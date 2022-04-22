Robert Williams questionable for Game 3

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Updated story… Robert Williams is with the team in Brooklyn and reportedly intends to play tomorrow night. bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/04/22/rob… – 6:28 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Robert Williams listed as questionable tomorrow by the Celtics. – 5:10 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics have officially listed Robert Williams as questionable for game 3 – 5:07 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams is officially questionable for Game 3 in Brooklyn. – 5:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Celtics list Robert Williams III as questionable for tomorrow’s Game 3 against the Nets. – 4:59 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics list C Robert Williams as “QUESTIONABLE” for Game 3 Saturday vs. #Nets – 4:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report vs. Brooklyn for Game 3:
Robert Williams – Left Knee Meniscal Tear – QUESTIONABLE – 4:57 PM
Celtics Injury Report vs. Brooklyn for Game 3:
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
boston.com/?post_type=pos…
Rob Williams or Ben Simmons….hmmmm tough call……I think I got Williams making the bigger impact…and I lied, it’s not a tough call…possibly the easiest choice of all time – 4:19 PM
boston.com/?post_type=pos…
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Boston center Robert Williams III’s plan to return for Game 3 vs. Brooklyn: es.pn/3v6ezI0 – 4:14 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Celtics center Robert Williams plans to return in “limited minutes” for Game 3 vs. the Nets, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
➡️ https://t.co/QYknfUh6i5 pic.twitter.com/q4bu32JSqu – 3:07 PM
Celtics center Robert Williams plans to return in “limited minutes” for Game 3 vs. the Nets, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Robert Williams, who had knee surgery just a few weeks ago, will apparently return to the Celtics/Nets series before Ben Simmons, who has not had any recent surgeries – 3:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Robert Williams could play in Celtics-Nets Game 3 or Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/22/rep… – 2:17 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Celtics center Robert Williams could return in Game 3 or 4 vs Nets
sportando.basketball/en/celtics-cen… – 2:02 PM
Celtics center Robert Williams could return in Game 3 or 4 vs Nets
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Robert Williams’ return reportedly possible for either Game 3 or 4
bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/04/22/rob… – 1:38 PM
Robert Williams’ return reportedly possible for either Game 3 or 4
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I had a feeling there was a chance Rob Williams might play in Brooklyn, because he was set to travel with the team. That piqued my curiosity, because he could have just as easily stayed in Boston to continue rehabbing. – 1:13 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
We are live podcasting about Robert Williams and everything else. Come join us. You can even ask a question if you want. theathletic.com/live-rooms/cel… – 1:06 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Here’s the spot in the podcast where I talk about how the C’s adjusted with Theis in Game 2 would signal whether Robert Williams was coming back sooner rather than later:
youtu.be/2Nl3tGDinmM?t=… – 12:59 PM
Here’s the spot in the podcast where I talk about how the C’s adjusted with Theis in Game 2 would signal whether Robert Williams was coming back sooner rather than later:
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is close to a return and could play in Game 3 (Saturday) or Game 4 (Monday) vs. Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Final determination will be made on how Williams feels day-to-day after suffering torn meniscus on March 27. – 12:40 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New #Celtics mailbag features questions on Rob Williams’ return, Derrick White’s shot selection, some potential Nets personnel adjustments and much more masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:34 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski: Barring a setback, Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III intends to return in limited minutes for Game 3 vs. Brooklyn on Saturday, sources tell ESPN. If those minutes go smoothly, the expectation is that he’ll resume a significant minutes load for Game 4 on Monday. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 22, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Williams played pain-free 5-on-5 in consecutive practices and will make his return from meniscus surgery on March 30. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 22, 2022
