
After Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic missed the first three games of the playoff series vs. the Utah Jazz, coach Jason Kidd said at Friday’s shootaround that he’s “optimistic” the forward will play Game 4 Saturday. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 2:52 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Me: Are you going to play tomorrow?
Luka: I don’t know.
Me: What will determine if you play?
Luka: I’m going to practice today, so we’ll see how it feels. I think after practice we’ll know if I’ll play or not.
Me: How you feeling?
Luka: I feel good. I’m feeling better every day. pic.twitter.com/V2D0lT9iMW – 2:50 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka Doncic just told us he’s not sure if he’s going to play tomorrow when the Mavs play the Jazz in Game 4 of their best-of-seven series. The Mavs lead the series, 2-1. Doncic has missed all three games with a strained left calf. – 2:39 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Mavs’ star Luka Doncic still game-time decision for Game 4 vs Utah
sportando.basketball/en/mavs-star-l… – 2:24 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavericks ‘optimistic’ Luka Doncic (calf injury) will play in Game 4 vs. Utah Jazz dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:15 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Luka Doncic addressed the media at Mavericks practice and said he will do some 5-on-5 work today before making a determination on Saturday’s availability. Said he wanted to play in Game 3, but there was too much risk. – 2:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic said he’ll do some more 5-on-5 work today in practice (and trash talk Boban) before deciding on Game 4 status.
Calf rehab still in progress, vocal cords in perfect shape. pic.twitter.com/fZuBGEPapF – 2:05 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka speaks. Status still up in the air. pic.twitter.com/WF1lbaeEf2 – 2:03 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mavs coach Jason Kidd says there is no official change to Luka Doncic’s status. He will go through practice today and will be a game-time decision Saturday. – 1:56 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s Game 4 status: “Optimistic? That’s a good word.” He says Mavs’ 2-1 series lead has no impact on decision about when Doncic returns from calf strain. pic.twitter.com/6Hyood9Cd9 – 1:55 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Luka Doncic’s status for Saturday’s Game 4 remains unofficially unchanged, Mavs coach Jason Kidd said, meaning the Mavericks regard him as a game-time decision.
I reported Friday for @BallySportsSW — before the Game 3 win — that Dallas was planning to play Doncic in Game 4. – 1:55 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
About last night, from @Callie Caplan:
Luka-less Mavericks ‘truly believe,’ again land all the right punches to pummel Jazz in Game 3 dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:00 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New Locked On #NBA pod @LockedOnNetwork
w/ @Adam Mares
– Warriors death lineup (and why it doesn’t need a nickname)
– Draymond’s defense on Jokic
– Grizzlies comeback
– KAT next-questioning after taking just four shots
– Jazz 🤢
– Luka coming back?
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/war… – 12:12 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
In the 20 games that Jalen Brunson has played without Luka. 22.2 pts-7.2 asst on 49.6% FG/36.4% 3pt/81.6% FT – 10:08 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Good morning to everyone stillllll looking for updates about Luka Doncic’s calf strain.
Jason Kidd will talk to reporters around 12:30 p.m. Dallas time *before* the Mavs practice in Vivint Arena.
For once, I’m planning to share updates here when there are updates to share. – 9:32 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
The latest In Street Clothes Podcast has dropped! In this week’s episode @BrianSuttererMD and I breakdown the myriad of NBA Playoff injuries including Khris Middleton, Devin Booker, and Luka before talking early trends in the MLB. Check it out! open.spotify.com/episode/1BSUsr… – 7:26 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka-less Mavericks ‘truly believe’ and again land all the right punches to pummel Jazz in Game 3 dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 1:07 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs beat the Jazz 126-118 to take a 2-1 series lead, reclaim home court and snap an 11-game losing streak in Utah.
Dirk Nowitzki hung out with the Jason Kidd and his staff as they broke down the postgame debrief.
Hell of a way to usher in Luka Doncic’s likely Game 4 return. – 11:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Spencer Dinwiddie tonight:
20 PTS
5 REB
6 AST
3 STL
The Mavs are up 2-1 without Luka. pic.twitter.com/LkgopUBHzO – 11:51 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Dallas beats Utah 126-118, making it a 2-1 series despite no Doncic.
Mitchell finished with 32, Bogdanovic 24 points on 8-12 FG. Conley added 21.
The big story tonight, though? The complete inability of the Jazz’s perimeter defenders to guard at the point of attack. – 11:50 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic has yet to play a second, but Jalen Brunson has been the best player in this series so far. Mavs take a 2-1 lead with a win in Utah. Jazz are scrambling for solutions. – 11:48 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
losing to the mavs without luka twice, once at home – is outrageous. Here comes @Kevin O’Connor!! pic.twitter.com/Ijd9EidL3l – 11:47 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Wouldn’t argue if Dallas opted to sit Doncic in Game 4.
Not like the Mavs need him right now. – 11:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Low-key hilarious how it went from “Can the Mavs make it a series without Luka Doncic to give Devin Booker more time?” to “Slow down, Dallas, damn” – 11:42 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
I think I just saw Luka Doncic’s first explosive movement post-calf strain.
