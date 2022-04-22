Robert Williams intends to return in Game 3

Adrian Wojnarowski: Barring a setback, Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III intends to return in limited minutes for Game 3 vs. Brooklyn on Saturday, sources tell ESPN. If those minutes go smoothly, the expectation is that he’ll resume a significant minutes load for Game 4 on Monday.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Celtics center Robert Williams plans to return in “limited minutes” for Game 3 vs. the Nets, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
➡️ https://t.co/QYknfUh6i5 pic.twitter.com/q4bu32JSqu – 3:07 PM
Celtics center Robert Williams plans to return in “limited minutes” for Game 3 vs. the Nets, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
➡️ https://t.co/QYknfUh6i5 pic.twitter.com/q4bu32JSqu – 3:07 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Robert Williams, who had knee surgery just a few weeks ago, will apparently return to the Celtics/Nets series before Ben Simmons, who has not had any recent surgeries – 3:00 PM
Robert Williams, who had knee surgery just a few weeks ago, will apparently return to the Celtics/Nets series before Ben Simmons, who has not had any recent surgeries – 3:00 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Barring a setback, Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III intends to return in limited minutes for Game 3 vs. Brooklyn on Saturday, sources tell ESPN. If those minutes go smoothly, the expectation is that he’ll resume a significant minutes load for Game 4 on Monday. – 2:48 PM
Barring a setback, Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III intends to return in limited minutes for Game 3 vs. Brooklyn on Saturday, sources tell ESPN. If those minutes go smoothly, the expectation is that he’ll resume a significant minutes load for Game 4 on Monday. – 2:48 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Robert Williams could play in Celtics-Nets Game 3 or Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/22/rep… – 2:17 PM
Report: Robert Williams could play in Celtics-Nets Game 3 or Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/22/rep… – 2:17 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Celtics center Robert Williams could return in Game 3 or 4 vs Nets
sportando.basketball/en/celtics-cen… – 2:02 PM
Celtics center Robert Williams could return in Game 3 or 4 vs Nets
sportando.basketball/en/celtics-cen… – 2:02 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams’ return reportedly possible for either Game 3 or 4
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/04/22/rob… – 1:38 PM
Robert Williams’ return reportedly possible for either Game 3 or 4
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/04/22/rob… – 1:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I had a feeling there was a chance Rob Williams might play in Brooklyn, because he was set to travel with the team. That piqued my curiosity, because he could have just as easily stayed in Boston to continue rehabbing. – 1:13 PM
I had a feeling there was a chance Rob Williams might play in Brooklyn, because he was set to travel with the team. That piqued my curiosity, because he could have just as easily stayed in Boston to continue rehabbing. – 1:13 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
We are live podcasting about Robert Williams and everything else. Come join us. You can even ask a question if you want. theathletic.com/live-rooms/cel… – 1:06 PM
We are live podcasting about Robert Williams and everything else. Come join us. You can even ask a question if you want. theathletic.com/live-rooms/cel… – 1:06 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Here’s the spot in the podcast where I talk about how the C’s adjusted with Theis in Game 2 would signal whether Robert Williams was coming back sooner rather than later:
youtu.be/2Nl3tGDinmM?t=… – 12:59 PM
Here’s the spot in the podcast where I talk about how the C’s adjusted with Theis in Game 2 would signal whether Robert Williams was coming back sooner rather than later:
youtu.be/2Nl3tGDinmM?t=… – 12:59 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New #Celtics mailbag features questions on Rob Williams’ return, Derrick White’s shot selection, some potential Nets personnel adjustments and much more masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:34 AM
New #Celtics mailbag features questions on Rob Williams’ return, Derrick White’s shot selection, some potential Nets personnel adjustments and much more masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:34 AM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Williams played pain-free 5-on-5 in consecutive practices and will make his return from meniscus surgery on March 30. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 22, 2022
Shams Charania: Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is close to a return and could play in Game 3 (Saturday) or Game 4 (Monday) vs. Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Final determination will be made on how Williams feels day-to-day after suffering torn meniscus on March 27. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 22, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.