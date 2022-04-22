Tyler Herro: There were rumors floating around my name that were never true

Herro has more than two million followers on Instagram and they provided enough hateful ammunition in the comments of his posts to send anyone into a funk. “There were so much rumors floating around my name,” Herro says. “The lifestyle stuff, the girls, and saying I’m getting caught up in that, which was never true.”
It's crazy that Tyler Herro has yet to deal with a playoff away crowd until tonight
The bubble to last year's empty stands
How Tyler Herro fuels the best version of the Miami Heat: 'Last year was the aberration, not this…
As guards continue to torch the Jazz defense, just your random stat of the night that Tyler Herro averaged 28 against them this season
NEW: A fresh pack of Heat notes, including Bam responds to Hawks guard Trae Young's officiating complaint. Herro on what has changed for him; Spoelstra addresses Oladipo and Morris; what Young is shooting against every Heat guy; more:
ASK IRA: Can Heat sustain with these versions of Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro?
ASK IRA: Can the Heat sustain with these versions of Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro?
Can Heat sustain with these versions of Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro?
I asked Hawks coach Nate McMillan about the challenges that Tyler Herro presents:
"You have Butler tonight who went off. And Tyler's very capable of doing the same thing."
I asked Nate McMillan about Wright being mirrored with Herro, and how hard he is to guard
Reassures that they needed him on Tyler at all times with the way he moves
That was the first time that Jimmy Butler was the one holding Tyler Herro back from a confrontation lol
Trae Young with the push on Gabe
Herro has his back on the way by
By the way, Hawks still mirroring Wright's minutes with Herro
Tyler Herro getting into a flow
This has been a fantastic defending stretch from Herro
Game 2 coming up…
Tyler Herro's odds to win Sixth Man of the Year, per BetOnline: 1/500.
More on this storyline
He’s a former basketball player himself, who still studies the game like he was playing. He has a deep connection to his oldest son. And he’d never experienced Tyler quite like he was in 2020-21, when rumors swirled of a potential trade that would’ve sent Herro to the Houston Rockets as part of a package for James Harden. “That’s where he started losing some of his confidence and wondering, ‘What am I doing wrong?'” Chris says. “He wasn’t at the arena as much. I think he felt some people went bad on him, so he kind of stayed away.” -via ESPN / April 22, 2022
Barry Jackson: Haslem makes clear issue with Jimmy Butler is resolved: “Jimmy’s my brother. I love Jimmy” -via Twitter @flasportsbuzz / April 13, 2022
Anthony Chiang: Udonis Haslem on last month’s kerfuffle with Jimmy Butler: “A typical day in Miami.” -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / April 13, 2022