The bench went absolutely bonkers for that Spencer Dinwiddie dunk on Rudy Gobert. – 10:42 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs lead the Jazz 68-51 at half — without Luka Doncic and with Jalen Brunson getting tossed in a washing machine.
Anyone who says they saw this coming is also a liar. – 10:23 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Luka, I mean, Jalen Brunson, is 21-of-31 from the field in the last 5.5 quarters of this series. – 10:02 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
There was a real question going into this series, with Luka out, if the Jazz had the three best players on the floor.
Real question now is do they even have the first? – 10:01 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Hard to blame Bogey for not being able to stay in front of Jalen Brunson.
But it’s emblematic of why the Mavericks should have supreme confidence regardless of whether Luka is playin or not.
Find the mismatch, put your head down, good things will happen. – 9:57 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Josh Green picked a real fun time to hit his first two playoff 3-pointers.
The guys the Mavs wanted to step up most in Luka Doncic’s absence have done exactly that so far in what’s likely Luka’s last absence. – 9:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Maxi Kleber out here telling Luka “Take your time. I got this.” – 9:26 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Out here at Goodfriends Beer Garden and Burger House in East Dallas and fans are into the Mavericks-Jazz game. Optimism is high, even with Luka sitting out tonight. Story coming later in the game at mavs.com – 9:22 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Very few thought Brunson would ever be this good.
Related, how incredible is getting Luka and Brunson in the same draft? – 9:21 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder discussed preparing for the @Dallas Mavericks with and without Luka Doncic before Game 3, potentially the last game the @Utah Jazz will see the floor without the superstar.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/mu6HnhzG2f – 8:21 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is out on the Vivint Arena court for a pregame shooting session — and for a good laugh at Peter Patton’s expense when he faked him in the post with a no-look toss and swish. pic.twitter.com/SqwHccEHL4 – 7:49 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd confirms Luka Doncic will not play tonight vs. Jazz: “He continues to progress. We said from the start of his injury we would be cautious, and we feel like sitting him tonight follows that plan.” dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:43 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jason Kidd confirms Luka Doncic is out tonight for the @Dallas Mavericks.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/PGbvSdYFEu – 7:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dallas Mavericks officially rule out Luka Doncic for Game 3 tonight vs Jazz because of his left calf strain – 7:33 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jazz coach Quin Snyder on Jalen Brunson: “When he’s dribbling the ball, he’s constantly using his feet to get you off balance, and he’s able to use his strength to hold the line and use his body to create space.”
Said Jazz have plan for Luka, but Jalen has shown little dropoff. – 7:32 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jason Kidd confirms that Luka Doncic will not play.
“We are going to be cautious.” – 7:31 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mavericks coach Jason Kidd confirms the widespread reports that Luka Doncic is OUT for tonight’s Game 3 vs. the Jazz. – 7:31 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Quin Snyder, asked if Jazz prepared to face Doncic in G3, says “that’s been an undercurrent throughout the series,” then notes the difficulty of facing Brunson-Dinwiddie. pic.twitter.com/Pto6FdUHIJ – 7:28 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Presumably, we’ll hear the official word on Luka when Jason Kidd has his pregamer in about 30 minutes. If he’s out, as is being reported, here’s hoping the Mavericks packed their shooting eyes on the trip to Utah. – 6:59 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Maybe Luka would have recovered from his calf strain by now if he tried… pic.twitter.com/FZsQwzORVU – 6:43 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Injuries really impacting the playoff landscape. Luka reportedly out again for Game 3, now we learn that Milwaukee has lost Khris Middleton until at least the second round and Devin Booker is out for a while for Phoenix. No sure things in this crazy year. – 6:43 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
How would this starting five of players injured since April 10th fare in the playoffs – if healthy?
Booker, Luka, Barnes, Middleton, Capela – 6:21 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Luka Doncic out for Game 3 in Utah, expected to return for Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/21/luk… – 6:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Dallas star Luka Doncic ruled out for Game 3 vs. Utah tonight: es.pn/3L4jqPF – 6:14 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
Mavericks star Luka Doncic (calf) out for Game 3 vs. Jazz, source says dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:52 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
No Luka tonight is official. Jazz -8 is likely to be bet up but Utah has looked awfully vulnerable over the past few weeks. Be patient and you might be able to get Mavs +9 by tip-off. I’ll play a couple of props but passing on Game 3 side and total – 5:51 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Source: Luka Doncic will not play tonight in Mavs’ Game 3 vs. Utah Jazz, confirming @Adrian Wojnarowski‘s first report. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:48 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks plan to bring Luka Doncic back from injury for Saturday’s Game 4 in Utah after ruling him out for tonight’s Game 3, league sources say.
More series coverage from me via @BallySportsSW
More NBA coverage from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 5:46 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on pessimism surrounding Dallas star Luka Doncic’s availability for a return vs. Utah in Game 3 tonight: es.pn/3ECiDTF – 3:22 PM
Callie Caplan: Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s Game 4 prospects: “Optimistic? That’s a good word. … He’s going in the right direction.” Emphasized Mavs’ 2-1 series lead without Luka doesn’t influence his outlook to return. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / April 22, 2022
Tim MacMahon: Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic: “He continues to progress, but as we’ve said from the start, we’re going to be cautious with his injury. Sitting him tonight fits with that.” -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / April 21, 2022
