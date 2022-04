Tyler Herro: There were rumors floating around my name that were never true

He’s a former basketball player himself, who still studies the game like he was playing. He has a deep connection to his oldest son. And he’d never experienced Tyler quite like he was in 2020-21, when rumors swirled of a potential trade that would’ve sent Herro to the Houston Rockets as part of a package for James Harden. “That’s where he started losing some of his confidence and wondering, ‘What am I doing wrong?'” Chris says. “He wasn’t at the arena as much. I think he felt some people went bad on him, so he kind of stayed away.” -via ESPN / April 22, 2022