Robert Williams intends to return in Game 3

Adrian Wojnarowski: Barring a setback, Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III intends to return in limited minutes for Game 3 vs. Brooklyn on Saturday, sources tell ESPN. If those minutes go smoothly, the expectation is that he’ll resume a significant minutes load for Game 4 on Monday.
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Celtics center Robert Williams plans to return in “limited minutes” for Game 3 vs. the Nets, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
➡️ https://t.co/QYknfUh6i5 pic.twitter.com/q4bu32JSqu3:07 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Robert Williams, who had knee surgery just a few weeks ago, will apparently return to the Celtics/Nets series before Ben Simmons, who has not had any recent surgeries – 3:00 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Barring a setback, Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III intends to return in limited minutes for Game 3 vs. Brooklyn on Saturday, sources tell ESPN. If those minutes go smoothly, the expectation is that he’ll resume a significant minutes load for Game 4 on Monday. – 2:48 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Robert Williams could play in Celtics-Nets Game 3 or Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/22/rep…2:17 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Celtics center Robert Williams could return in Game 3 or 4 vs Nets
sportando.basketball/en/celtics-cen…2:02 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams’ return reportedly possible for either Game 3 or 4
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/04/22/rob…1:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I had a feeling there was a chance Rob Williams might play in Brooklyn, because he was set to travel with the team. That piqued my curiosity, because he could have just as easily stayed in Boston to continue rehabbing. – 1:13 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
We are live podcasting about Robert Williams and everything else. Come join us. You can even ask a question if you want. theathletic.com/live-rooms/cel…1:06 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Here’s the spot in the podcast where I talk about how the C’s adjusted with Theis in Game 2 would signal whether Robert Williams was coming back sooner rather than later:
youtu.be/2Nl3tGDinmM?t=…12:59 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New #Celtics mailbag features questions on Rob Williams’ return, Derrick White’s shot selection, some potential Nets personnel adjustments and much more masslive.com/celtics/2022/0…10:34 AM

